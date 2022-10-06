Read full article on original website
Related
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?
It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Depraved Crimes Of Tony Costa, The ‘Cape Cod Vampire’ Who Terrorized Massachusetts In The 1960s
Tony Costa was convicted of brutally murdering and dismembering Patricia Walsh and Mary Anne Wysocki in 1969, but he's suspected of killing as many as eight women over a three-year period. In 1969, police in Truro, Massachusetts unearthed the bodies of four women who had been mutilated almost beyond recognition....
Massachusetts is Home to the Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country
USA Today has just named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?
This Should Be Against the Law for Dog Walkers in Massachusetts
The days are getting shorter as fall in New England sets in and we all know what that means. Winter is right around the corner, which means soon it will be dark right after lunch. Ok, maybe that's slightly dramatic, but seriously, the days you need your headlights on by 5 p.m. are on the horizon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
Massachusetts Has Two of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S.
When you think of Massachusetts, there's a good chance that you think of places to travel to like Boston, Cape Cod, Salem, The Berkshires (duh!!!), Cambridge, or Nantucket/Martha's Vineyard. Maybe there are some other cool spots that I'm leaving out. However, none of those were picked as the 22 most underrated destinations in the U.S. As it turns out, the Bay State has two of them. What do you think they are?
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall
Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
At What Age in Massachusetts Can You Legally Babysit Siblings?
I mentioned in a previous article that when I was growing up in Northern Berkshire County, my brother would babysit me. You would think that would be a good idea for my parents. It's a great way to save money and good for him to hone his skills when it came to responsibilities. For the most part, it was a pretty decent system but with the two of us being boys that are 8.5 years apart in age, we would get into some pretty decent physical battles as most brothers do. We would be wrestling, putting each other in headlocks (with him always getting the advantage), and knocking over furniture. Sometimes you would think there was a rock band in our house sharpening their hotel trashing skills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I’m proud of us in the picture’: a family portrait captures laughter in lockdown
In a new series sharing stories about the artwork in Australian homes, Alice Gage shows the painting she commissioned for her husband’s birthday. Alice Gage’s family portrait originated as an idea to celebrate family life post-lockdown. “Like all families, we went through a lot during Covid – when...
Nantucket braces for migrants to arrive Tuesday
Nantucket is on alert after receiving a notice about possible migrants coming to the island. Nantucket memorial airport notified police about a flight scheduled to arrive Tuesday.
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
Comments / 0