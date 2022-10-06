Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State-Iowa game time announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Iowa will kick off at noon on October 22. The Buckeyes will host the Hawkeyes for Ohio State's seventh game of the season. Ohio State is 6-0 heading into a bye week. The team is coming off a 49-20 win over Michigan State.
WSYX ABC6
Buckeye players investing NIL money for their future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Name Image Likeness has opened the door for many college athletes, and two Buckeyes are taking advantage of it. Instead of using the money to buy cars and nice things, the pair are spending their cash on old houses. Buckeyes TreVeyon Henderson and Gee Scott...
WSYX ABC6
Buckeye mothers show love for sons and support for each other
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It may be football on the field but it's about family and community off it. Kim Stroud and Monica Daniels, the mothers of Ohio State players C.J. Stroud and Paris Johnson Jr., do more than just cheer on their sons each game day. "We remind...
WSYX ABC6
Pickerington native prepares for Destination Outlets World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keep your eyes on the pies. Today Destination Outlets will host the 2022 Destination Outlets World Pumpkin Pie Eating Champion. Competitor and Pickerington native Katie Delzoppo joins Good Day Columbus ahead of the event. For more information about the eating contest click here.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio couple opens Florida home to Ohio linemen helping with hurricane damage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A post on Facebook sparked a coincidental connection between people from central Ohio. "I think it’s kind of like a God thing," said Cathy Morgan, who lives in Hebron, Ohio, and owns a home near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. "We are so thrilled to be able to help out."
WSYX ABC6
Columbus firefighters honor fallen heroes with 'Last Alarm' ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus firefighters gathered near the intersection of Marconi Boulevard and Broad Street to honor firefighters that died in 2022 with a "Last Alarm" ceremony. During the 2022 Columbus Division of Fire Firefighter Memorial Service, 41 firefighters were honored for their commitment to the...
WSYX ABC6
Families create posters for 'Angel Mile' of Nationwide Children’s Columbus Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Families gathered Sunday to make special posters, for a special purpose. With the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half Marathon just a week away, Angel Mile families came together for a poster party. They'll display the posters at the “Angel Mile,” dedicated to children...
WSYX ABC6
Animals killed in east Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State moves to No. 2 after Michigan State win
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes moved up to No. 2 in the Associated Press college football poll after five weeks at No. 3. Ohio State leapfrogged Alabama, who fell two spots after a narrow win over Texas A&M. C.J. Stroud tied a school record with six touchdown passes...
WSYX ABC6
Locations participating in Columbus Hispanic Restaurant Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Hispanic Restaurant Week in the 614!. Over 20 restaurants in Columbus are participating and offering a three-course menu with their own unique traditional dishes. Food from Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean are all presented. Check out the following list of participating...
WSYX ABC6
Best costumes and safety tips for pets ahead of Howl'oween
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Howl'oween is just around the corner. Petrendologist Charlotte Reed joins Good Day Columbus along with her pups Wally, Hammy and Chuch with the popular costumers this Halloween. For more pet buzz click here.
WSYX ABC6
CJ Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio St tops Michigan St 49-20
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — C.J. Stroud lofted a pass to his left, slightly short of Marvin Harrison Jr. and the son of a former NFL star did the rest. Harrison made a twisting, leaping catch to snag a football that was near his...
WSYX ABC6
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Michigan State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State faces off Michigan State in their first game of the season on the road. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his game prediction.
WSYX ABC6
North Columbus ambulance crash sends 3 people to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a north Columbus crash involving an ambulance early Monday morning. Officers arrived at Morse Road and North High Street near Clintonville just after midnight. The ambulance was heading to the hospital when the accident happened, police said. The patient, a...
WSYX ABC6
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Miyan Williams among 11 Ohio State players out for Michigan State game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State will be without 11 players in its first road game of the season at Michigan State. Running back Miyan Williams and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are listed as unavailable. Willimas rushed for 189 yards and five touchdowns in the previous game against Rutgers,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools assure they are addressing safety with ongoing teen violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gun violence continues to impact teens throughout Central Ohio. Some high-profile cases over the last week include a shooting near a high school football game, the other involving a 10-year-old taking a bullet. City Council President Shannon Hardin addressed the incidents saying, "it's a shame when those spaces divulge into violence. It's unacceptable, it's absolutely unacceptable."
WSYX ABC6
Headliner of Columbus Fashion Week runway show gives back to her native Ukraine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fashion meets philanthropy in Columbus this week. A Ukrainian-born clothing designer is coming back to where she grew up in Bexley. Now designer Natalia Fedner is the headliner for the Finale Runway show. Fedner’s clothing has been worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Lenny Kravitz,...
WSYX ABC6
16-year-old charged for bringing gun, loaded extended magazine into Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a student has been charged after they took a loaded handgun to the Life Skills Center Southeast. Police responded to a report about a student who brought a handgun into the school. School staff used a metal detector wand on the student...
WSYX ABC6
C.J. Stroud named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after Michigan State win
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Big Ten recognized Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud following Ohio State's 49-20 win over Michigan State. Stroud was 21 of 26 for 361 yards with six touchdowns Saturday. The Big Ten said he became the first quarterback in conference history to throw at least...
WSYX ABC6
There's a name for Cheeto dust and it now has a 17-foot statue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Anyone who has eaten Cheetos knows the orange, cheesy mess left behind on their fingertips. You might wash them off, suck off the dust, or wipe them on whatever surface when no one is looking. Turns out there is a name for the cheesy dust.
