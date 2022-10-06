Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Blumenthal supports striking Windham Hospital nurses
Scot Haney tracks warmer temperatures coming to Connecticut this week. Earlier this morning, the 15th anniversary of the Greater Hartford Walk for Apraxia took place. Two women were attacked in two separate incidents last week. Updated: 11 hours ago. Channel 3 eyewitness news reporter Eliza Kruczynski went to a self-defense...
Eyewitness News
Two women were attacked in two separate incidents last week.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday would be mostly clear and crisp. A spot shower can't be ruled out. Here is his Monday mid-morning forecast. Game of the Week, Athlete of the Week nominees for the week of 10/9. Updated: 4 hours ago. Here are the nominees for Channel 3's Game...
Eyewitness News
Witness attacked after catalytic converter theft
Scot Haney tracks warmer temperatures coming to Connecticut this week. Families raise awareness for childhood apraxia of speech. Earlier this morning, the 15th anniversary of the Greater Hartford Walk for Apraxia took place. Two women were attacked in two separate incidents last week. Updated: 10 hours ago. Channel 3 eyewitness...
Eyewitness News
We’re Hiring Wednesday: New England Flagger Services
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Need a fresh start? Join our Team. New England Flagger Services is looking for hard working, dependable employees to fill over 20 flagging positions. Earn between $17 - $18 an hour. ATSSA certification preferred but will train. Our jobsites are located throughout Connecticut. You must be over 18 years old and hold a valid driver’s license along with a registered and insured motor vehicle to get to job sites. Availability should be Monday through Friday. Overtime available. Join our team of dedicated professional flaggers protecting work zones throughout Connecticut. Retired, Veterans and minorities are encouraged to apply. Apply at www.newenglandflagger.com New England Flagger Services is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Florida residents frustrated as they look for help after hurricane Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Ten days after hurricane Ian left hundreds of thousands of people devastated, many are still waiting for help. Frustration is rising for many residents struggling to get back on their feet. “Folks who are in difficult circumstances now because of the of the storm, just hang...
Eyewitness News
FORECAST: warming trend begins, rain late week
Earlier this morning, the 15th anniversary of the Greater Hartford Walk for Apraxia took place. Two women were attacked in two separate incidents last week. Channel 3 eyewitness news reporter Eliza Kruczynski went to a self-defense class and has tips on what you can do if you are being attacked.
Eyewitness News
FORECAST: Mostly clear and crisp today
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said following a warming trend through mid week, a soaking rain is possible to end the week. Here is her Monday noon forecast. Scot Haney tracks warmer temperatures coming to Connecticut this week. FORECAST: A Warming Trend Kicks In Early To Mid Week.. Tracking Some Rain For...
Eyewitness News
FORECAST: A warming trend kicks in early-to-mid week
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday would be mostly clear and crisp. A spot shower can't be ruled out. Here is his Monday mid-morning forecast. Scot Haney tracks warmer temperatures coming to Connecticut this week. FORECAST: A Warming Trend Kicks In Early To Mid Week.. Tracking Some Rain For Thursday &...
Comments / 0