West Allis, WI

West Allis mother who beat 6-year-old son to death sentenced to 30+ years

By Katie Crowther
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eTYgE_0iPA2Qrl00

A local mother convicted of beating her young son to death in their West Allis apartment will spend the next 33 years in prison, followed by 12 years of extended supervision.

Tasha Rockow, 32, was sentenced Thursday. While leaving the courtroom in handcuffs, she turned around and gave the middle finger to her son’s other side of the family.

In court, Rockow read a short letter she wrote to the son she is convicted of killing, six-year-old Hank Brown.

“God found you too precious to keep in this world,” said Rockow. “I am sorry I let your mind get the best of me. I should not have let your brothers pick on you. I should have taken you to the hospital. I know how much you missed your father. Please watch over your brothers. I am sorry I failed you as your mom.”

Judge Jean Kies acknowledged that Rockow does not appear to have any remorse.

“In a letter to me and in interviews during the investigation, you blame things on your own abusive upbringing, or a lack of social services during the pandemic, or on other family members,” said Judge Kies. “You tried to cover up the abuse and you make excuses, but you are the sole cause of Hank’s painful death, whether you like it or not. For a year, you were depriving a child of food and well-being. That is unforgivable.”

Judge Kies proceeded to tell Rockow not to roll her eyes at her. Rockow said she rolled her eyes while the judge was speaking because she claims some of the allegations of abuse against her are not true.

Deputy District Attorney Matt Torbenson shared statements from Rockow’s nine and 10-year-old sons, who witnessed everything.

“His eyes would not stop closing,” said Torbenson. “He was getting beat to the point that he was going to die. He could not walk. My mom did not know when to stop.”

The boys say Rockow asked them to help clean up Hank’s blood. Hank was not allowed to eat at the dinner table, sit on the couch, or go to school like they were. The six-year-old was allegedly bound and shackled, and repeatedly abused mentally and physically.

It reached a peak in September 2021 when Rockow called 911 saying her son had been beaten up by his older brothers then fell on a knife.

“Ms. Rockow called and said that her son had fallen on the knife and that he stabbed himself,” said Torbenson. “As soon as first responders arrived, they knew that was not what happened. Hank was beaten, and his autopsy proved he had serious internal injuries from head to toe. There was a bite mark on his ankle. He had severe head and abdominal trauma.”

Hank had been put in Rockow’s custody 15 months earlier.

“At the age of five, Hank lost his father in a tragic car crash,” said Torbenson. “It was the only parent he really knew. His father raised him for the first five years of his life. Then he was transferred to his mother’s care. She restricted his father’s family from seeing the boy, as he was grieving and being dehumanized by her.”

Phone records indicate Rockow searched how to treat head trauma and other injuries.

Rockow’s attorney argued she grew up in an abusive environment and then spent most of her childhood in group homes and foster care. She has a long history of mental illness.

He also referenced that the system failed Hank because Rockow had little support, and there were no social service home visits during the pandemic when Hank transitioned into her care.

Rockow’s attorney also revealed that Rockow was pregnant and gave birth to the baby while in jail over the past 11 months. She surrendered her rights to that child, who was put up for adoption. Her other two sons are with their fathers. Until they are 18, Rockow can have no contact with them unless they reach out through a therapist, and their legal guardians approve.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 12

Nurse from WI
4d ago

My God. This evil being doesn't deserve to EVER get out of prison. My heart breaks for that poor boys family, besides her. 💔

Reply(1)
9
MedicFFRN
3d ago

Ppl with Marijuana charges get same sentence. This is pathetic! Our judges need to go and our judicial system needs a revamp.

Reply
3
 

