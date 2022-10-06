Read full article on original website
Over 30 Businesses Already Seeking to Sell Recreational Marijuana in Vermont
Vermont became the latest New England state to roll out recreational, adult-use marijuana sales at the start of October, representing a culmination of months of work on the part of individual businesses and the state agency charged with overseeing the budding industry. And although there were just three retailers licensed...
Massachusetts Well Represented on New List of ‘Best Small Cities in America'
Several Massachusetts communities were recently ranked among the best small towns to live in the country in 2022 by data company WalletHub. Lexington was ranked No. 4 in WalletHub's 2022 ‘Best Small Cities in America' study, which ranked cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 in five overall areas: affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life and safety.
RI Governor ‘Feeling Very Good' After Undergoing Medical Procedure
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is expected to return to work Tuesday after undergoing an unscheduled medical procedure over the weekend, according to WJAR-TV. “This weekend, the Governor underwent a minor, unscheduled routine medical procedure to address an issue with his urinary tract," his office said in a statement. "The procedure was a success and there will be no long-term impacts."
