Missouri man sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison on felon in possession of a firearm charge
U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Friday sentenced a man from Cahokia, Illinois to 46 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm on two separate occasions. Freddie Tilmon, 31, pleaded guilty on June 7 to two counts of being a felon in possession of...
Tire store break-in in south St. Louis City
Police investigating a possible burglary at a tire business in South City Monday morning.
Woman killed in latest south St. Louis City hit-and-run
Details are emerging as St. Louis Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run along a busy south St. Louis street.
Missouri sees 50% bump in calls after the launch of 988 suicide prevention number
ST. LOUIS — Monday is World Mental Health Day: a day dedicated to education, awareness and advocacy. Just this summer, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launched 988 for people in need of help. The three-digit code was activated in mid-July and it's only gotten busier. In the state of...
Toddler dies after shooting himself in the head in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 2-year-old has died after police say he shot himself in south St. Louis on Monday. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy was inside a car in the 3600 block of S. Kingshighway when he shot himself in the head before 12:30 p.m.
Mother gets $1.2M in St. Louis County settlement over inmate death￼
A mother whose son died less than an hour after he was transported from a Missouri jail to a state prison has won a $1.2 million settlement in a case that helped lead to suspensions, firings and reforms.
STL County woman sentenced to 1 year and 1 day in prison after reaping fraud pandemic funds
A U.S. District judge sentenced a St. Louis County woman to a year and a day in prison Friday, October 7 after reaping fraudulent pandemic funds.
St. Louis County settles lawsuit with former inmate’s family
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — St. Louis County has settled a lawsuit with a former inmate’s family. The county has agreed to pay $1.2 million to Daniel Stout’s family. Stout died in 2019. The lawsuit claimed nurses and guards at the St. Louis County jail ignored that...
Police: 2-year-old dies after shooting himself in south St. Louis
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
Man shot in north St. Louis City
Officers are investigating the shooting of a man in St. Louis City on Saturday morning.
Shots fired after attempted burglary in south St. Louis County Sunday morning
Shocking video from a South County homeowner about an attempted robbery at his home that ended with shots fired Sunday morning.
2-year-old boy dies after shooting self in head in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 2-year-old boy died Monday after police said he shot himself in the head in the parking lot of a store. The boy shot himself just before noon in the parking lot of the AutoZone located at 3619 South Kingshighway Boulevard, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Messenger: More problems with open records in St. Louis, this time from Kim Gardner
Two years ago, two friends had a question about rising crime in St. Louis. Joe Jacobson and Erich Vieth were neighbors living near Tower Grove Park, though Jacobson has since moved to the Central West End. The two men are lawyers, so they pay close attention to the criminal justice system.
15-year-old boy shot in back in north St. Louis Sunday night
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back and injured in St. Louis Sunday night. St. Louis police said the shooting happened shortly before 7:45 p.m. Sunday night on Elmbank Avenue near Cora Avenue in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood. Police said the boy was shot...
Guilty verdict in Granite City murder
A jury in Madison County on Friday found a Granite City man guilty in connection with a case back in 2020. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office says 18-year-old Nicholas Rickman III, guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery. A co-defendant, 19-year-old Deandre Richardson, had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
Four indicted on gun charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted last week on weapons-related charges in separate cases by a Madison County grand jury. Michael A. Mason, 37, of Alton, was indicted Oct. 6 as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
Teenager hospitalized in Sunday night shooting
A 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital after being shot Sunday evening in a north St. Louis neighborhood.
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Louis
From a curious young girl to an intrepid scientist to a global icon. Doctor Jane Goodall blazed a trail for women to follow. Creve Coeur police use a drone in arrest of 2 teens after overnight car break-ins in West County. Updated: 53 minutes ago. An 18-year-old and a 13-year-old...
Car slams into building early Monday in south St. Louis
The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday on Gravois and Nebraska. It appears the car went through a small yard before slamming through the wall of a building.
Domestic incident turns deadly in Lincoln County
A fight between a father and son turned deadly Friday night.
