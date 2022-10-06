Read full article on original website
Police chase through two counties ends with Griggsville man arrested near Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A high-speed pursuit through two counties ended with a Griggsville man being lodged in the Pike County Jail. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office attempted on Sept. 24 to stop a red Chevrolet truck on State Highway 96 near Howell Hollow in Calhoun County. The truck fled from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at a high rate of speed.
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Sept. 25-29, 2022
On 9/25/2022 at 6:12 AM Samantha D. Stambaugh of Versailles struck a deer on 825N @ 1550E St. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500. On 09/26/2022 at 6:57 AM Antonio S. Briguglio of Jacksonville struck a deer on 1755 E @ 825N. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500.
Two Palmyra residents facing multiple charges after search warrant executed Tuesday morning
PALMYRA, Mo. — Two Palmyra residents are facing multiple charges after their arrest on Tuesday. Officers with the Palmyra Police Department and East Central Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 625 W. Main Cross. Nikolas Bennett, 33, and Tanya Bueno, 33, occupants of the home, were taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. They were placed on a 24-hour hold on multiple charges.
Quincy man faces aggravated battery charges after early Friday fight at Club Gen Z
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested after a fight early Friday morning in downtown Quincy, and Quincy Police Department officials say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. The Quincy Police Department reported a fight involving as many as 15 people started inside Club Gen Z,...
With no opponent in November election, Grootens prepares to inherit duties as Adams County sheriff
QUINCY — Tony Grootens was ready to spend as much time as necessary during October as he campaigned to become the next sheriff of Adams County. However, with no Democrat opposing him in the November election, Grootens instead is preparing for his new job. “I thought for sure there...
QPD Blotter for Oct. 7, 2022
Michelle K Catron, 53, 513 Hampshire, Cheating at 132 N 5th. NTA 128. Kyle R Cutforth, 34, Liberty, Aggravated Domestic Battery at 822 Spring, Apt C. 177. Anthony T Saxberry, 29, 911 Jersey, Apt C, Aggravated Battery at 906 Hampshire. Lodged 177. Cody T Snell, 25, Laprarie, Failure to Yield...
Pike County Health Department to offer expanded immunization clinic hours
PITTSFIELD Ill. — The Pike County Health Department is collaborating with the Adams County Health Department to offer expanded immunization clinic hours in Pike County. The Pike County Health Department’s immunization clinic will be open on a walk-in basis Monday and Thursday from 1-5 p.m. The clinic offers all vaccines recommended by the CDC for children and adults. All available COVID-19 vaccines, including Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax, will be offered during immunization clinic hours for ages six months and up.
Local and state video gaming bounces back after COVID
QUINCY — Video gaming revenue in the state of Illinois has now exceeded what it was before industry was completely shut down for six months between March 2020 and January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And Quincy and Adams County have bounced back in a big way. Data...
Taming the Upper Mississippi, Chapter 6: The great flood of 1993
Aerial picture of west river bank of Quincy, Ill., and West Quincy, Mo., looking west during 1993 flood. EDITOR’S NOTE: Muddy River News has received permission to reprint reviews and chapters from the book, “Taming the Upper Mississippi: My Turn at Watch, 1935-1999,” written by Janice Petterchak. The book reflects on flood protection, navigation and the environment on the upper Mississippi River through the eyes of Quincy engineer William H. Klingner. You can read the entire series here.
City Hall, Central Services to close for Columbus Day; garbage, recycling still to be picked up
QUINCY — Quincy City Hall will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Columbus Day and will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 11, with regular business hours. The City Hall council meeting, normally held on Monday evenings, will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the City Hall Council Chambers.
Quincy Notre Dame Fund Drive raises $576,512, largest amount since its inception in 1977
QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame Foundation announced Friday the 2022 QND Fund Drive raised $576,512 in gifts and pledges, exceeding its goal by more than $116,000. This is the largest amount raised through the QND Fund Drive since its inception in 1977. “I am extremely pleased with the...
Community job skills and hiring event set for Friday at Quincy Senior Center
QUINCY — The Community Job Skills Workshop and Hiring Event will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center, 639 York. Advanced registration is not needed. Registration takes place at 9 a.m. followed by two, free skill-building sessions:. 9:15 a.m.: Building...
CLUB MUDDY: Video gaming rebound and no, Quincy is never, ever getting a casino
Ashley, Bobby and Frankie talk about video gaming’s COVID recovery and how the ship has long sailed for riverboat gaming in Quincy. Frankie also wants to get ready for World War III. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a...
Kroc Center to host free LesMills and Water in Motion fitness classes
QUINCY — The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center will host a LesMills and. Water in Motion launch on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 10-11. These live group fitness classes will be free on both days to members and non-members. Participants will be entered to win Kroc promotional items during each class.
