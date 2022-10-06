A 27-year-old wanted fugitive named Zyeama Johnson applied for a job at the Jersey City police department in New Jersey as a security guard. When her name was run through the system as part of a pre-employment check they found that she had a warrant for her arrest in Pennsylvania for failing to appear in court. She also had 10 bench warrants for failure to appear in court for fraud charges. When she was arrested police claimed they also found a couple of stolen credit cards on her as well, so charges for credit card theft have also been added to her list.

