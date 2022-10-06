Read full article on original website
Customers win big in giveaway at new Hot Dog Shoppe
A big giveaway is happening Monday to celebrate a new place to eat in Boardman.
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
Half-price liquor being offered at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Right now in Pennsylvania, a rare event is taking place as there is a huge sale on items at the state-run Wine and Spirits stores.So, is the state desperate for money? Or just what is behind the sale? KDKA's John Shumway went digging for answers and really got into the spirits of the assignment. The folks at the Pennsylvania Fine Wine and Good Spirits say that while they do sell wine and spirits, it's still just a retail business."Just like any other retailer, we have products that kind of build up in our back rooms or in our warehouses....
Haunted houses, corn mazes, trick-or-treating: Find Halloween fun, frights in the Valley
It’s the season for chills in the air, and not just because the leaves and temperatures are falling. Scares and thrills can be found throughout the Mahoning Valley as Halloween approaches. Haunted houses, corn mazes, pumpkin carving and community trick-or-treating are just a few of the ways to get...
Halloween 2022 | Here are Central Pennsylvania's Trick-or-Treat & parade dates
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Halloween 2022 is just around the corner!. This year, October 31 is set to be a Monday, meaning many of our communities will be hosting celebrations either on or prior to Halloween this year. Here's when municipalities and townships across Central Pennsylvania will be holding Halloween...
Upriver on the Mahoning, Trumbull County residents say hands off our dam
The Mahoning River looks different in rural Trumbull County. In Mahoning County, people built mills on the riverbank. Here, they built houses. On a 3.7-mile stretch between county metroparks, the river still flows north before turning south toward Youngstown. Some homeowners appear to be co-existing peacefully with the river, but it has waged war on others, even commandeering docks and boats. Some of the houses look dangerously close to the bank.
GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh off
It's not exactly the great pumpkin, Charlie Brown, but more like the Valley's answer to it!. We're talking about the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers' 28th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off. It takes place each year at Parks Garden Center in Canfield. This year's champ tipped the scales at a...
New Columbiana restaurant celebrating opening
A new restaurant is coming to Columbiana. Sabi's will be celebrating their opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday, October 13 at 10 a.m.. The restaurant is also debuting an expansion to their building, which will be used for small banquets. Sabi's is a modern American restaurant that features fresh food...
PennDOT suspends weekly maintenance schedules for winter
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending the weekly county maintenance schedules. According to a PennDOT release, employees at maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities […]
New round of Pandemic EBT payments expected to hit accounts in Pennsylvania
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved by the United States Department of […]
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in Pennsylvania
A major pharmacy chain recently announced that it will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about the affected store location. It's often frustrating and disappointing when a major pharmacy in the community closes its doors for good. It can also be very inconvenient if you had gotten into the habit of relying on that store for filling prescriptions or purchasing everyday items.
Veterans can get a free oil change in Salem on Veterans Day; here's how
This Veterans Day, a Salem auto repair shop, and insurance agency are teaming up to offer local veterans a free oil change on Friday, November 11 (Veterans Day). In order to claim this offer, you must go to The Agent Insurance Services Salem office (620, Columbia St., Salem) between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Veterans Day and present your VA card.
An RA reflects on her job as students explore the mess in the bathrooms
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Anyone who lives in Galbreath Hall this year could tell you that it hasn't been the cleanest lately. A couple of weeks ago, you would have found toilet paper littering the floors rather than stocked in the holders. It was your only option to use paper towels– assuming you were lucky enough to find some in the bathroom.
Section of State Route 305 in Trumbull County closed down
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there are downed wires resulting from a possible crash along SR 305 at Elm Road.
Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
Walmart Employee Accused of Stealing Items While Clocked In
OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Corry have released information concerning a Walmart employee who reportedly stole items from the store on two separate occasions. According to Corry-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to the store located on Hydetown Road in Titusville, Oil Creek Township, Crawford...
Fairview man cited for disorderly conduct at casino
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was cited for disorderly conduct after urinating in the casino parking lot and making lewd gestures toward a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. Presque Isle Downs and Casino security contacted PSP at about 12:40 a.m. on Oct. 9 about an altercation at the center bar. A PSP trooper arrived to find a […]
Pennsylvania liquor stores hosting big 50% clearance sale
It’s not every day the price of your favorite vodka, whiskey or wine is marked 50% off regular prices. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is hosting a major clearance sale online and at stores across the state. It started Oct. 3, just in time to stock up for the holidays.
