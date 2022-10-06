ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, KS

New candidate for City Administrator set for interview

The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and Interim City Administrator Larry Paine informed the Commission that a new candidate for the City Administrator position has been identified. Paine discussed scheduling, and it was agreed to stick to the original suggestion from Paine to hold the interview on October 26th. The potential hire will meet with department heads and be given a tour of the city during his visit.
Rock Creek runs wild on Homecoming night

The Hiawatha Red Hawks played a solid game on Friday night, but taking the field across from one of the very best football teams in the state, the banged-up Hawks were outgunned from the opening whistle, as they dropped their third straight District game to the visiting Rock Creek by a score of 70-20.
Morrill Public Library plans special events this month

The Morrill Public Library has announced several special events this month. In addition to the normal exciting adventures at the library — such as book clubs, storytimes and other events — the library is planning some fun fall activities.
MORRILL, KS

