Florida State

KVCR NEWS

As Ian's death toll rises, questions swirl on why more Floridians didn't evacuate

In Florida, at least 119 people died in Hurricane Ian. Most of those deaths came from drowning in a storm surge as high as 18 feet in some areas. The largest number of fatalities was in Lee County, home to three islands that saw the greatest impact from the storm. But it was also a county that delayed ordering residents to evacuate for more than a day, despite warnings from meteorologists that it would see "life-threatening" flooding.
LEE COUNTY, FL
KVCR NEWS

The pandemic allowed these families to stay on Medicaid. Now, their children risk healthcare

Millions of children in the U.S. get their health insurance through the federal Medicaid program. Since the start of the pandemic, the federal government has allowed those children to stay on Medicaid without having to reenroll or jump through any other bureaucratic hoops. But as Sebastian Martinez Valdivia reports, that could soon end. Many are worried about the health of these children.
MISSOURI STATE
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
KVCR NEWS

I always avoided family duties. Then my dad had a fall and everything changed

When my father doesn't answer the phone, I don't think anything of it. He's 75 years old and doesn't always want to talk. This is what I tell myself when I call him and he doesn't answer one Wednesday afternoon in January earlier this year. I'm headed to San Francisco from Los Angeles for a weekend trip. It's sunny in California but in Ohio, where my dad lives, it's cold and snowy.
OHIO STATE
KVCR NEWS

The first cobalt mine in America in decades is opening in Idaho

And now to Idaho, where a cobalt mine that had been defunct for decades is getting a reboot as the U.S. and the rest of the world try to transition away from fossil fuels. Cobalt is a metal needed for electric vehicle batteries and for storing wind and solar energy. But as NPR's Kirk Siegler reports, getting a major cobalt industry up and running in the U.S. is still a long shot.
IDAHO STATE
KVCR NEWS

October 6: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

For Hispanic Heritage Month, Lillian speaks with local author Annette Chavez Macias about her newest book, Big Chicas Don’t Cry. The book takes place in Southern California and is loosely based on the Inland Empire, where Annette grew up. Annette shares how she followed her childhood dream of becoming an author and how she shifted from romance novelist to writing a book about four cousins who navigate the meaning of family over the course of one year.
SOCIETY
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

