ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

Biden to pardon simple federal marijuana possession convictions

President Biden on Thursday announced that he is taking executive action to pardon people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law and D.C. statute. The pardons will be done through an administration process to be developed by the Justice Department, senior administration officials told reporters on a briefing call, and will cover citizens and lawful permanent residents.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Nebraska State
KVCR NEWS

Alabama Sen. Tuberville equates descendants of enslaved people to criminals

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., compared descendants of enslaved people to criminals on Saturday at a rally for former President Donald Trump, drawing intense backlash for promoting a racist narrative. In front of an overwhelmingly white crowd in Minden, Nevada, Tuberville criticized Democrats for being "pro-crime." "They want crime because they...
MINDEN, NV
KVCR NEWS

At conservative campuses, anti-critical race theory still looms large

As college students have returned to campus, anti-critical race theory efforts are in high gear, asserting that the legal academic concept poses a "threat" to conservative Christian colleges and other higher learning institutions. Fear-mongering surrounding critical race theory has been brewing in conservative and evangelical spaces for more than two...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Ben Sasse
KVCR NEWS

The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects

President Biden is visiting an IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., today. The company is announcing a $20 billion investment. It's part of what the White House calls a boom spurred by a new law that includes big subsidies for semiconductor projects. A team at the White House is working out how to spend this windfall. Here's NPR's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
KVCR NEWS

Want to know what message midterm candidates think will win? Follow the money

With the midterm elections a month away, ad spending tells the story of what messages the candidates and their backers think will win with voters. For Democrats, there's been a significant increase in spending on ads related to abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. And in many races, Republicans have amped up their ads accusing Democrats of being soft on crime.
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Why Generation Z might not be as ‘woke’ as most think

One of the most popular ideas in American politics is that a large majority of voters under 40 are “woke.” Originating in the Black activist community during the 1960s, the term, intended as a signal to other Black Americans to watch out for police brutality and systemic racism, became more prominent during the 2014 Black Lives Matter movement. Today, it has become a catchall for being progressive or liberal and is more likely to be used pejoratively.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Florida#University President#Linus College#American#Senate#Republican#The University
KVCR NEWS

Yaël Eisenstat: Why we need more friction on social media

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Friction. Facebook profits from being frictionless, says Yaël Eisenstat. But without friction, misinformation can spread like wildfire. The solution, Yaël says, is to build more friction into social media. About Yaël Eisenstat. Yaël Eistenstat is a democracy activist focusing...
INTERNET
KVCR NEWS

The mental health crisis and shortage of providers is creating big debt for Americans

Today is World Mental Health Day. It comes as young people especially are in crisis and as there's a shortage of therapists and doctors able to treat them. Those dynamics are leading to a huge parallel problem for many families - debt related to that treatment. A recent survey by Kaiser Family Foundation and NPR found 20% of those with medical debt say they incurred it because of mental health care. But as NPR's Yuki Noguchi reports, there are no good estimates of the true cost of this care for families.
MENTAL HEALTH
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy