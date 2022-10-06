ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

muddyrivernews.com

Police chase through two counties ends with Griggsville man arrested near Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A high-speed pursuit through two counties ended with a Griggsville man being lodged in the Pike County Jail. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office attempted on Sept. 24 to stop a red Chevrolet truck on State Highway 96 near Howell Hollow in Calhoun County. The truck fled from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at a high rate of speed.
GRIGGSVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Sept. 25-29, 2022

On 9/25/2022 at 6:12 AM Samantha D. Stambaugh of Versailles struck a deer on 825N @ 1550E St. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500. On 09/26/2022 at 6:57 AM Antonio S. Briguglio of Jacksonville struck a deer on 1755 E @ 825N. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Two Palmyra residents facing multiple charges after search warrant executed Tuesday morning

PALMYRA, Mo. — Two Palmyra residents are facing multiple charges after their arrest on Tuesday. Officers with the Palmyra Police Department and East Central Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 625 W. Main Cross. Nikolas Bennett, 33, and Tanya Bueno, 33, occupants of the home, were taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. They were placed on a 24-hour hold on multiple charges.
PALMYRA, MO
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 7, 2022

Michelle K Catron, 53, 513 Hampshire, Cheating at 132 N 5th. NTA 128. Kyle R Cutforth, 34, Liberty, Aggravated Domestic Battery at 822 Spring, Apt C. 177. Anthony T Saxberry, 29, 911 Jersey, Apt C, Aggravated Battery at 906 Hampshire. Lodged 177. Cody T Snell, 25, Laprarie, Failure to Yield...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Pike County Health Department to offer expanded immunization clinic hours

PITTSFIELD Ill. — The Pike County Health Department is collaborating with the Adams County Health Department to offer expanded immunization clinic hours in Pike County. The Pike County Health Department’s immunization clinic will be open on a walk-in basis Monday and Thursday from 1-5 p.m. The clinic offers all vaccines recommended by the CDC for children and adults. All available COVID-19 vaccines, including Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax, will be offered during immunization clinic hours for ages six months and up.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Local and state video gaming bounces back after COVID

QUINCY — Video gaming revenue in the state of Illinois has now exceeded what it was before industry was completely shut down for six months between March 2020 and January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And Quincy and Adams County have bounced back in a big way. Data...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography
muddyrivernews.com

Taming the Upper Mississippi, Chapter 6: The great flood of 1993

Aerial picture of west river bank of Quincy, Ill., and West Quincy, Mo., looking west during 1993 flood. EDITOR’S NOTE: Muddy River News has received permission to reprint reviews and chapters from the book, “Taming the Upper Mississippi: My Turn at Watch, 1935-1999,” written by Janice Petterchak. The book reflects on flood protection, navigation and the environment on the upper Mississippi River through the eyes of Quincy engineer William H. Klingner. You can read the entire series here.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Community job skills and hiring event set for Friday at Quincy Senior Center

QUINCY — The Community Job Skills Workshop and Hiring Event will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center, 639 York. Advanced registration is not needed. Registration takes place at 9 a.m. followed by two, free skill-building sessions:. 9:15 a.m.: Building...
QUINCY, IL
