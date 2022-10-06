Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Culver’s 2nd Location In Warsaw Opens To Line Of Customers
They came for the ButterBurgers. They came for the frozen custard ice cream. And they came Monday morning to be one of the first 100 paying customers at the new Culver’s at 2455 Jalynn St., Warsaw, to get a free pint of frozen custard a month for a year.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ingeborn Mathews
MILFORD – Ingeborg Mathews, age 93, of Milford, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Paddock Springs in Warsaw. She was born on Aug. 8, 1929, in Goshen, the daughter of Willy and Liddy Fritz Riedel. On Nov. 25, 1948, she married Paul Mathews in Goshen; he preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2002.
Times-Union Newspaper
AlignLife Moves Location To Meet Growing Demand
AlignLife has moved from its 118 W. Market St. location to just around the corner at 311 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw. Monday morning, the business had a ribbon-cutting with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Kevin Day, doctor of chiropractic, said AlignLife has been in Warsaw since 2010, with its...
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Norma Lee Smith
Born in Logansport, Norma then moved to Winona Lake, where she met and married Frederick H. Smith. Surviving are their three daughters: Sandi (Tony) Crocker, Suzette (Brad) Burleson, Sherry (Jeff) Beckwith; eight grandchildren: Shenna and Kayli Crocker, Brandi (John) Gilkey, Brina (Cory) Boggs, Braven (Merrick) Burleson, Brenay Burleson, Kaylin (Spencer) Hill, Connor Beckwith; nine great-grandchildren: Alyssa and Ariana Cervantez, Garrett Burleson, Nolan Gay, Haddon Boggs, Andie Burleson, Riley, Zion and Alé Hill.
WANE-TV
Grant aims to make Fort Wayne homes more accessible
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Qualified homeowners in Fort Wayne can soon apply for a grant to make their homes more accessible. Starting Tuesday, applications are open for the city’s Residential Accessibility Modifications Program. The program aims to provide features that make it easier for those with disabilities to get around at home.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
Times-Union Newspaper
Marylin Roberta Brannock
Marylin Roberta Brannock, of Warsaw, passed away at 9:55 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital of Warsaw at the age of 85. She was born on March 7, 1937, in Murphysboro, Ill., to Nellie M. Jardine Jones and Arthur R. Jones. On Oct. 20, 1973, she was married to Dennis D. Brannock; they were blessed with almost 49 years of marriage before Marylin passed away.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lakeview MS Students Raise Over $12K For FMSC
Lakeview Middle School students and staff exceeded their goal in raising funds for Feed My Starving Children through a phone-a-thon. With a goal to raise $2,000 for the 2022 Warsaw MobilePack that begins today, Tuesday, Oct. 11, Lakeview Middle School rallied to raise $12,101.97, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
Times-Union Newspaper
Larry Douglas ‘Doug’ Ousley
Larry Douglas “Doug” Ousley, 71, of Pierceton, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. Doug was born June 17, 1951, in Prestonsburg Ky., the son of the late George W. and Julie Owsley Ousley. He graduated from High School in Prestonsburg and on Oct. 16, 1971, Doug married Rebecca Kemery Ousley. Doug was retired and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Times-Union Newspaper
Stephen Cary ‘Steve’ Gilbert
NORTH MANCHESTER – Stephen Cary “Steve” Gilbert, 81, North Manchester, died Oct. 7, 2022. Steve was born Nov. 21, 1940, in Charleston, W.Va., to Stephen R. and Gladys Charlene Myers Gilbert. On Nov. 19, 1960, Steve married Sharon K. Tyner; she died Sept. 8, 2021. Graveside services...
Times-Union Newspaper
M. Joan Clark
M. Joan Clark, 82, of Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Lake City Place. Joan was born in Warsaw on May 19, 1940, the youngest of 10 children born to the late Elman and Cora Sponseller Zentz. She graduated from Etna Green High School with the Class of ’58 and on Jan. 2, 1965, Joan married Robert E. Clark in Etna Green; Bob preceded her in death on Jan. 22, 2015, after 50 years of marriage.
WANE-TV
Railroad repairs cause detours in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A portion of Thomas Road will be closed most of the week for railroad track repairs, according to Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department. Starting Tuesday, Thomas Road between Illinois and Bass roads is closed to through traffic while crews work on the railroad tracks in the area. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished by Saturday, the department said.
abc57.com
Section of Johnston Street closed October 11-15
GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of Johnston Street will be closed starting on Tuesday, according to the City of Goshen. The road will be closed west of Woodridge Court while crews install a new sewer tap for a nearby assisted living site development. The area will be closed through Saturday.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Addie and Ruger
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress and Todd Bontrager from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with a King German Shepherds siblings that are looking for a new home. Addie and Ruger are brother and sister who want to live together. Both are fun loving, high energy dogs that love to play.
midwestliving.com
6 of the Best Midwest Apple Orchards to Explore This Fall
Delectable apples aren't the only draw at Midwest apple orchards. Super-scenic venues, on-tap cider, corn mazes, hayrides and barnyard animals are all part of the experience at these family-friendly favorites. Cook's Orchard, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Immerse yourself in the bucolic green fields of Cook's Orchard and you'll almost forget you're...
Central Indiana ‘Demon Home’ is So Terrifying, Some Paranormal Investigators Won’t Ever Go Back
Remember the movie Poltergeist where the house was built on an old burial ground and the spirits of the buried didn't like it? Well, something like that has to be going on with this house. Evil spirits linger in the house terrorizing all who've ever lived there or gone inside.
Times-Union Newspaper
Tippecanoe Valley School Board Accepts $26K Donation
MENTONE - A check for $26,000 presented to the Tippecanoe Valley School Board Monday for Bib’s Billfold will help students, teachers and staff. The money was raised from The 2022 Scott Bibler Sweet Sassy Golf Classic. Stephanie Bibler, wife of the late Scott Bibler, told the Board the golf...
Times-Union Newspaper
Penny L. Groves
Penny L. Groves passed away at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital on Oct. 7, 2022. She was 62 at the time of her passing. Penny was born in Caldwell, Idaho, on July 3, 1960. She spent many of her adult years in several states before settling in Leesburg, with her husband, Rick.
Times-Union Newspaper
Leesburg Facing Sewer Issues
LEESBURG – The Leesburg Town Council had sewer system repair and maintenance schedules on its agenda Monday, but decided to table the discussion until its Nov. 14 meeting. The Council will discuss the schedules after Councilman Tom Moore looks at the lift station with Derek Tenney, of Tenney & Sons, and they bring recommendations back to the Council.
