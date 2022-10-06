ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The Try Guys Detail Ned Fulmer’s Ousting in New Podcast Episode: ‘We Went Through Every Stage of Grief’

By Katcy Stephan
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

In a new episode of the Try Guys ’ podcast “The TryPod,” Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld opened up at length about the removal of Ned Fulmer , who admitted on Sept. 27 that he engaged in what he called a “consensual” workplace affair and was the subject of an internal investigation.

In the episode, titled “ok, let’s talk about it,” Habersberger and Kornfeld were joined by producer Miles Bonsignore to discuss the moments immediately following their discovery of Fulmer’s actions.

“We processed this almost like a trauma,” Kornfeld explained. “It really rocked our word, but also the ramifications were so clear. I don’t think that I really ever stopped to emotionally process it. Even still, I don’t know that I have. Because it was just, ‘OK, we have to act. We have to go. This thing happened, how do we react accordingly?’ I understood the severity of the accusations against Ned, but also the laundry list of steps ahead.”

Habersberger added, “We just learned a lot about how difficult it is to navigate things like this at all, let alone properly. It’s really challenging. There’s a lot of people to consider. There’s a lot of legal issues to consider.”

“And knowing that if we had any missteps whatsoever, we would be putting ourselves at risk,” Kornfeld chimed in. “We didn’t want to leave ourselves open to lawsuits if we were ‘unjustly removing him,’ or what have you. We just needed to make sure that we were doing things right. Not saying the wrong thing. Not doing something too early. Making sure that we had really gone through this internal review before we took permanent action. There’s a right way and a rushed way, and we wanted to make sure we were doing it the right way.”

Habersberger likened the experience to a breakup, saying he listened to Olivia Rodrigo in the car to process his emotions, while Kornfeld emphasized the physical toll the experience took on him. “My BMs have been wild,” he laughed. “The stress poops have been out of control.”

By the time news of Fulmer’s infidelity went viral, Kornfeld says he had already been removed from the company officially. “The fact that it was a transgression that was enacted publicly added a level of complication to this, where we knew that there was this stick of dynamite with an uncertain fuse. We knew that at any moment this could and would come out.”

That threat of explosion didn’t just apply to the internet, but to employees of 2 nd Try, LLC. Kornfeld explained the difficulty of navigating the “red tape” when first telling staff that Ned was stepping away and would be edited out of videos. “They put the pieces together of what was happening. They’re very intelligent,” he said. “But we, from a legal perspective, were not allowed to tell them outright, ‘XYZ happened.’”

Bonsignore asked the Try Guys if their response would have been different had the internet not found out about Ned’s actions. “No,” Habersberger responded firmly. “It betrayed our trust. It was a workplace violation. It would mean to all the people in our office who knew what they knew, that we were not true to everything we say we are and our values. Very simply, he would have been removed. It would not have been this public spectacle. We probably would have tried to avoid that for the sake of the other people involved.”

Kornfeld and Habersberger also addressed the absence of third Try Guy Eugene Lee Yang from the podcast episode. “To be totally open and frank, Eugene does not like doing podcasts,” Kornfeld said. “He likes doing it every now and then, but we are going to be rebranding the show, either this week or next week… It’s the Zach and Keith show, baby!”

Kornfeld additionally confirmed that a fourth Try Guy will not be added to the mix. “We will have new people that come in and out… I don’t want to put the pressure on anyone to say, ‘This is the new Try Guy and he is the replacement.’ That’s not fair to them.”

Habersberger said there was one unexpected positive outcome from the scandal, expressing his surprise that so many prominent outlets ran with the story. “It showed that we had a really big effect on a lot of people.”

“The silver lining in this was realizing the impact that our content and even that BuzzFeed generation that we were a part of had on so many people, and it touched part of their lives,” Kornfeld added. “I’ll say, I wish we had found out a different way… but it was like, ‘Oh wow, this fucking matters to people.’”

“We’ve had more eyeballs on us than ever,” he continued. “Oh, that’s why people make this their career and lean hard into drama. What I’ve also learned is I want no fucking part in it. We have prided ourselves for the last eight years on being undramatic boys, and I can’t wait to go back there. This whole fucking circus is not interesting to me and not what I ever want to be defined as, as a creative person.”

