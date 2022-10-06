ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Part of Missouri Task Force 1 eyes Saturday for return home from Florida

By Ryan Shiner
 4 days ago

The Boone County Fire Protection District uploaded these photos Thursday to its Facebook page showing the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Fire Protection District said in a Thursday Facebook post that part of its team could return to Missouri as soon as Saturday.

The Disaster Situational Assessment and Reconnaissance team, a small unmanned aircraft system drone team, was assigned to identify areas of interest along the east side of Fort Myers Beach. That team worked with the rest of Missouri Task Force 1 to provide oversight and situational awareness, the post said.

The fire district stated the DSAR team was released by the state of Florida on Thursday afternoon. The remaining members of Task Force 1 are expected to keep working in Florida for several more days, according to the post.

Missouri Task Force 1 was deployed to Fort Myers, Florida, last week to assist the state with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

On Wednesday , Missouri Task Force 1 was assigned to the south end of Fort Myers Beach. It searched and assessed 98 large multi-level living units. They also searched and marked more than 350 vehicles. The team continued its work Thursday morning.

The post Part of Missouri Task Force 1 eyes Saturday for return home from Florida appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

