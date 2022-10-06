Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Ingeborn Mathews
MILFORD – Ingeborg Mathews, age 93, of Milford, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Paddock Springs in Warsaw. She was born on Aug. 8, 1929, in Goshen, the daughter of Willy and Liddy Fritz Riedel. On Nov. 25, 1948, she married Paul Mathews in Goshen; he preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2002.
Owen Kay Cobbum
SYRACUSE – Owen Kay Cobbum, 86, Syracuse, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Fort Wayne at Parkview Regional Medical Center. He was born in Fort Wayne on March 30, 1936, to Lewis H. and Ruth Thomas Cobbum. Owen was married to Saundra Kay Jester on Nov. 24, 1966; she died Nov. 10, 2019.
Marylin Roberta Brannock
Marylin Roberta Brannock, of Warsaw, passed away at 9:55 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital of Warsaw at the age of 85. She was born on March 7, 1937, in Murphysboro, Ill., to Nellie M. Jardine Jones and Arthur R. Jones. On Oct. 20, 1973, she was married to Dennis D. Brannock; they were blessed with almost 49 years of marriage before Marylin passed away.
M. Joan Clark
M. Joan Clark, 82, of Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Lake City Place. Joan was born in Warsaw on May 19, 1940, the youngest of 10 children born to the late Elman and Cora Sponseller Zentz. She graduated from Etna Green High School with the Class of ’58 and on Jan. 2, 1965, Joan married Robert E. Clark in Etna Green; Bob preceded her in death on Jan. 22, 2015, after 50 years of marriage.
Norma Lee Smith
Born in Logansport, Norma then moved to Winona Lake, where she met and married Frederick H. Smith. Surviving are their three daughters: Sandi (Tony) Crocker, Suzette (Brad) Burleson, Sherry (Jeff) Beckwith; eight grandchildren: Shenna and Kayli Crocker, Brandi (John) Gilkey, Brina (Cory) Boggs, Braven (Merrick) Burleson, Brenay Burleson, Kaylin (Spencer) Hill, Connor Beckwith; nine great-grandchildren: Alyssa and Ariana Cervantez, Garrett Burleson, Nolan Gay, Haddon Boggs, Andie Burleson, Riley, Zion and Alé Hill.
Penny L. Groves
Penny L. Groves passed away at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital on Oct. 7, 2022. She was 62 at the time of her passing. Penny was born in Caldwell, Idaho, on July 3, 1960. She spent many of her adult years in several states before settling in Leesburg, with her husband, Rick.
Stephen Cary ‘Steve’ Gilbert
NORTH MANCHESTER – Stephen Cary “Steve” Gilbert, 81, North Manchester, died Oct. 7, 2022. Steve was born Nov. 21, 1940, in Charleston, W.Va., to Stephen R. and Gladys Charlene Myers Gilbert. On Nov. 19, 1960, Steve married Sharon K. Tyner; she died Sept. 8, 2021. Graveside services...
Claypool Lions Fish Fry Saturday
CLAYPOOL - The Claypool Lions will be selling fish for $12 per pound and tenderloin for $9 per pound on Saturday. Sides will be available in pints. The event starts at noon and goes until 3 p.m. or sold out. It is a carry-out only at the Lions building on Railroad Street in Claypool.
Tiger Boys’ Soccer Celebrates Cleansing “Second Season”
WARSAW – There’s nothing like the postseason journey. Whether you’re rolling through regular season success as a heavy favorite, or reversing your regular season fortunes, the post season – often referred to as the second season – affords an opportunity for a cleansing second season to each soccer side in the Hoosier State.
Local High School Sports Recaps For 10/8
Warsaw/Manchester/Triton/Tippecanoe Valley at Sectional. Plenty of local athletes were in action Saturday morning competing at Sectional 7 at Manchester High School. The Warsaw boys and girls teams would share a ton of team and individual success on the day, finishing in first place in both divisions. Manchester also would advance its boys and girls teams to the regional, finishing second in the girls’ race and fourth in the boys. The Triton girls team will also advance after finishing fifth.
TCU Employees Give Back During Day Of Giving
About 14 employees from Teachers Credit Union’s two Warsaw locations spent four hours Monday volunteering at Combined Community Services, 195 Mariners Drive, Warsaw, during TCU’s Day of Giving event. TCU previously hosted its Day of Giving single-day, corporatewide days of service in 2018 and 2019. This is the...
Manchester Offers Fall Career Fair Oct. 20
NORTH MANCHESTER - Manchester University is gearing up for its fall career fair. It is Oct. 20 in the Jo Young Switzer Center on the North Manchester campus. Businesses and organizations with opportunities for full-time and part-time employment, internships and graduate school are invited to take part. Registration and details...
AlignLife Moves Location To Meet Growing Demand
AlignLife has moved from its 118 W. Market St. location to just around the corner at 311 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw. Monday morning, the business had a ribbon-cutting with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Kevin Day, doctor of chiropractic, said AlignLife has been in Warsaw since 2010, with its...
Tippecanoe Valley School Board Accepts $26K Donation
MENTONE - A check for $26,000 presented to the Tippecanoe Valley School Board Monday for Bib’s Billfold will help students, teachers and staff. The money was raised from The 2022 Scott Bibler Sweet Sassy Golf Classic. Stephanie Bibler, wife of the late Scott Bibler, told the Board the golf...
Leesburg Facing Sewer Issues
LEESBURG – The Leesburg Town Council had sewer system repair and maintenance schedules on its agenda Monday, but decided to table the discussion until its Nov. 14 meeting. The Council will discuss the schedules after Councilman Tom Moore looks at the lift station with Derek Tenney, of Tenney & Sons, and they bring recommendations back to the Council.
