VIDEO: Man robbed at gunpoint on Bronx street by 5 suspects who fled in SUV
The NYPD is searching for a group of five suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred earlier this month on a Bronx street, authorities said.
Police make arrest in deadly, unprovoked stabbing of a man in the subway in the Bronx
A victim in the Bronx collapsed on the platform and died, becoming the seventh person to be killed in the NYC transit system this year, and the second fatal subway stabbing in less than a week.
Manhattan mugging: Woman dragged to West Village street by hair
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a crook who dragged a woman to the ground by her hair in the West Village and stole her purse. The victim, 35, was walking near West 4th and Charles streets around 10:55 p.m. Sept. 25 when the assailant approached her from […]
Man, 82, woman, 44, pushed in Central Park pond while trying to stop robbery
Two people were thrown into a Central Park lake Monday morning while trying to stop a thief from stealing a 76-year-old woman’s backpack, authorities said.
Man killed by truck was pickpocketed after the deadly incident: sources
Editor’s note: Police sources initially told PIX11 that the victim’s wallet was stolen. They later said he was pickpocketed but it was unclear what the suspect took. MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who was fatally struck by a truck in Midtown was pickpocketed shortly after the impact, police sources told PIX11 News on Monday. […]
Woman, 49, bashed over head in unprovoked attack at Harlem subway station
A woman was struck in the head as she boarded a subway train in Harlem on Monday morning in what police said was an unprovoked attack.
NYPD: 3 men wanted for multiple violent robberies across the Bronx
Police are asking for the public’s help to find three men in connection to multiple robberies in the last two weeks in the Bronx.
NYPD: 15-year-old robbed at gunpoint on 5 train; suspects at large
Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a teenager at gunpoint on a train in the Bronx last month.
Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack
A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
Woman hit in head with chair inside Queens Dunkin’ Donuts, police say
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Police are looking for a woman who allegedly hit another woman with a chair in an unprovoked attack inside a Dunkin’ Donuts in Queens last month. A 69-year-old woman was sitting inside the doughnut shop on Parsons Boulevard near Archer Avenue around 9 a.m. on Sept. 25 when the suspect picked […]
Teen assaulted, stabbed by group of men in targeted attack at Manhattan subway station
A 17-year-old was assaulted and stabbed at a Manhattan subway station by a group of six men he knew on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
BX crowd chases away driver who struck pedestrian leaving him critically injured
An angry group of people chased a 25-year-old man away from the scene of a Bronx car crash after he hit a 26-year-old man who was crossing the street Saturday night, police said.
NBC New York
Alleged Subway Stabber Arrested for Killing of NYC Father of 2 Returning Home From Work
A man accused of fatally stabbing a father of two heading home from his job at Citi Field on Thursday, in what police officials have called an unprovoked attack, has been arrested on murder charges. Charles Moore was getting off a northbound 4 train at the East 176th Street station...
Brooklyn tragedy: Fatal stabbing suspect lived with victim’s family, dated his sister
A suspected killer accused of stabbing a man to death outside a Brooklyn deli shared a roof with his victim, cops say — living in the same cozy, two-story house with three generations of the slain man’s family. Murder suspect Erickson Jean-Gilles, 32, had been dating his alleged victim’s sister when a fight between the two men turned fatal on Sept. 27. The killing has left victim Frederick ...
Prosecutor’s office: 1 dead in stabbing during altercation involving 2 teens
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office is probing a deadly stabbing involving two teenagers in Passaic.
Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver outside Elizabeth bar
A 31-year-old Elizabeth man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash outside a bar in the city early Saturday, officials said. The man had just left the bar on Newark Avenue around 3 a.m. when a vehicle speeding toward Newark hit him, according to city of Elizabeth spokeswoman Ruby Contreras.
Crash leaves multiple people injured at Hylan Boulevard intersection: FDNY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two people were hurt in a Sunday morning crash along Hylan Boulevard in Prince’s Bay, according to an FDNY spokesman. Emergency radio transmissions indicated two vehicles were involved in the incident.
Teen fatally stabbed, another injured in 'altercation' in NJ
Officials are investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager during an altercation in New Jersey on Saturday, according to authorities.
NYPD: Man wanted for groping woman in the Bronx
Police say a man is wanted for a forcible touching incident last month in the Bronx.
Man shot in the head, dies in Brooklyn: NYPD
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died from a gunshot wound to the head in Flatbush Friday night, according to the NYPD. Officers found the 40-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive near Bedford Avenue and Albemarle Road after they were dispatched around 10:40 p.m., authorities said. The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital, […]
