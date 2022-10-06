ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ Skewers Mike Lindell’s ‘Efforts to Cause a Fire Drill,’ Says MyPillow CEO Flouted Rules and Shifted Strategies in Cell Phone Search Warrant Case

By Aaron Keller
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 91

TJ L
4d ago

So the Real American Patriots are supposed to feel sorry for you Mike? Past drug use or not. Dude, your a Traitor to Our Republic and need to be treated as such! Just another reason to vote All Blue in November's General Election.

Reply(4)
97
Joyce Dalton
4d ago

The way he is appears to be back on Crack. He is definitely not all there. He just doesn't get it that Trump wants nothing to do with him.

Reply(2)
41
Gary Bennett
4d ago

One wonders why Trump and his MAGA cadre are the biggest law breakers around. Must be that old GOP break the law and spread disorder thing.

Reply(3)
59
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV's top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site's team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

