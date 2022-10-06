Read full article on original website
Getting Warmer into Mid-week!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our Columbus Day Monday was GORGEOUS! Temperatures warmed up after a very cool weekend, a trend that will continue through Wednedsay. Monday was a glorious Fall day, with another one to follow for Tuesday! We do need rain, however. A good chance for seeing it comes Wednesday night with the arrival of our next system. That’s when numerous showers and a few thunderstorms roll in. A couple of storms could be strong with gusty winds Wednesday evening (a Marginal Risk for severe exists). Cooler air follows with sunshine returning Thursday.
Week Begins with a Warmup!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We enjoyed a beautiful Fall day after our coldest morning of the season so far. More sunshine and warmer temps will be the story through mid-week. Heading into this week, sunshine continues with another warming trend in store. Rain is becoming badly-needed, with numerous counties now under outdoor burn bans. We do have a decent chance for showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Another cooldown comes our way at the end of next week.
Warming Trend Getting Underway!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After our coldest morning of the young Fall season, readings are set to rebound!. Heading into this week, sunshine continues with another warming trend in store. Rain is becoming badly-needed, with numerous counties now under outdoor burn bans. We do have a decent chance for showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Another cooldown comes our way at the end of next week.
VIDEO: Bowling Green to host Harvest Festival this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 4th Annual Downtown Bowling Green Harvest Festival is returning to Bowling Green this Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at the SOKY Marketplace. The family friendly event will host activities for kids, a farmer’s market, live music and food trucks. There will also be...
Sports Connection, 10-9-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This episode is dedicated to Sports Connection’s biggest fan, James L. “Jimmy” Meredith. Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb break down the four high school football games during Week 8 as many teams had bye weeks, and WKU’s heartbreaking loss to USTA. They are joined by two “super sophomores,” Sydney McClanahan of Lady Spartans golf alongside head coach Eric Holeman and Deca Burr of the Lady Raiders soccer team.
Jackson’s Orchard annual Pumpkin Fest to last two more weekends in October
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend and the next two weekends, Jackson’s Orchard is hosting their annual fall Pumpkin Fest. Jackson’s Orchard has been a family favorite in Bowling Green since 1966. Whether you like hay rides, apple cider or picking your very own pumpkin- there’s something...
BGFD responds to a field fire off Campbell Lane with potential fire-nado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Today, if you were driving through Bowling Green around noon, you may have noticed a lot of smoke coming from somewhere off of Campbell Lane. Well, so did we, along with many others. Captain of the Bowling Green Fire Department, Phillip Tarrance, says they received a...
Warren County first responders load bases in second annual softball game
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was peanuts, crackerjacks, and donuts at Western Kentucky University’s Nick Denes Baseball Field, as the second annual Police and Fire Softball Game kicked off. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Bowling Green Police Department, Western Kentucky University Police Department, Kentucky State Police and Bowling...
Annual “Hammer-In” celebrates metalworkers at Kentucky Museum
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Museum hosted a celebration of metal workers today on WKU’s campus, and allowed metal workers to show the public a glimpse into their everyday lives. The annual, celebratory event called “Hammer-In” gives the community an opportunity to learn about the trade of...
Butler County issues burn ban as dry conditions continue
BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Butler County Judge-Executive Tim Flener has issued a countywide burn ban effective immediately. On Monday, Flener signed an executive order that bans an open fire at any location in Butler County. The ban is in effect until further notice.
Bowling Green family gets lawn mowed for Down Syndrome awareness
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This will be Rodney Smith Jr.’s 14th 50 state tour with Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service. “I’m traveling to all 50 states and I’m mowing a lawn or a strip of lawn with that person, which will symbolize raising awareness for that cause,” said Smith, founder of Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service.
Bowling Green comes together for 10th annual suicide prevention walk
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Community members young and old banded together at Ephram White Park, in the fight for suicide prevention. “This is the 10th annual Out of the Darkness Walk. We are coming together to be smart about mental health, are coming together to walk for those who have passed from suicide, we’re just coming here to support friends and family,” said Katelyn Simpson, Chair of the Bowling Green Out of the Darkness Walk to Prevent Suicide.
National Corvette Museum hosts Bowling GreenCon 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Corvette Museum is home to the rich history of the Corvette, but today it is home to Bowling Green Con 2022. The annual comic convention is held every October, showcasing the latest pop culture has to offer. From comic books, to video games,...
3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky teachers will be inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame this fall. The inductees are Katy Cecil, Addie Henry and the late Wilma Pace. Cecil is an English and public speaking teacher at LaRue County High School and has taught in LaRue County for more than 20 years.
Hart County leaders issue burn ban
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Hart County has now joined an ever growing list of counties to issue a burn ban effective until further notice. Hart County Judge-Executive Joe Choate issued the ban Friday and the ban impacts all outdoor burning with the exception of campfires in an established campground.
Russellville Independent Schools implement Early Release Days
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Independent School District will begin Early Release Days on October 28th. Students will be dismissed from school early on specified days to provide teachers extra time to work with individual students or attend professional development workshops. “Having better prepared teachers... better equipped teachers with a...
