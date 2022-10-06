ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man shoots stepson during fight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 58-year-old man faces a domestic violence assault charge after Mobile police said he shot his stepson during a fight Friday night. Officers responded to the 6000 block of Lorena Drive around 11:45 p.m. and discovered that the victim and his stepfather were involved in a fight. During the fight, the stepfather, identified as Gregory Williams, allegedly produced a gun and fired multiple times, striking the victim in the leg, according to authorities.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO makes 2 more fentanyl arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Officer arrested two more suspects accused of possessing and trafficking fentanyl. Team Sheriff arrested Lener Daneski Jiron Solies, 27, of Norwalk, Calif., and Zeshan Malik Fayyaz, 26, of Hawthorne, Calif. Deputies confiscated 3 kilograms of fentanyl with an estimated value on...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Deputies looking for second stolen vehicle in George Co.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a pickup truck was stolen from the Agricola community. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office Monday said the truck was stolen around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The 1998 GMC Sierra is maroon with a Mississippi license plate. The sheriff’s office previously […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Three more arrests highlight continuing Mobile County fentanyl crackdown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced three more arrests in its ongoing fentanyl crackdown. Multiple law enforcement agencies this week moved in on the parking lot of the Dreamland Skate Center in Tillman’s Corner, arresting a Mobile man and a pair of Mississippi residents whom authorities said they had been tracking for the past four or five days. Chief Deputy Paul Burch said the suspects were trying to complete a drug deal and that the skating rink had nothing to do with the illegal activity.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man fires gun during argument with estranged wife

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man faces several charges after Mobile police said he fired a gun during an argument Friday morning. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to Pleasant Valley Apartments at 3171 Pleasant Valley Road in Mobile on a report of a vehicle struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim and her estranged husband, Alton Demetrius McConnell, 45, had been arguing when McConnell produced a gun and fired toward the victim’s vehicle, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Caught in the Act: Thieves steal a/c unit from Rehm Animal Clinic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surveillance video caught a couple of thieves in the act stealing an air-conditioning unit from a local business. According to Mobile police, it happened Sunday at the Rehm Animal Clinic on U.S. 90. If you recognize either one of the men in the video, you are...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify homicide victim found off Navco Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man found dead off Navco Road Wednesday, Oct. 5.  The remains of D’Angelo Wallace, 23, were discovered a little after 7 a.m. in a ditch near Dog River. Mobile Police are investigating Wallace’s death as a homicide. Currently, they have not released his cause of death.  If […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for families at a Mobile apartment complex before dawn Sunday. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire early Sunday morning at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. The blaze broke out just after 1:30 Sunday morning. It appears the fire was concentrated on the second floor of […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. deputies looking for missing man

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.  Tony Allen Hall, 62, was last seen at the Dixie Oaks Marathon Gas station Saturday, Oct. 1, according to a Facebook post from the BCSO. The gas station is in the Fish River/Marlow area in Baldwin County.  Hall was […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Recognize this tattoo? FBI seek relatives and friends of man who died in 1963

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The FBI is seeking relatives and friends of Elijah "Lige" Howell/Howard [1927-1963]. Mr. Howard lived in Prichard, AL, with his wife Carrie and passed away in Mobile, AL, in 1963 with Ms. Lillie Mae Wiggins Packer. His relatives may be able to assist in the case of a woman and child found in another state.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
MOBILE, AL
