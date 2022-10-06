BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our Columbus Day Monday was GORGEOUS! Temperatures warmed up after a very cool weekend, a trend that will continue through Wednedsay. Monday was a glorious Fall day, with another one to follow for Tuesday! We do need rain, however. A good chance for seeing it comes Wednesday night with the arrival of our next system. That’s when numerous showers and a few thunderstorms roll in. A couple of storms could be strong with gusty winds Wednesday evening (a Marginal Risk for severe exists). Cooler air follows with sunshine returning Thursday.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO