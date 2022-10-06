ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bells are ringing because Bell’s Brewery beer is now in Northern California

By Emily Erwin
 4 days ago

Bell’s Brewery , from Michigan, expanded its distribution to all of California on Sep. 9.

The new retail locations, bars, and restaurants now allow California to be eligible for Bell’s Inspired Giving Program . For every barrel of Bell’s beer sold, the company will give one dollar to organizations working to solve the world’s most pressing environmental and social challenges.

Bell’s mission is to brew thoughtful, creative, and artistic ales to make craft beer welcoming and open for all.

