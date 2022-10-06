Read full article on original website
2 Shot in Roxbury; Life-Threatening Injuries Reported
One person is fighting for his life after two people were shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday. One happened near 2990 Washington Street just after noon. The first victim, who police say was under 18, was found behind the building with life-threatening injuries. A second victim was found in...
Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say
Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Avenue. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
Stabbing Investigation Underway in Abington
Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Monday afternoon in Abington, Massachusetts. The stabbing occurred in the area of Plymouth Street on the side of the road. Abington police said the scene remains active, and that they are searching for a female in the area of the train tracks.
Man Killed in Shooting Outside Fall River Bar
A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in an altercation outside a bar in Fall River, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning. Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Ofice said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
2 Killed in Crash Involving Tow Truck and Ride Share Vehicle on I-93 in Boston
Two people are dead after an SUV collided with a tow truck on Interstate 93 north in Boston overnight. Massachusetts State Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. Saturday reporting a crash. A Kenworth tow truck was driving north on I-93 when a 2007 Lexus RX400H SUV ride share vehicle driving in front of the tow truck slowed and was rear-ended by the truck.
Man, Woman IDed in Murder-Suicide Case That Rocked Kingston Community
Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
‘Beloved Driver' Dies in Accident at Brockton Waste Management Company
A man died when he was hit by a truck at a waste management company in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, authorities said. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office identified the man as Natalio Daveiga, 57, and said foul play wasn't suspected. The company, Graham Waste Services called what happened "a tragic accident."
Overturned Truck Blocks Boston on-Ramp, Spills Sand on Road
A dump truck overturned Monday morning, blocking a major on-ramp in Boston amid the morning rush hour. The truck overturned around 6:30 a.m. along the ramp from I-93 north to the Massachusetts Turnpike west, according to Massachusetts State Police. The truck spilled its contents, which were sand or gravel, all over the ramp.
Growing Number of Boston Officers Are Becoming Firefighters Instead: Report
A growing number of police officers in Boston are switching gears and becoming firefighters for the city, according to the Boston Herald. Two dozen officers in Boston have transferred to the fire department in 2022, the Herald reports, citing data provided by the city, which marks an increase from four, zero, six and one over the past four years.
Man, Woman Found Dead at Kingston Home
Massachusetts State Police and Kingston police are at the scene of a death investigation on Sunday afternoon. The Plymouth District Attorney's Office said a man and woman, both 45 years old, were found dead of gunshot wounds at a home on Elm Street in Kingston. They were found by a family member who came to check up on them and then called 911 around 11:15 a.m.
Halifax Man Fatally Hit by SUV After Walking on I-495
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on I-495 near Plainville, Massachusetts after getting out of his own car early on Saturday morning, according to police. Police say the currently unnamed 41-year-old man from Halifax, Massachusetts was hit by a Volvo SUV on the northbound side of I-495 near Exit 36B around 5 a.m., close to where his empty vehicle was parked in the breakdown lane of the highway.
Missing Cohasset Hunter Found Dead
Police say a hunter who had gone missing late Saturday evening in Cohasset, Massachusetts, has been found dead. Massachusetts state and local police had been searching for a man who went hunting in the woods near Lily Pond in Cohasset on Saturday but had not returned. Police said the body...
House Fire in Stow Put Out With Help of Neighboring Fire Departments
A house in Stow, Massachusetts caught fire Sunday afternoon and required the assistance of several fire departments in the area to put out the flames, according to authorities. Fire officials said that close to 1 p.m., they arrived at 326 Boxboro Rd. and found the house in a blaze. The...
Several Teens Arrested Following Brawl After High School Football Game in Boston
Police arrested six teenagers following a large fight that broke out after a high school football game in Boston's South End neighborhood on Friday. Dozens of officers with the Boston Police Department responded to the fight at Carter Park shortly before 6:30p.m. for a brawl that spilled into the streets of the South End.
Climber Dies After Falling From Cliff in NH
A climber died after falling from a cliff near the Everett Dam in Clough State Park in the town of Weare, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says. Rescue crews were called about 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an individual who had been climbing the cliff that was off the trail and was not a designated climbing area.
Double Shooting Reported in Worcester
Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
Parm Now Open at Copley Place in Boston's Back Bay
[A version of this story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A New York-based group of fast-casual Italian restaurants that previously opened a location in the northern suburbs of Boston recently opened an outlet in one of the busiest sections of the city. Parm opened its newest location last week...
Boston Officials Report Elevated Virus Levels in Wastewater
Boston health officials said Friday they’re concerned about elevated levels of the coronavirus in the city’s wastewater. The concentration of the virus increased by 3.1% over the past week and by nearly 100% over the past two weeks, according to the Boston Public Health Commission. New COVID-19 cases...
Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating
With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
Life Time Plans 167 Residential Units Next to Suburban Gym in Burlington
Life Time Group Holdings Inc., a growing fitness center company, already refers to its Burlington location a “luxury athletic resort,” soon it will add residences to make that description more apt. The Minnesota-based company is building 167 units in a building next to its multi-story fitness center in...
