Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
17-year-old shot on Fir Road in Mishawaka, St. Joseph County Police Department investigating
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen injured. Police were notified of a walk-in shooting suspect at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka at 8:10 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old shooting victim was treated and released for gunshot wounds to...
wtvbam.com
Three dead after Sunday morning shooting incidents in Angola
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – Three persons are dead after three shooting incidents in Angola on Sunday morning. The last two incidents involved three Angola Police officers and a Indiana State Trooper. The Indiana State Police says officers with the Angola Police Department responded to a home in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street for a shots-fired call just after 1:00 a.m.
'I will be held accountable': Fort Wayne mayor apologizes after arrested for DUI after crash
The 70-year-old mayor read a statement to reporters, apologizing for a "poor decision" to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol at a local event Saturday. Henry says, "I will be held accountable."
FWPD look for suspect in shooting at Fort Wayne apartment Sunday morning
One person suffered life-threatening injuries during a reported shooting early Sunday morning, police dispatchers confirmed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Court documents reveal Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry admitted to having too many glasses of wine before OWI arrest
According to a phone call to the Allen County jail, Henry was booked for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Police: 2 car crash causes life-threatening injuries
The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle accident near the intersection of S Lafayette St & E Paulding Rd.
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to over eight years for bank robbery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to over eight years in prison after being found guilty of bank robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Shamond Jenkins, 20, was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison, two years of supervised release, and must pay $1,965 in restitution.
wrtv.com
Coroner says co-sleeping contributed to Kokomo infant's death
KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner says co-sleeping in an unsafe sleep environment contributed to a Kokomo baby's death in August. On August 25, Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby. They arrived and found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWO News
Three injured in wrong way crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a wrong way crash injured three people Saturday night. Officers were called to the intersection of South Lafayette Street and East Paulding Road at 10:43 p.m. on a report of a crash involving an SUV going north on South Lafayette—the wrong way—when it crashed head-on into a van.
1 injured in house explosion: Cass County Sheriff
The Sheriff says that the fire triggered an explosion. Daniel Held, 53, was found injured outside of the house
WISH-TV
Man guilty of murder in death of man found slain in woods
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Allen County jury has convicted a Fort Wayne man of murder in the April shooting death of a man whose body was discovered in a wooded area. The jury found 42-year-old Anthony J. Lopez guilty Thursday of illegal possession of a firearm in the death of 63-year-old William Jeffrey Kintzel of South Whitley.
WNDU
17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old from Cassopolis has been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments in South Bend back in June. South Bend Police were called to the 600 block of W. Laurel Woods Court just after 1:50 a.m. on June...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
22 WSBT
Cassopolis man charged with two counts of murder in deaths of two women
A Cassopolis man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two women at Laurel Woods Apartments. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Rease Pence, 17, of Cassopolis, Michigan with two counts of murder for his role in the deaths of Jamie Binns, 28, and Samantha Lawson, 29, both of Niles, Michigan.
WNDU
Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple houses and vehicles were damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Calvert Street in reference to a ShotSpotter notification. While responding to the first call, they responded another ShotSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
WANE-TV
Driver killed in rollover crash on Minnich Road ID’d
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was killed in a crash in southeast Allen County Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 9 a.m. along Minnich Road just north of Hoffman Road, three miles north of Hoagland. According to a report from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a woman...
WOWO News
Man In Life Threatening Condition After Thursday Night Motorcycle Crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a Thursday Night incident that has left one man critically injured. Shortly before 6:30 P.M. Thursday, Police responded to the 5900 block of Cross Creek Boulevard where they located an adult male laying on the side of the roadway unresponsive. Paramedics provided medical attention to the victim before transporting him to a local hospital where he was listed with life threatening injuries. A witness told investigators that as they were driving on Cross Creek, they observed the male laying on the side of the roadway. There were no witnesses that actually witnessed the crash. It is believed that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Cross Creek as the driver lost control. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and it is unclear if speed or alcohol was a determining factor.
abc57.com
Goshen Police asking for help identifying person in surveillance photos
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen Police have released surveillance photos of a person they would like to identify as part of a theft investigation. If you have any information about this person's identity, please call 574-533-8661 or email police@goshencity.com. Please reference case number 22GOS03375.
wboi.org
Proposed new jail location not the county's top pick
The property in southeast Fort Wayne named as the top choice for where to place the new jail is actually one of eight properties being considered, according to one Allen County Commissioner. At a candidate forum at the Allen County Public Library on Tuesday, Commissioner Richard Beck said the address...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist critically hurt after crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was badly hurt after he was found lying unresponsive on the side of a north Fort Wayne roadway Thursday evening. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Cross Creek Boulevard. According to a report from the Fort...
wfft.com
Woman killed in Minnich Road crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Minnich Road Wednesday. The woman was identified as Cortney Ann Anderson, 27, of Monroeville, IN. Anderson had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was...
Comments / 0