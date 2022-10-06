The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and Interim City Administrator Larry Paine informed the Commission that a new candidate for the City Administrator position has been identified. Paine discussed scheduling, and it was agreed to stick to the original suggestion from Paine to hold the interview on October 26th. The potential hire will meet with department heads and be given a tour of the city during his visit.

