Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersMobile, AL
Related
Two suspects, ages 17 and 20, to be charged with murder in fatal shooting of 23-year-old man in Mobile
Two suspects -- a 17-year-old juvenile and a 20-year-old man -- have been arrested and are expected to be charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man last week in Mobile, police said Monday night. The unnamed 17-year-old suspect and Kevin Sanders, 20, were identified as suspects...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man shoots stepson during fight
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 58-year-old man faces a domestic violence assault charge after Mobile police said he shot his stepson during a fight Friday night. Officers responded to the 6000 block of Lorena Drive around 11:45 p.m. and discovered that the victim and his stepfather were involved in a fight. During the fight, the stepfather, identified as Gregory Williams, allegedly produced a gun and fired multiple times, striking the victim in the leg, according to authorities.
WALA-TV FOX10
Prosecutors: Accused Gulf Coast Walmart arson plotters earned money through fraud, shoplifting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five people charged with plotting to set fires to Walmart stores along the Gulf Coast engaged in “sophisticated shoplifting schemes” and financial fraud to pay their living expenses in Lillian, according to new allegations in federal court. The U.S. Attorney’s Office made the allegations...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO makes 2 more fentanyl arrests
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Officer arrested two more suspects accused of possessing and trafficking fentanyl. Team Sheriff arrested Lener Daneski Jiron Solies, 27, of Norwalk, Calif., and Zeshan Malik Fayyaz, 26, of Hawthorne, Calif. Deputies confiscated 3 kilograms of fentanyl with an estimated value on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputies looking for second stolen vehicle in George Co.
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a pickup truck was stolen from the Agricola community. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office Monday said the truck was stolen around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The 1998 GMC Sierra is maroon with a Mississippi license plate. The sheriff’s office previously […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Unsuspecting Baldwin County woman buys human fetus and cremated remains in storage unit auction
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - In a disturbing story which spans both sides of Mobile Bay, a Baldwin County woman found cremated human remains and a fetus in a jar after purchasing a storage unit in an online auction. It wasn’t until she got the boxes home from Mobile and began going through them that she made the bizarre discovery.
WALA-TV FOX10
Three more arrests highlight continuing Mobile County fentanyl crackdown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced three more arrests in its ongoing fentanyl crackdown. Multiple law enforcement agencies this week moved in on the parking lot of the Dreamland Skate Center in Tillman’s Corner, arresting a Mobile man and a pair of Mississippi residents whom authorities said they had been tracking for the past four or five days. Chief Deputy Paul Burch said the suspects were trying to complete a drug deal and that the skating rink had nothing to do with the illegal activity.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man fires gun during argument with estranged wife
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man faces several charges after Mobile police said he fired a gun during an argument Friday morning. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to Pleasant Valley Apartments at 3171 Pleasant Valley Road in Mobile on a report of a vehicle struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim and her estranged husband, Alton Demetrius McConnell, 45, had been arguing when McConnell produced a gun and fired toward the victim’s vehicle, authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
utv44.com
Derelict, stolen boats in Baldwin County leads to new AL vessel titling bill
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Derelict and stolen boats have been a growing problem on the Alabama Gulf Coast, and for the first time, new boat owners will be required to purchase a title for their vessel. Currently, all it takes to buy a boat in Alabama is proof...
5 drug traffickers arrested, over 23 grams of fentanyl found: Mobile Co. deputies
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Co. deputies arrested five alleged drug traffickers during a two-week span. In two separate cases, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron Welch and Delores Welch on Sept. 23 after a narcotics warrant was issued. On Oct. 5, deputies arrested Tony McLeod, Scott Hollingsworth and Cameron McLeod in the parking […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Caught in the Act: Thieves steal a/c unit from Rehm Animal Clinic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surveillance video caught a couple of thieves in the act stealing an air-conditioning unit from a local business. According to Mobile police, it happened Sunday at the Rehm Animal Clinic on U.S. 90. If you recognize either one of the men in the video, you are...
Bond revoked for man accused of pouring boiling water down baby’s throat
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bond for a man accused of pouring boiling water down the throat of his then-infant and shooting at the mother of another of his children was revoked on Thursday, according to court documents. Eugene Sneed was set to go on trial on Oct. 24 on charges for allegedly shooting at the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mobile Police identify homicide victim found off Navco Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man found dead off Navco Road Wednesday, Oct. 5. The remains of D’Angelo Wallace, 23, were discovered a little after 7 a.m. in a ditch near Dog River. Mobile Police are investigating Wallace’s death as a homicide. Currently, they have not released his cause of death. If […]
WEAR
Father, son seriously injured after ATV crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A father and his son were transported to a hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash in Escambia County Monday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 7:21 p.m. on the 7000 block of Rolling Hills Road behind the Lewis...
Jury finds Pensacola man guilty of killing friend in 2020
An Escambia County jury deliberated Friday and found a man guilty of killing his friend in 2020.
Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for families at a Mobile apartment complex before dawn Sunday. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire early Sunday morning at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. The blaze broke out just after 1:30 Sunday morning. It appears the fire was concentrated on the second floor of […]
Police now investigating fetus, found in auctioned funeral home storage unit
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
Baldwin Co. deputies looking for missing man
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. Tony Allen Hall, 62, was last seen at the Dixie Oaks Marathon Gas station Saturday, Oct. 1, according to a Facebook post from the BCSO. The gas station is in the Fish River/Marlow area in Baldwin County. Hall was […]
utv44.com
Recognize this tattoo? FBI seek relatives and friends of man who died in 1963
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The FBI is seeking relatives and friends of Elijah "Lige" Howell/Howard [1927-1963]. Mr. Howard lived in Prichard, AL, with his wife Carrie and passed away in Mobile, AL, in 1963 with Ms. Lillie Mae Wiggins Packer. His relatives may be able to assist in the case of a woman and child found in another state.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
59K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0