Watch the full episode below.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘SNL’ Lampoons Try Guys Controversy With Sketch Mimicking Response Video to Ned Fulmer’s Exit

“Saturday Night Live” parodied the intense social media reaction to the drama surrounding popular online comedy group the Try Guys with a sketch that featured parodies of the group’s remaining three members. Episode host Brendan Gleeson, who was on the show to promote his upcoming film “The Banshees of Inisherin,” starred in the sketch as a CNN White House correspondent reporting on important developments in America’s relations with Russia. But — much to the befuddlement of anchor Ego Nwodim — Gleeson interrupts the report to announce that the Try Guys have responded to the controversy surrounding Ned Fulmer, who...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Challenge’ Vet Jordan Wiseley Says Season 38 Returns to Show’s ‘Classic’ Feel: ‘We Went Back to Our Roots’

If the last few seasons of “The Challenge” seemed a bit different — and a bit too focused on confusing twists and themes — don’t fret. MTV’s upcoming 38th season is heading back to basics. “I think in the past few seasons, even going back to ‘Total Madness,’ they’ve been kind of tough themes to follow — like, who’s a liar, who’s a spy and who’s an outlier? Historically, what does the best for us is simple concepts where we can pick our winners and pick our horses and watch it unfold,” veteran player Jordan Wiseley said on the latest episode of...
TV SERIES
Variety

Lena Dunham on Rediscovering ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ When ‘Life Had Gotten Really Big’ Following ‘Girls’ Success: ‘I Needed to Feel Comfort’

Standing on the roof of The Grove’s parking structure, writer-director Lena Dunham took in the lavish details of Friday’s influencer-packed VIP screening of her new Prime Video film “Catherine Called Birdy,” clearly delighted by the Ren-Faire-meets-rave vibe that Amazon created to capture the film’s blend of 13th Century setting and contemporary tone. “I’m not above doing all the activities,” enthused Dunham, clad in a billowy blue hoop skirt that essentially precluded sitting down yet matched the event’s old-new ethos by also prominently displaying her tattoos. “I just went and got some jewelry engraved.” Dunham’s immersion in “Birdy’s” world goes back to reading...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Midnight Club’ Creator Mike Flanagan Breaks Down Season 1 Mysteries and Promises Answers — Even If There Is No Season 2

SPOLER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched through the Season 1 finale of Netflix’s “The Midnight Club.” “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” mastermind Mike Flanagan turned his attention to a younger audience for his new Netflix series, “The Midnight Club,” which launched Friday. The new drama concludes its 10-episode first season with just a few answers, and many more questions about the fate of Ilonka (Iman Benson) and her fellow terminally ill teens at Brightcliffe Hospice, the Paragon cult’s mysterious connection to Dr. Stanton (Heather Langenkamp), the teens’ head caregiver and owner of the hospice, what...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Kornfeld
Person
Ned Fulmer
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Keith Habersberger
Person
Constance Wu
Variety

Colin Hanks Nearly Said No to Playing Bob Broberg in ‘A Friend of the Family’: I Was ‘So Petrified’

As someone who “makes documentaries as a side hustle,” Colin Hanks is used to telling true stories. That said, he wasn’t aware of Jan Broberg’s abduction and assault before he received the scripts for Peacock’s “A Friend of the Family.” And when he did, he still wasn’t sold. “I was just instantly judging a book by its cover, saying, ‘I don’t want to play a super nice Mormon that goes through a bunch of stuff.’ There’s so much about it that just made me, at first, say ‘No, thank you,'” Hanks tells Variety. But after reading the first three scripts, he...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Back to the Future’ Fans Brought to Tears by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s Emotional Reunion: ‘This Is So Beautiful’

“Back to the Future” fans were brought to tears on social media after videos from New York Comic Con went viral for capturing the emotional reunion between stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The duo appeared visibly moved when they took the stage to a huge applause from the crowd, with Fox emotionally hugging Lloyd and Lloyd putting his arm around Fox. One video of the reunion has earned over 7 million views on Twitter. “Watching [Michael J. Fox] hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful,” wrote one Twitter user. “I think it’s safe to say that today belongs...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Danny Masterson Goes on Trial for Rape as Scientology Looms in the Background

At a pre-trial hearing in the Danny Masterson rape case last week, Judge Charlaine Olmedo laid down a basic ground rule. “This is not going to become a trial on Scientology,” she said. But the role of the church will nevertheless be a key theme in the trial, which begins with jury selection on Tuesday. Masterson, the 46-year-old former star of “That ’70s Show,” is facing three charges of forcible rape and a possible sentence of 45 years to life. Masterson is a Scientologist, and all three of his accusers were members of the church at the time of the alleged assaults. Olmedo...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Harvey Weinstein, Already Behind Bars, Faces Sprawling L.A. Trial

