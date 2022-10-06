Read full article on original website
As Ian's death toll rises, questions swirl on why more Floridians didn't evacuate
In Florida, at least 119 people died in Hurricane Ian. Most of those deaths came from drowning in a storm surge as high as 18 feet in some areas. The largest number of fatalities was in Lee County, home to three islands that saw the greatest impact from the storm. But it was also a county that delayed ordering residents to evacuate for more than a day, despite warnings from meteorologists that it would see "life-threatening" flooding.
When flooding from Ian trapped one Florida town, an airboat navy came to the rescue
ARCADIA, Fla. — The devastation from the storm surge was 50 miles away on the coast, so Ana Aguilar thought she was fine. Still, she and her family passed the night a few miles away from home in the town of Arcadia, and then went back to look at their house on the other side of the Peace River the next day.
False calls about active school shooters are rising. Behind them is a strange pattern
When Emmi Conley first heard in September about a rash of hoax calls reporting active shooters in schools, she dismissed it. Conley, an extremism researcher who studies groups and people behind public displays of violence, said she found no indication that these calls were connected to fringe online spaces where these pranks often originate.
The pandemic allowed these families to stay on Medicaid. Now, their children risk healthcare
Millions of children in the U.S. get their health insurance through the federal Medicaid program. Since the start of the pandemic, the federal government has allowed those children to stay on Medicaid without having to reenroll or jump through any other bureaucratic hoops. But as Sebastian Martinez Valdivia reports, that could soon end. Many are worried about the health of these children.
I always avoided family duties. Then my dad had a fall and everything changed
When my father doesn't answer the phone, I don't think anything of it. He's 75 years old and doesn't always want to talk. This is what I tell myself when I call him and he doesn't answer one Wednesday afternoon in January earlier this year. I'm headed to San Francisco from Los Angeles for a weekend trip. It's sunny in California but in Ohio, where my dad lives, it's cold and snowy.
A parents' lawsuit accuses Amazon of selling suicide kits to teenagers
Amazon is facing a lawsuit accusing it of selling so-called suicide kits, brought by the families of two teenagers who bought a deadly chemical on the company's website and later used it to take their own lives. The parents of 16-year-old Kristine Jónsson of Ohio and the parents of 17-year-old...
The first cobalt mine in America in decades is opening in Idaho
And now to Idaho, where a cobalt mine that had been defunct for decades is getting a reboot as the U.S. and the rest of the world try to transition away from fossil fuels. Cobalt is a metal needed for electric vehicle batteries and for storing wind and solar energy. But as NPR's Kirk Siegler reports, getting a major cobalt industry up and running in the U.S. is still a long shot.
October 6: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
For Hispanic Heritage Month, Lillian speaks with local author Annette Chavez Macias about her newest book, Big Chicas Don’t Cry. The book takes place in Southern California and is loosely based on the Inland Empire, where Annette grew up. Annette shares how she followed her childhood dream of becoming an author and how she shifted from romance novelist to writing a book about four cousins who navigate the meaning of family over the course of one year.
