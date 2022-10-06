ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Wanted fugitive applies for job at New Jersey police station

A 27-year-old wanted fugitive named Zyeama Johnson applied for a job at the Jersey City police department in New Jersey as a security guard. When her name was run through the system as part of a pre-employment check they found that she had a warrant for her arrest in Pennsylvania for failing to appear in court. She also had 10 bench warrants for failure to appear in court for fraud charges. When she was arrested police claimed they also found a couple of stolen credit cards on her as well, so charges for credit card theft have also been added to her list.
New bill would create commission to oversee troubled Trenton Water Works

Trenton Water Works supplies about 29 million gallons of drinking water to about 200,000 people daily in Trenton, Ewing, Hamilton, Hopewell, and Lawrenceville. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) A state lawmaker has revived long-stalled legislation that would establish an oversight commission to take control of the long-troubled Trenton Water...
Video of Trenton, NJ, H.S. Violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’

TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
Police investigating Two Shot on Genesee Street

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A developing story, two people were shot in the 900 block of Genesee Street Saturday morning just before 4 Am Trenton emergency medical services transported both Victims to Capital Health trauma center. At this time the current condition is unknown.
Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison

The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia...
Vineland, NJ, Man Gets Life in Prison for Murder, Burning Human Remains

A man from Vineland has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to the brutal murder and dismemberment of Tonya Cook in 2018. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says on Friday, 57-year-old Dennis Parrish, who was found guilty by a jury this past summer, was sentenced to life in prison on a first-degree murder charge, 10 years consecutive for second-degree desecration/setting fire to human remains, 10 years concurrent for second-degree desecration/dismemberment, along with charges for obstruction and tampering with evidence.
Cops investigating N.J. shooting that killed 33-year-old man

A man died after an afternoon shooting in Trenton Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. City police responded to a Shot Spotter activation indicating multiple rounds were fired on Ewing Street at 3:10 p.m., officials said. Officers found Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, on the ground in nearby...
