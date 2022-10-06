Two HBCU football athletes are among a select group designated as members of “Team Reese” with an NIL deal.



Delaware State defensive back Andrew Reese and Tennessee State defensive back James Reese IV were among the 12 college football athletes connected with NIL deals.



Here is what each player will get:



Reese’s Reese Chain: An ambassadors-only gold chain and pendant

Custom Game Day Blazer: A custom-tailored blaze orange Team Reese travel blazer

Cup-links: A pair of custom cufflinks in the legendary cup shape

Football Locker Fridge: A mini fridge custom-made to fit into a locker to keep Reese’s Footballs at the perfect temperature

“Team Reese” is a part of the candy company’s Reese’s University offering.

“If anyone knows what snack in college football is the best, it’s going to be this team of athletes and it’s going to be Reese’s Footballs,” said Reese’s athletic director, PB Letterman. “Like I always say, the name on the front of the jersey is very important, but the name on the back can be great too.”

From our signed freshmen to our seniors, each Team Reese player has some envious contract perks for their teammates to literally drool over, including their own overflowing Reese’s Football-filled fridge, sure to make each Team Reese player the locker room favorite.

Supporters and players alike can join in on the epic season and live vicariously through the fan-favorite Reese team by purchasing their own Reese’s Footballs. The iconic chocolate and peanut butter flavors take shape to form a football and make for a hype-worthy snack to bring to the next big game. The football-shaped cups are a limited-time offering, so we recommend stocking up for game day quickly now that Reese’s Footballs are available nationwide.

The post Team Reese: HBCU football pair get sweet NIL deal appeared first on HBCU Gameday .