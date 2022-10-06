ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State-Iowa game time announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Iowa will kick off at noon on October 22. The Buckeyes will host the Hawkeyes for Ohio State's seventh game of the season. Ohio State is 6-0 heading into a bye week. The team is coming off a 49-20 win over Michigan State.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Buckeye players investing NIL money for their future

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Name Image Likeness has opened the door for many college athletes, and two Buckeyes are taking advantage of it. Instead of using the money to buy cars and nice things, the pair are spending their cash on old houses. Buckeyes TreVeyon Henderson and Gee Scott...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Buckeye mothers show love for sons and support for each other

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It may be football on the field but it's about family and community off it. Kim Stroud and Monica Daniels, the mothers of Ohio State players C.J. Stroud and Paris Johnson Jr., do more than just cheer on their sons each game day. "We remind...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus firefighters honor fallen heroes with 'Last Alarm' ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus firefighters gathered near the intersection of Marconi Boulevard and Broad Street to honor firefighters that died in 2022 with a "Last Alarm" ceremony. During the 2022 Columbus Division of Fire Firefighter Memorial Service, 41 firefighters were honored for their commitment to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Animals killed in east Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Applications#Internship#Osu
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State moves to No. 2 after Michigan State win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes moved up to No. 2 in the Associated Press college football poll after five weeks at No. 3. Ohio State leapfrogged Alabama, who fell two spots after a narrow win over Texas A&M. C.J. Stroud tied a school record with six touchdown passes...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Locations participating in Columbus Hispanic Restaurant Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Hispanic Restaurant Week in the 614!. Over 20 restaurants in Columbus are participating and offering a three-course menu with their own unique traditional dishes. Food from Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean are all presented. Check out the following list of participating...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

CJ Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio St tops Michigan St 49-20

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — C.J. Stroud lofted a pass to his left, slightly short of Marvin Harrison Jr. and the son of a former NFL star did the rest. Harrison made a twisting, leaping catch to snag a football that was near his...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Pittman
WSYX ABC6

North Columbus ambulance crash sends 3 people to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a north Columbus crash involving an ambulance early Monday morning. Officers arrived at Morse Road and North High Street near Clintonville just after midnight. The ambulance was heading to the hospital when the accident happened, police said. The patient, a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Schools assure they are addressing safety with ongoing teen violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gun violence continues to impact teens throughout Central Ohio. Some high-profile cases over the last week include a shooting near a high school football game, the other involving a 10-year-old taking a bullet. City Council President Shannon Hardin addressed the incidents saying, "it's a shame when those spaces divulge into violence. It's unacceptable, it's absolutely unacceptable."
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

There's a name for Cheeto dust and it now has a 17-foot statue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Anyone who has eaten Cheetos knows the orange, cheesy mess left behind on their fingertips. You might wash them off, suck off the dust, or wipe them on whatever surface when no one is looking. Turns out there is a name for the cheesy dust.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy