Jefferson County Judge issues restriction on outdoor burning
Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick declared the burn ban on Monday, October 10, 2022. The order says there is a present danger if a fire being used to burn trash may not be controlled and spread and results in extensive damage and losses, according to a release from Judge Jeff Branick.
kjas.com
Newton attorney issued citation after trash fire caused wildfire that threatened homes
A Newton attorney received a citation on Monday after he allegedly started a trash fire which grew into a wildfire, threatening homes and damaging the contents of a shed. The incident occurred during the noon hour on Suzy Lane, which is off of Highway 190 and just east of Newton High School.
kjas.com
Trash fire rekindled with breeze and spread across land
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Monday afternoon that a trash fire, which was thought to be extinguished, rekindled and spread across land until the Angelina River Fire Department arrived to put it out. According to Duncan, it happened at about 1:00 on County Road 062,...
kjas.com
Illegal outdoor burning kept local fire departments busy over the weekend
Despite a burn ban being in place in Jasper County, local fire departments were kept busy over the weekend dealing with wildfires that were caused by careless burning. One of those occurred Sunday night east of Jasper. The East End Fire Department responded shortly before 8:00 to 232 Private Road 7997 where firefighters discovered that a trash fire had spread out of control.
KFDM-TV
Drivers call stretch of I-10 with construction dangerous
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mother is grieving the death of her 11-year-old son and asking for help in finding a driver accused of causing the devastating crash that injured the remaining ten people in the SUV, Including eight other children. The crash happened at 5:45 Sunday morning on Interstate...
kjas.com
Fire destroys shed on County Road 275, east of Jasper
Fire destroyed a shed or barn behind a home on County Road 275, just off of Highway 63, east of Jasper on Saturday evening. The volunteers of the East End Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, shortly before 6:00 when it was reported that the pole and tin structure, which was located behind the home of Jonny Glaspie, was on fire and arrived to find it completely engulfed in flames and already falling down.
Two people rescued from burning home after Saturday fire in Bridge City
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — An investigation is underway after two people had to be rescued from a burning home in Bridge City. It happened on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Firefighters from the West Orange Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Bower Road shortly after 5 p.m., to assist the Bridge City Volunteer Fire Department with a structure fire.
Port Arthur News
Person struck multiple times by vehicles on Port Arthur highway had no ID
Authorities are working to identify a man who was struck by multiple vehicles Saturday night, resulting in his death. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said the male victim had no identification on him, and officials are checking his fingerprints to see if he has been handled by law enforcement in order to make an identification.
City Council to vote on whether to pursue bringing Battleship Texas to Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Community members will have the chance to voice their opinions on bringing Battleship Texas to Beaumont. Councilmembers are set to soon vote on whether officials will pursue bringing the 110-year-old ship to Beaumont, Councilman Mike Getz said in a Facebook post. The vote will be held at a Tuesday, October 11, 2022 meeting.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Port Arthur (Port Arthur, TX)
The Port Arthur Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday nights. The officials stated that a man was declared dead after being hit [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Corrigan, Texas Native To Serve East Texas as Nurse Practitioner
I love posting a story like this. When someone from our Deep East Texas family is able to use his or her talents to help and serve folks in the Pineywoods, that's a good thing. Amanda Allen is a Corrigan native who will be bringing her medical expertise to serve...
11-year-old dead, 2 adults, 8 children injured in Sunday rollover wreck on Interstate 10
BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a major wreck that claimed the life of an 11-year-old and injured two adults and eight children. The deadly accident took place early Sunday morning. Troopers believe that a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV was traveling west in...
Man wielding a machete fatally shot by Lumberton officer Sunday afternoon
LUMBERTON, Texas — A 62-year-old man wielding a machete was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Lumberton Police Officer. Lumberton Police got a call to assist EMS Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Loop according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins. The neighborhood...
kjas.com
Fire breaks out at home of Kirbyville police officer
Sometimes those who work in emergency professions have to deal with emergencies on the home front and that was the case on Saturday evening when fire broke out at the home of Ashley Arce, a Kirbyville police officer. The volunteers of both the Roganville and Tri-Community Fire Departments were dispatched...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Catfish Cabin in Lumberton
LUMBERTON — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited the newly reopened Catfish Cabin in Lumberton. Under new management and with regular live music, the seafood restaurant hopes to make a splash.
KFDM-TV
BPD searching for person of interest in fire that led to discovery of man's body
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are searching for a person of interest in a house fire that led to the discovery of a man's body. Detectives say they need to speak with Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Investigators believe Ardoin has information about a structure fire that occurred Friday, October 7.
kjas.com
DPS says Kountze ISD bus driver failed to yield at stop sign and hit a bicyclist
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that a Kountze ISD school bus driver hit a bicyclist at about 6:20 Thursday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 at Paula Road, just north of the Lumberton city limits. According to investigating troopers, the school bus, driven by Patrick Goff,...
Beaumont man charged after drugs, over $13K in cash seized during traffic stop
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont resident has been charged after a police uncovered drugs and a large amount of money during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, October 4 at around 3:13 a.m., a Beaumont Police Department patrol officer made a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue.
kogt.com
Man Struck By Bullet
Just before 10pm Friday, authorities received a call of a man shot in the 800 block of Lapointe in Bridge City. After an investigation the OC Sheriff’s Office said a man was sitting outside of his trailer at Town and Country RV Park when he was struck by what they’re calling a stray bullet in the leg.
Port Arthur News
Man walking down center of Twin City Highway struck and killed. Police looking for driver.
Police are searching for a vehicle after authorities said the driver drove off late Sunday night after striking a pedestrian. The vehicle is believed to be blue and have damage to its front right. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said they are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred...
12NewsNow
