In a blow to the NRA, judge allows New York's attorney general to seek a court-imposed monitor and demand Wayne LaPierre forfeit millions
NY AG Letitia James gets a green light to seek financial monitoring for the NRA and to pursue multi-million-dollar penalties from CEO Wayne LaPierre.
Supreme Court vacates controversial Massachusetts gun control law
The Supreme Court opened its term on Monday by vacating a ruling on a controversial Massachusetts gun control law and ordering the case to be reheard by a lower court.
Judge blocks Mayor Kenney's executive order banning guns, deadly weapons from rec centers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia judge has blocked enforcement of Mayor Jim Kenney's executive order that bans guns and deadly weapons from recreation center buildings, athletic courts, fields, playgrounds and pools. The permanent injunction comes less than a week after the mayor signed the order after the shooting death of a rec center employee in West Philadelphia last month. Under the executive order, if a recreation center employee saw someone with a gun, the employee could ask that person to leave. If the person didn't leave, the employee could call the police to remove the person as a trespasser. Critics argued the gun ban is a violation of state law. The city says it's reviewing the judge's decision.
Mitch McConnell calls Republican Govs. DeSantis and Abbott's ploy to fly migrants to Democratic enclaves like Martha's Vineyard 'a good idea'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is fully on board with depositing disoriented migrants on Democratic rivals' doorsteps ahead of the midterms.
New York attorney general rejects Trump's settlement offer, perhaps clearing the way for a long-expected lawsuit, report says
New York's AG has reportedly rejected Trump's offer to settle as she mulls suing his company. Trump and at least one of his adult children may be named in the suit, which would allege fraud. Eric Trump signed many of the documents the AG is eyeing and has long been...
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to eliminate the entire 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, book says
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to abolish an entire Appeals Court, per a new book. "Let's just cancel it," Trump told then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of the Ninth Circuit. Trump, per the book, told Nielsen to draft a bill to "get rid of the fucking judges." President Donald Trump asked...
Special master ruling shows Trump’s takeover of courts has started to sting
Aileen Cannon, who Trump nominated in 2020, granted his wish over the Mar-a-Lago search – a maverick decision that is the thin end of the wedge
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was 'completely unaware of my texts with Mark Meadows,' Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators, per CBS
Ginni Thomas told the panel investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol that her husband is "uninterested in politics," CBS reported.
Kamala Harris says she 'cannot wait to cast the deciding vote to break the filibuster on voting rights and reproductive rights'
"In our first year in office ... I actually broke John Adams's record of casting the most tiebreaking votes in a single term," Harris said.
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said Trump is drawn to QAnon like a moth to a flame. Figliuzzi said Trump is embracing the movement because he feels "increasingly cornered." Figliuzzi warned that violence could ensue if the QAnon movement felt threats to its leader. A former FBI official said former...
Attorney General Letitia James Announces New Details in Trump Fraud Case
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a sweeping lawsuit against former president Donald Trump. The lawsuit alleges that Trump, his children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka and family business misled lenders and insurers by overvaluing his assets by over a billion dollars. She states that Trump has violated both state criminal laws and federal laws as well.
January 6 defendants are asking to be sent to Guantanamo Bay rather than continue enduring 'diabolical' DC jail conditions
The group of 34 inmates in a Friday letter complained about inadequate meals, limited attorney access, and guards sporting "Democrat" attire.
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
