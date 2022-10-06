Read full article on original website
Fort Wayne mayor arrested for drunken driving after crash￼
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city apologized Sunday after an overnight arrest for drunken driving. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and his wife, Cindy, were involved a crash, though no injuries were reported. Hours after his release from the Allen County jail, Henry, 70, read a statement to reporters, apologizing […]
WANE-TV
ISP: Angola victims ID’d, police involved in shootout on administrative leave
Garry May has lived in the Angola neighborhood of West Felicity Street all his life. Now he says it’s not the same. Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. he heard at least four shots and looked out his bedroom window to see police cars. At that time, he didn’t know a man had died after shooting at law enforcement officers.
Times-Union Newspaper
Culver’s 2nd Location In Warsaw Opens To Line Of Customers
They came for the ButterBurgers. They came for the frozen custard ice cream. And they came Monday morning to be one of the first 100 paying customers at the new Culver’s at 2455 Jalynn St., Warsaw, to get a free pint of frozen custard a month for a year.
Times-Union Newspaper
Marylin Roberta Brannock
Marylin Roberta Brannock, of Warsaw, passed away at 9:55 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital of Warsaw at the age of 85. She was born on March 7, 1937, in Murphysboro, Ill., to Nellie M. Jardine Jones and Arthur R. Jones. On Oct. 20, 1973, she was married to Dennis D. Brannock; they were blessed with almost 49 years of marriage before Marylin passed away.
abc57.com
Section of Johnston Street closed October 11-15
GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of Johnston Street will be closed starting on Tuesday, according to the City of Goshen. The road will be closed west of Woodridge Court while crews install a new sewer tap for a nearby assisted living site development. The area will be closed through Saturday.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two found dead in Angola, suspect shot by police
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two men were found dead overnight outside a home, the Angola Police Department says. A suspect in the shooting was found hours later by police, and was shot dead after exchanging gunfire and fleeing from officers. Police were called to the 400...
abc57.com
Deputies make arrest after reports of intoxicated man firing a gun
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly firing shots in the 19500 block of SR 8, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were called to the 19500 block of SR 8 around 3:30 p.m. for reports of an intoxicated man firing a handgun.
abc57.com
Two arrested on drug charges following search by IDOC parole agents
Two people were arrested on drug charges after Marshall County deputies and K-9 Diesel assisted the Indiana Department Corrections at a home on Kenilworth Road in Argos, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said suspected methamphetamine, narcotics, paraphernalia and other drug related items were found in the home.
Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry arrested overnight for OWI
Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry was arrested early Sunday morning in Fort Wayne for operating while intoxicated, according to the Allen County Jail.
Times-Union Newspaper
Larry Douglas ‘Doug’ Ousley
Larry Douglas “Doug” Ousley, 71, of Pierceton, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. Doug was born June 17, 1951, in Prestonsburg Ky., the son of the late George W. and Julie Owsley Ousley. He graduated from High School in Prestonsburg and on Oct. 16, 1971, Doug married Rebecca Kemery Ousley. Doug was retired and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
abc57.com
17-year-old shot on Fir Road in Mishawaka, St. Joseph County Police Department investigating
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen injured. Police were notified of a walk-in shooting suspect at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka at 8:10 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old shooting victim was treated and released for gunshot wounds to...
abc57.com
One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Wakarusa
WAKARUSA, Ind. -- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 119 and County Road 7 on Saturday at 6:19 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that the two vehicles involved were a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by a 59-year-old woman from...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
WOWO News
Man killed by Indiana police after suspected of killing 2
ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man suspected of killing two people early Sunday in northern Indiana was fatally shot during a shootout with police, authorities said. The encounter between the man and local and state officers occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Angola. It was nearly five hours after police discovered the bodies of two men outside a local home, Indiana State Police said.
95.3 MNC
Teenager injured after Sunday shooting in Mishawaka
A teenager was injured after a shooting in Mishawaka. It happened on Sunday, October 9, at 8:10 p.m., when police were called to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The...
Dem Indiana mayor arrested for alleged drunk driving: 'I want to apologize'
Police arrested Ft. Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, a Democrat, for allegedly driving while drunk Saturday. He was released Sunday morning without bail and soon released a statement.
WOWO News
Three injured in wrong way crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a wrong way crash injured three people Saturday night. Officers were called to the intersection of South Lafayette Street and East Paulding Road at 10:43 p.m. on a report of a crash involving an SUV going north on South Lafayette—the wrong way—when it crashed head-on into a van.
Times-Union Newspaper
M. Joan Clark
M. Joan Clark, 82, of Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Lake City Place. Joan was born in Warsaw on May 19, 1940, the youngest of 10 children born to the late Elman and Cora Sponseller Zentz. She graduated from Etna Green High School with the Class of ’58 and on Jan. 2, 1965, Joan married Robert E. Clark in Etna Green; Bob preceded her in death on Jan. 22, 2015, after 50 years of marriage.
WTHR
Police: Suspect in Angola double murder killed in shootout
ANGOLA, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a homicide suspect on the south side of Angola early Sunday. Police have not shared identities of three men who died, one of whom was the suspect in the shooting deaths of the other two.
Police: 2 car crash causes life-threatening injuries
The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle accident near the intersection of S Lafayette St & E Paulding Rd.
