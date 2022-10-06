One of the most popular ideas in American politics is that a large majority of voters under 40 are “woke.” Originating in the Black activist community during the 1960s, the term, intended as a signal to other Black Americans to watch out for police brutality and systemic racism, became more prominent during the 2014 Black Lives Matter movement. Today, it has become a catchall for being progressive or liberal and is more likely to be used pejoratively.