The second trial of Harvey Weinstein will get underway this week in a Los Angeles courtroom, in a case that figures to be more sprawling and complex than his first trial in New York. The trial is expected to last up to two months, as Weinstein faces testimony from nine sexual assault accusers — up from six in New York. Jury selection begins on Monday and is expected to take at least two weeks, as both sides seek to screen out jurors who may be prejudiced by ubiquitous pre-trial publicity. Weinstein, 70, is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Try Guys
Variety

Art Laboe, Legendary Radio DJ Who Created Oldies but Goodies Format, Dies at 97

Art Laboe, the pioneering Los Angeles DJ who championed the Oldies but Goodies format and was revered for sharing on-air dedications with listeners, died Oct. 7 in Palm Springs, Calif. Laboe was the founder of the Original Sound record label and the host of the long-running “Art Laboe Connection” syndicated radio program. He was one of the first DJs to play rock ‘n’ roll and R&B on West Coast radio stations. Just last month, Laboe, who was born Aug. 7, 1925, celebrated his 79-year anniversary as an active radio personality. His “Art Laboe Connection” aired in Los Angeles on KDAY-FM on...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Variety

‘Watchmen’ Creator Alan Moore: Adults Loving Superhero Movies Is ‘Infantile’ and Can Be a ‘Precursor to Fascism’

“Watchmen” creator Alan Moore’s hatred for superhero movies is well known, as he once called them a “blight” to cinema and “also to culture to a degree,” but he dragged them even more during a recent interview with The Guardian. Moore described adults’ continued love of superhero movies an “infantilization” that can act as “a precursor to fascism.” “I said round about 2011 that I thought that it had serious and worrying implications for the future if millions of adults were queueing up to see ‘Batman’ movies,” Moore said. “Because that kind of infantilization – that urge towards simpler times, simpler...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Supernatural’s’ Spinoff Prequel ‘The Winchesters’ Offers Familiar Pleasures, but Struggles Building Its Own World: TV Review

“The Winchesters” is an interesting “Supernatual” spinoff choice, because not only is it spinning off established characters like “Wayward Sisters” (its second spinoff pilot that didn’t go to series) had attempted to, it’s creating a new world with established characters whose very canon that this show is tackling was already established in “Supernatural.” Because “The Winchesters” isn’t just a spinoff, it’s a prequel: about how John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), father and mother to “Supernatural’s” Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester, met and fell in love. The story of John and Mary was told...
TV SERIES
Variety

Geena Davis Details ‘Bad’ Audition With Bill Murray, Who Allegedly Screamed at Her on Set: ‘I Should’ve Walked Out or Defended Myself’

Geena Davis writes in her new memoir, “Dying of Politeness,” about a “bad” experience she had with Bill Murray when the two were making their 1990 crime comedy “Quick Change,” which Murray co-directed with Howard Franklin. Davis details an uncomfortable first meeting with Murray in a hotel suite, followed by a time on set when Murray repeatedly screamed at her in front of the crew. As summarized by The Times UK (via NME): “She’s introduced to [Murray], she writes, in a hotel suite, where Murray greets her with something called The Thumper, a massage device he insists on using on her,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
Variety

‘Monty Python’ Star John Cleese to Host Show on Right-Leaning U.K. Channel GB News

“Monty Python” star John Cleese is set to host a regular show on right-wing news channel GB News next year. The 82-year-old actor revealed his new project on BBC Radio 4’s popular “Today” program on Monday morning. “I was approached and I didn’t know who they were,” said Cleese of GB News, which set up shop in Britain in 2021. “I don’t know much about modern television because I’ve pretty much given up on it — I mean, English television. Then, I met one or two of the people concerned and had a dinner with them and I liked them very...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘I’ve Already Written to Disney’ About Making a ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis revealed on “The View” that she has “already written to Disney” regarding another “Freaky Friday” movie. Curtis starred opposite Lindsey Lohan in the body-swapping comedy, which Disney released in 2003 to $160 million at the worldwide box office. The actor recently told a crowd in Mexico City while promoting “Halloween Ends” that she would “absolutely” do another “Freaky Friday.” “The View” co-host Sara Haines asked Curtis about her answer and gave her the floor “to pitch Disney” on a sequel, to which Curtis responded, “I’ve already written to Disney, my friends at Disney. I’m in their new ‘Haunted...
MOVIES
Variety

