ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
kjas.com

Trash fire rekindled with breeze and spread across land

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Monday afternoon that a trash fire, which was thought to be extinguished, rekindled and spread across land until the Angelina River Fire Department arrived to put it out. According to Duncan, it happened at about 1:00 on County Road 062,...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Illegal outdoor burning kept local fire departments busy over the weekend

Despite a burn ban being in place in Jasper County, local fire departments were kept busy over the weekend dealing with wildfires that were caused by careless burning. One of those occurred Sunday night east of Jasper. The East End Fire Department responded shortly before 8:00 to 232 Private Road 7997 where firefighters discovered that a trash fire had spread out of control.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Hardin County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
County
Hardin County, TX
KFDM-TV

Drivers call stretch of I-10 with construction dangerous

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mother is grieving the death of her 11-year-old son and asking for help in finding a driver accused of causing the devastating crash that injured the remaining ten people in the SUV, Including eight other children. The crash happened at 5:45 Sunday morning on Interstate...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Fire destroys shed on County Road 275, east of Jasper

Fire destroyed a shed or barn behind a home on County Road 275, just off of Highway 63, east of Jasper on Saturday evening. The volunteers of the East End Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, shortly before 6:00 when it was reported that the pole and tin structure, which was located behind the home of Jonny Glaspie, was on fire and arrived to find it completely engulfed in flames and already falling down.
JASPER, TX
Port Arthur News

Person struck multiple times by vehicles on Port Arthur highway had no ID

Authorities are working to identify a man who was struck by multiple vehicles Saturday night, resulting in his death. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said the male victim had no identification on him, and officials are checking his fingerprints to see if he has been handled by law enforcement in order to make an identification.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Disaster Declaration#National Weather Service#Texas A M Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
kjas.com

Fire breaks out at home of Kirbyville police officer

Sometimes those who work in emergency professions have to deal with emergencies on the home front and that was the case on Saturday evening when fire broke out at the home of Ashley Arce, a Kirbyville police officer. The volunteers of both the Roganville and Tri-Community Fire Departments were dispatched...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kogt.com

Man Struck By Bullet

Just before 10pm Friday, authorities received a call of a man shot in the 800 block of Lapointe in Bridge City. After an investigation the OC Sheriff’s Office said a man was sitting outside of his trailer at Town and Country RV Park when he was struck by what they’re calling a stray bullet in the leg.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy