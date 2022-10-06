Read full article on original website
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Stop-Work Orders, Subpoenas Issued to Two Contractors for Violations at Dunellen School Job SiteMorristown MinuteDunellen, NJ
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery Mac
Judge: Jury in West Windsor, NJ wife slaying won’t be told about earlier conviction
TRENTON — A judge has decided that jurors who are asked to decide whether a man killed his wife in New Jersey will not be told that he was convicted earlier of having killed his first wife in Ohio. NJ.com reports that the decision last week by Judge Peter...
Wanted fugitive applies for job at New Jersey police station
A 27-year-old wanted fugitive named Zyeama Johnson applied for a job at the Jersey City police department in New Jersey as a security guard. When her name was run through the system as part of a pre-employment check they found that she had a warrant for her arrest in Pennsylvania for failing to appear in court. She also had 10 bench warrants for failure to appear in court for fraud charges. When she was arrested police claimed they also found a couple of stolen credit cards on her as well, so charges for credit card theft have also been added to her list.
Widow fights to have defibrillators on every floor of N.J. courthouses to prevent tragedy that took husband’s life
South Jersey attorney Peter Fiorentino, Jr., went into cardiac arrest while waiting for his case to be called at the Gloucester County Courthouse 11 years ago. Fiorentino, who was 42 at the time, died four days later at the hospital. His widow, Amy Vasquez, believes he would have survived if...
New bill would create commission to oversee troubled Trenton Water Works
Trenton Water Works supplies about 29 million gallons of drinking water to about 200,000 people daily in Trenton, Ewing, Hamilton, Hopewell, and Lawrenceville. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) A state lawmaker has revived long-stalled legislation that would establish an oversight commission to take control of the long-troubled Trenton Water...
Former NJ women’s prison officer indicted on inmate rape charge
FLEMINGTON – A grand jury has indicted a former senior corrections officer at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women on the charge of raping an inmate just over a year ago. Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin, 29, of Jersey City was indicted last Thursday, Sept. 29. It was announced Friday by...
Wanted Fugitive Gets Caught After Applying for Job at NJ Sheriff's Office
Law enforcement in New Jersey didn't have to look far to find a wanted fugitive — because she applied for a job to join them. Zyeama Johnson was wanted in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on fraud charges. There was also a warrant out for her arrest in Jersey City on traffic charges.
Video of Trenton, NJ, H.S. Violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’
TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
‘Really shady stuff’: Council to hold hearings on realtor after homeowner complaints
Philadelphia City Council on Thursday authorized hearings into MV Realty, a company that has enrolled hundreds of city homeowners into a program that Council finds questionable. Homeowners have filed complaints, believing the company misled them.
Man repeatedly called 911 to report bogus suicide attempts, cops say
Police have arrested a man on 13 counts of causing false public alarm after he allegedly made a series of calls to police reporting a person with a gun was going to shoot himself. The Gloucester County Emergency Response Center received the calls between June 23 and July 30 of...
Plans Underway to Connect Marine Terminal Trail and Cooper Field Connector to The D&R Canal
The City of Trenton is developing plans for two multi-use trail segments which will connect to existing trail circles including the Marine Terminal Trail and Cooper Field Connector. The overall goal is to have a trail system developed throughout Trenton, connecting the city through walkable and bikeable circuits. Randy Baum,...
New Jersey Bank Agrees to $13 Million Settlement With US Department of Justice for ‘Redlining’ Loans to Black Borrowers
A New Jersey bank has agreed to pay over $13 million to settle claims from the U.S. Department of Justice that the bank was not supplying loans to predominantly Black and Hispanic customers. The DOJ announced last week that it secured an agreement with Lakeland Bank to resolve allegations that...
Police urge against vigilantism in wake of Newark prep school guidance counselor case
Police say the case started with an online message between former counselor Didier Jean-Baptiste and someone he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.
Police investigating Two Shot on Genesee Street
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A developing story, two people were shot in the 900 block of Genesee Street Saturday morning just before 4 Am Trenton emergency medical services transported both Victims to Capital Health trauma center. At this time the current condition is unknown.
Mercer County, NJ Pizza Shop On NJ’s Official Pizza Trail
Now this is a trail I'd like to follow. After New Jersey was named The Best Pizza State in America last year by Food & Wine, now they've gone a step further and created an Official NJ Pizza Trail. October is National Pizza Month. A great way to celebrate would...
Monmouth County Man Indicted For Money Laundering Schemes
MIDDLETOWN – A Monmouth County man has been indicted for laundering money in connection to fraudulent schemes under the Cape Town Zone of Black Axe, officials said. Andrew Suarez, 29, of Middletown, New Jersey, is charged by indictment with money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering counts, and aggravated identity theft.
NJ fugitive busted after applying for job in county sheriff's office
A Jersey City woman was arrested after she applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office while wanted for outstanding warrants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison
The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia...
Vineland, NJ, Man Gets Life in Prison for Murder, Burning Human Remains
A man from Vineland has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to the brutal murder and dismemberment of Tonya Cook in 2018. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says on Friday, 57-year-old Dennis Parrish, who was found guilty by a jury this past summer, was sentenced to life in prison on a first-degree murder charge, 10 years consecutive for second-degree desecration/setting fire to human remains, 10 years concurrent for second-degree desecration/dismemberment, along with charges for obstruction and tampering with evidence.
Cops investigating N.J. shooting that killed 33-year-old man
A man died after an afternoon shooting in Trenton Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. City police responded to a Shot Spotter activation indicating multiple rounds were fired on Ewing Street at 3:10 p.m., officials said. Officers found Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, on the ground in nearby...
