City Colleges teachers, faculty authorize strike, raise slew of demands

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Outside Harold Washington College on Lake Street between Wabash and State, dozens of City Colleges of Chicago faculty and professionals circled along the sidewalk on Thursday.

They picketed with signs that read “fair contract now” and “City Colleges broken, not broke,” as they asked for salary increases that reflect inflation among other demands.

The demonstration followed an announcement that over 90% of the city colleges’ union faculty and professionals voted to authorize a strike.

With this strike authorization, Cook County College Teachers Union President Tony Johnston was careful to make it clear that the union — at this time — is not on strike.

“So, it doesn’t mean we’re going on strike, but what it does do is our members have democratically said to our teams, ‘If you feel the need to go on strike, we’re behind you,’” Johnston said.

Johnston said the main issue is the lack of bargaining to reach an agreement, and that he felt the union had been “painted into a corner.”

“They have rejected almost all of our proposals, which has put us in a position of bargaining against ourselves because they haven’t offered counter proposals up to this point,” he said.

The teachers want salary increases that reflect inflation, increased academic support including support for remote learning, reduced class sizes and affordable health insurance for part-time professional staff.

While the teachers picketed outside Harold Washington College, City Colleges Chancellor Juan Salgado responded inside.

“That City Colleges is committed to negotiating in good faith with each of our professional and faculty unions to finalize their respective collective bargaining agreements,” Salgado said.

City Colleges of Chicago representatives told WBBM that the organization is committed to negotiating in good faith with each of the professional and faculty unions to finalize their respective contracts.

