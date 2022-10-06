Drought easing somewhat in CT

Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Mother Nature appears to be helping Connecticut alleviate the drought.

The latest report today by the U.S. Drought Monitor now shows abnormally dry conditions for the vast majority of eastern Connecticut.

As a result, Governor Lamont is announcing he's reducing the drought advisory for New London and Windham counties from Stage 3 to Stage 2.

All eight counties in the state are now at stage 2 drought level.

Lamont says although recent rainfall has helped some, precipitation levels remain below normal.

He's asking residents to continue to be mindful of water usage.

Moderate to severe drought conditions still persist in portions of western and central Connecticut.

