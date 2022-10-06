Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Decision about handing out $10,000 reward in Rongey case still pending
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A decision has yet to be made regarding giving away the $10,000 reward offered in the Jesse Rongey case. On August 3, 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service first announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the murder suspect wanted for the July 5, 2022, shooting death of Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville.
kniakrls.com
Three Local Women Plead Guilty to Fraud in Federal Case
Three local women arrested more than two years ago in connection to an international online fraud scheme by the Federal Bureau of Investigation all have changed their pleas to guilty. Marilyn Sterk of Otley, Jennifer Sterk of Pella, and Teresa Sterk of Knoxville were arrested in February 2020 on a...
ottumwaradio.com
Mahaska County Residents Warned of Scam
The Mahaska County Sheriff’s office is altering residents of a scam involving calls from a person impersonating law enforcement officers. The sheriff’s office says several citizens living in Oskaloosa and Mahaska County have received phone calls from an individual claiming to be a deputy. During these phone calls and messages left on voicemail, the individual claims to be investigating why the citizen failed to report for Federal Jury Duty. In one instance, a resident engaged in a conversation with the impersonating individual who eventually asked for the resident to send money as a fine for missing jury duty.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/9/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 17 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE FRAUD CALLS, TWO CAT CALLS, TWO DOG CALLS, TWO PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, ONE LIVESTOCK IN THE ROAD WAY, ONE JUVENILE, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE ALARM, ONE PHONECALL RETURNED, ONE HARASSMENT CALL, ONE FIGHT CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON AND ONE SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Woman Accused of Attacking Spouse with Hammer & Damaging Motorcycles
An Ottumwa woman is accused of attacking her spouse with a hammer after damaging the latter’s motorcycles. 28-year-old Devin Young has been charged with going armed with intent and domestic abuse assault. According to court records, Young was armed with a large hammer when she extensively damaged the victim’s...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
KCCI.com
Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council
NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash involving 2 pickup trucks
MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash. It happened around 2:45 p.m. on 655th north of 135th Street in Monroe County. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Cody Christopher Kosman, 22, of Albia, was southbound in a pickup truck when it collided with an oncoming truck.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
ktvo.com
Possible 3rd Dollar General location sparks concerns with some Ottumwa residents
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The potential arrival of a Dollar General store on Ottumwa’s north side is generating some controversy with its residents. This was sparked by a discussion Ottumwa’s City Council had on October 4th, on rezoning a property located on Hutchinson Avenue that its owners requested be annexed.
KBUR
One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion
Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
Pen City Current
County residents need to brace for assessment hikes
Lee Rood is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register and did a piece this week on expected increases in property assessments coming next year. The piece indicated that Polk County could see record increases in assessments - and record highs. Now that's Polk County and neighboring Dallas County will probably see something similar.
KCCI.com
ktvo.com
Shirley Lorene (Miller) Adams, 83, Travis-Noe Funeral Home
On Thursday, October 6, 2022 Shirley Adams, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 83. Shirley was born February 1, 1939 in Kirksville, Missouri to Clarence and Zelva Miller. Shirley grew up in the Sabbath Home Community where she attended church and grade school at New Zion. She later graduated from Kirksville Senior High School in 1957. She married Wayne Adams on June 29, 1957. They raised one daughter, Pamela (Adams) Koch.
ktvo.com
People take part in 5k to 'Outrun the Stigma' of mental health disorders
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa residents woke up bright and early Saturday morning to take part in the "Outrun the Stigma 5K." Participants gathered at the Jimmy Jones Shelter in Ottumwa Park. The event was created by the Southern Iowa Mental Health Center to bring awareness and help destigmatize mental...
ottumwaradio.com
who13.com
Iowa’s First and Oldest Outlet Mall Adds A Variety of New Tenants
Heading into another crucial holiday shopping season, a longtime staple for Eastern Iowa family shoppers is again making changes, and they are banking on customers seeing them as a positive. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Outlets Williamsburg is 31 years old, making it Iowa's first and oldest outlet mall....
who13.com
Finalists announced in ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ contest
IOWA — The search for the best breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in the state of Iowa is nearing the end. On Monday the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists in their annual contest to find the restaurant that serves the best take on the Iowa original. The...
