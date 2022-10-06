A Guide to Halloween Content on TV: New ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Buffy’ and ‘Sabrina’ Marathons and More

As Halloween approaches, the TV landscape is brewing some chilling content for the spooky season.

In addition to new Halloween-themed specials, some networks are bringing back old October favorites. For example, Fuse will air a marathon of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” Halloween episodes on Oct. 30 from 12:30-4 p.m., and another marathon with picks from “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “ Buffy the Vampire Slayer ” and “Malcolm in the Middle” on Oct. 31 starting at 12:30 p.m.

Here’s a rundown of Halloween-related content newly debuting on various networks and streamers, with updates to come throughout the month.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” (ABC, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.) — This year’s Halloween episode features hilarious mishaps centering on the spooky holiday, including dogs in funny costumes, people getting spooked by Halloween decor and a girl asking Amazon Alexa for candy.

“ Ghosts ” (CBS, Oct. 27 at 8:30 p.m.) — In the upcoming Halloween episode, titled “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty’s Past,” Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) host a Halloween seance to impress their neighbors.

“The Price Is Right” (CBS, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m.) — The game show is celebrating Halloween with a pirate-themed episode, where contestants will play for a chance to win a sailboat, gold jewelry and a dive for buried treasure in the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, among other prizes.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS, Oct. 31 at 12:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET) — This special episode revolves around Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), one of the daytime drama’s notorious villains.