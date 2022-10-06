ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Fort Wayne mayor arrested for drunken driving after crash￼

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city apologized Sunday after an overnight arrest for drunken driving. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and his wife, Cindy, were involved a crash, though no injuries were reported. Hours after his release from the Allen County jail, Henry, 70, read a statement to reporters, apologizing […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Angola victims ID’d, police involved in shootout on administrative leave

Garry May has lived in the Angola neighborhood of West Felicity Street all his life. Now he says it’s not the same. Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. he heard at least four shots and looked out his bedroom window to see police cars. At that time, he didn’t know a man had died after shooting at law enforcement officers.
ANGOLA, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Culver’s 2nd Location In Warsaw Opens To Line Of Customers

They came for the ButterBurgers. They came for the frozen custard ice cream. And they came Monday morning to be one of the first 100 paying customers at the new Culver’s at 2455 Jalynn St., Warsaw, to get a free pint of frozen custard a month for a year.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Marylin Roberta Brannock

Marylin Roberta Brannock, of Warsaw, passed away at 9:55 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital of Warsaw at the age of 85. She was born on March 7, 1937, in Murphysboro, Ill., to Nellie M. Jardine Jones and Arthur R. Jones. On Oct. 20, 1973, she was married to Dennis D. Brannock; they were blessed with almost 49 years of marriage before Marylin passed away.
WARSAW, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Claypool, IN
City
Mentone, IN
City
Rockville, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Rochester, IN
Kosciusko County, IN
Government
City
Warsaw, IN
Warsaw, IN
Government
City
North Webster, IN
City
Cromwell, IN
County
Kosciusko County, IN
abc57.com

Section of Johnston Street closed October 11-15

GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of Johnston Street will be closed starting on Tuesday, according to the City of Goshen. The road will be closed west of Woodridge Court while crews install a new sewer tap for a nearby assisted living site development. The area will be closed through Saturday.
GOSHEN, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Two found dead in Angola, suspect shot by police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two men were found dead overnight outside a home, the Angola Police Department says. A suspect in the shooting was found hours later by police, and was shot dead after exchanging gunfire and fleeing from officers. Police were called to the 400...
ANGOLA, IN
abc57.com

Two arrested on drug charges following search by IDOC parole agents

Two people were arrested on drug charges after Marshall County deputies and K-9 Diesel assisted the Indiana Department Corrections at a home on Kenilworth Road in Argos, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said suspected methamphetamine, narcotics, paraphernalia and other drug related items were found in the home.
ARGOS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Injury#Alcohol#San Diego
Times-Union Newspaper

Larry Douglas ‘Doug’ Ousley

Larry Douglas “Doug” Ousley, 71, of Pierceton, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. Doug was born June 17, 1951, in Prestonsburg Ky., the son of the late George W. and Julie Owsley Ousley. He graduated from High School in Prestonsburg and on Oct. 16, 1971, Doug married Rebecca Kemery Ousley. Doug was retired and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
PIERCETON, IN
abc57.com

One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Wakarusa

WAKARUSA, Ind. -- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 119 and County Road 7 on Saturday at 6:19 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that the two vehicles involved were a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by a 59-year-old woman from...
WAKARUSA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Man killed by Indiana police after suspected of killing 2

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man suspected of killing two people early Sunday in northern Indiana was fatally shot during a shootout with police, authorities said. The encounter between the man and local and state officers occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Angola. It was nearly five hours after police discovered the bodies of two men outside a local home, Indiana State Police said.
ANGOLA, IN
95.3 MNC

Teenager injured after Sunday shooting in Mishawaka

A teenager was injured after a shooting in Mishawaka. It happened on Sunday, October 9, at 8:10 p.m., when police were called to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WOWO News

Three injured in wrong way crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a wrong way crash injured three people Saturday night. Officers were called to the intersection of South Lafayette Street and East Paulding Road at 10:43 p.m. on a report of a crash involving an SUV going north on South Lafayette—the wrong way—when it crashed head-on into a van.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

M. Joan Clark

M. Joan Clark, 82, of Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Lake City Place. Joan was born in Warsaw on May 19, 1940, the youngest of 10 children born to the late Elman and Cora Sponseller Zentz. She graduated from Etna Green High School with the Class of ’58 and on Jan. 2, 1965, Joan married Robert E. Clark in Etna Green; Bob preceded her in death on Jan. 22, 2015, after 50 years of marriage.
WARSAW, IN
WTHR

Police: Suspect in Angola double murder killed in shootout

ANGOLA, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a homicide suspect on the south side of Angola early Sunday. Police have not shared identities of three men who died, one of whom was the suspect in the shooting deaths of the other two.
ANGOLA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy