Irmo, SC

thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Chamber Crawl comes to Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2022 | GATES: 1:00 PM | CONCERT: 2:00 PM | @SWAMP CABBAGE BREWING CO. Chamber Crawl brings small ensembles to your favorite neighborhood watering holes, and we’re heading to downtown Columbia for a beautiful afternoon at Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company (921 Brookwood Dr, Columbia, SC 29201)!
COLUMBIA, SC
Vote Yes on Penny Tax

Vote Yes on Penny Tax

The proposed Penny Tax that we will be voting on in November will be the best way to get our Lexington County roads repaired. I am recommending that everybody VOTE YES FOR. ROADS on November 8th. This 1% tax cannot last but a certain amount of time. It cannot be extended unless Lexington County citizens vote to extend it. South Carolina counties that have voted for this kind of tax have voted to renew it. It will not be added to the Gas Tax.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Comet announces the Passing of Interim CEO and Executive Director

With great sadness, the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) family announces that its Interim CEO and Executive Director, Derrick Huggins, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning. A multi-faceted transportation and community leader, Huggins displayed talent, ingenuity, and commitment to everything he touched. He was a long-time board member of...
CENTRAL, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Lexington County Coalition Supports the Capital Project Sales Tax Referendum

VOTE YES FOR ROADS is an initiative of several Lexington County Chambers of Commerce, civic organizations, businesses, and community leaders, who believe now is the time to improve Lexington County roads. The group’s mission is to encourage voters to VOTE YES to the penny sales tax referendum that will be on the ballot in Lexington County on November 8th.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Information Sought in Apartment Complex Shooting

Chief Terrence Green would like to notify the Town of Lexington community that detectives are investigating a shooting at the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main Street. At approximately 10:00 a.m., officers responded to a call of gunfire at the complex and found a man outside who had...
LEXINGTON, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Lexington man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Lexington County narcotics agents arrested a Lexington man last month accused of trafficking meth and cocaine, and distributing fentanyl. Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes, 28, is charged with two meth trafficking offenses, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic, which agents said was fentanyl, according to arrest warrants.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