Jessica Simpson’s Memoir ‘Open Book’ Adapted as Amazon Freevee Pilot Starring Katelyn Tarver, John Stamos

Amazon Freevee has ordered the half-hour scripted pilot “Open Book,” based on the memoir by reality TV and pop star Jessica Simpson. The project stars Katelyn Tarver (“Ballers”) as Sadie Sparrow, a young singer based on Simpson, while John Stamos (“Full House”) is on board as Butch, an older musician who’s tasked with writing songs with Sadie — but soon their connection is much more than that. Tom Kapinos (“Californication,” “Lucifer”) is the writer and executive producer behind “Open Book,” while Adam Bernstein (“Californication,” “Billions,” “Better Call Saul”) is director and EP. Simpson also serves as an EP, along with Patrick Moran,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Amazon’s Prime Video to Launch Lucia Puenzo-helmed Karla Souza Drama ‘La Caida’ in November (EXCLUSIVE)

Prime Video is debuting the Karla Souza drama “La Caida” (“Dive”) on Nov. 11 after its world premiere at the Morelia Int’l Film Festival.  “How to Get Away with Murder” star Souza produces and stars in the topical drama directed by high-flying Argentine helmer-scribe Lucía Puenzo, hot off “La Jauría” and “Señorita 89.”  Souza is known for her performances in Mexican hit family comedy “We are the Nobles,” action-comedy “Day Shift” opposite Jamie Foxx, as well as the Shondaland TV series “How to Get Away with Murder,” among others. Puenzo, whose debut feature “XXY” won the Cannes Festival’s Critics’ Week Grand Prix, served...
MOVIES
Variety

Sault Drops ‘Angel,’ a New EP That Is Actually a 10-Minute Song

Sault, the intentionally shadowy British R&B outfit led by Little Simz/ Michael Kiwanuka/ Adele producer Inflo, are back with a new EP called “Angel” — which is actually a single 10-minute song that is more like three different songs and a spoken-word passage combined into one. While details on the release are slim (as always with this group), presumably an album is not far behind. Not surprisingly, the new release is different from virtually everything the innovative R&B group has released in the past. “Angel” starts off like a power-trio version of a Bob Marley song, with a male reggae vocalist —...
MUSIC
Variety

Apple Lands J.J. Abrams-Produced Animated Short ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ Starring Idris Elba (EXCLUSIVE)

Apple Original Films has acquired international rights for the animated short film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.” After becoming the first streaming service to win the Academy Award for best picture for “CODA,” the streaming platform has its eyes set on animated shorts. Based on the internationally bestselling book of the same name by celebrated author Charlie Mackesy, the film will be coming to Apple TV+ on Dec. 25. The BBC will premiere the film on BBC One and Player for viewers in the U.K. Tom Hollander, Idris Elba, Gabriel Byrne and Jude Coward Nicoll comprise the...
MOVIES
Variety

Fox Nation Set To Probe ‘Girl Scout Murders’ Following Aftermath of Hulu Documentary

Fox Nation is reopening the 1977 case of three young Girl Scouts who were murdered during a camping trip outside Tulsa, OK, just months after Hulu examined it in a documentary miniseries. Fox Nation’s “Girl Scout Murders” will examine new revelations about the case that have recently surfaced due to Faith Phillips, an author who has written a book about the crime. In June of 1977, the bodies of three young girls, Lori Lee Farmer, 8; Michelle Guse, 9; and Doris Denise Milner, 10, of Tulsa, were discovered after they had been abducted from their tent during the night....
TULSA, OK
Variety

Kevin Smith Says Directing a Marvel or Star Wars Movie Is a ‘Fool’s Errand’: ‘Fandom Is Rabid’ and You’ll ‘Piss Somebody Off’

Kevin Smith is a diehard Marvel movie and Star Wars fan, but that doesn’t mean he’d ever want to be behind the camera to direct an installment in one of these franchises. Smith, who once had to publicly battle toxic fans who hated his Netflix animated series “Masters of the Universe: Revelation,” recently told The Guardian that fandom is too “rabid” for him to direct a Marvel or Star Wars movie. “No. It’s a fool’s errand – you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith said when asked if he’d direct Marvel or “Star Wars” movies in the future. “Fandom is rabid...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy