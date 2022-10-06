Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for South Carolina Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 22 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M has claimed all seven previous matchups with South Carolina, as the two teams have met only as...
KBTX.com
Aggies’ young receiving core showed growth at Alabama
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football’s 24-20 loss to then-top-ranked Alabama was quarterback Haynes King’s first start against an SEC opponent. King’s 253 passing yards were the most by the Aggies since the season opener against Sam Houston. A lot of the young Aggies had...
KBTX.com
Hayes Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M sophomore forward Maile Hayes earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Hayes tallied two goals and one assist on the week as the Aggies topped No. 20 Ole Miss, 2-1, in a road match Sunday and played LSU to a 2-2 draw last Thursday.
KBTX.com
Aggies come up short to Alabama but show vast improvement
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (KBTX) - If there’s any silver lining in Texas A&M Football’s 24-20 loss to top-ranked Alabama, this was the closest the Aggies have played the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa since they beat them back in 2012. The Aggies even had a chance to beat Alabama on...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M finishes second at SMU Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team placed second out of six teams with 306 points at the SMU Classic on Saturday afternoon. The Aggie relays highlighted the final day as both the 200 medley and 200 free teams recorded top finishes. “We were...
KBTX.com
A&M soccer on the road at No. 20 Ole Miss on Sunday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies start the second half of the SEC slate Sunday with a road contest against the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels. Match time at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium is 1:05 p.m. The match airs nationally on ESPNU with Mike Watts (play-by-play) and Jill...
KBTX.com
A&M drops heartbreaker to top ranked Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start and No. 1 Alabama made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night in a battle of backup quarterbacks. Playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the...
KBTX.com
Aggies Drop 3-1 Decision to Bulldogs
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team dropped a hard-fought 3-1 decision to Mississippi State (27-29, 30-28, 25-18, 25-23) at Reed Arena on Saturday. The Aggies fell to 10-8 overall and 2-5 against the Southeastern Conference, while the Bulldogs improved to 11-5 and 4-2. Aggie graduate transfer Caroline Meuth led all players with 19 kills, with Logan Lednicky paced the Maroon & White with three blocks to go along with her 18 kills. Senior setter Elena Karakasi recorded her sixth double-double of the year, registering 51 assists and 17 digs.
KBTX.com
Dash for Down Syndrome celebration hosted at Wolf Pen Creek Park
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday was the Dash for Down Syndrome event at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station. The annual fundraiser is hosted by the Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley and there was a great turnout for families who enjoyed music, games, and the walk. “We...
KBTX.com
Add some flair to your home and garden this fall
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The weather is finally cooling down and for many, that means it’s time to start re-potting and re-planting in your garden. Frazier’s Ornamental Concrete has planters in every size, shape, and color imaginable. From hand-painted flowers and bullfrogs to planters big enough to hold a tree, they’ve got you covered this fall.
KBTX.com
Texas Leadership Summit host inaugural event at Brenham High School
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -A new initiative to grow and prepare leaders has been created in Brenham. The Texas Leadership Summit has been created to help people become leaders and encourage them to stand for their faith and build for the future. “They can be equipped, they can learn how to...
KBTX.com
Plan a fall getaway, tour at Messina Hof
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The cooler weather and transition of the leaves means it’s time to spend a little more time outdoors. One way to do that is by planning a relaxing getaway or outside tour where you can learn and take in the cool, crisp air. Bryan’s Messina Hof is a place that combines all of this.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M student arrested after vandalism at Bush Library
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why the site was targeted. Kobe Hunter Mcadoo,...
KBTX.com
Minimal damage after train and 18-wheeler collide near Mumford
MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler and train collided Monday afternoon, but the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed no one was injured. The crash happened in the 17000 block of S. Astin Road near Mumford. The rail crew for the train said another team was coming to assess the...
KBTX.com
First Presbyterian Church works with Rise Against Hunger to pack meals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanks to the volunteerism of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan some children across the world will have enough food to last them for a whole school year. The church came together on Saturday morning along with First Christian Church and Boy Scouts troop #1222 to put...
KBTX.com
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
KBTX.com
Apartment fire damages one unit at The Dominik
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at The Dominik on Dominik Drive in College Station around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. According to College Station Fire Department the fire was believed to have started in the kitchen. The occupants were asleep when the fire started, but working smoke alarms alerted them to evacuate. College Station Fire Department was able to keep fire damage to one unit of the building.
KBTX.com
Truck carrying propane crashes on I-45 after blowout
LEONA, Texas (KBTX) - A truck carrying propane rolled over on I-45 near Leona Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public safety. The truck had a blowout, over-corrected and then tipped over, DPS said. Some propane was leaking from the truck but the crash is almost all cleaned up. DPS says the roadway should reopen soon.
KBTX.com
Standoff continues over Brazos County’s proposed tax rate
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County commissioners held yet another public hearing to discuss the county’s proposed tax rate on Monday afternoon. Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich and Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford are still standing their ground on what they think the tax rate should be and declined to attend the meeting.
KBTX.com
Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 105 near Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A driver was seriously injured Monday morning in a crash with a semi on Highway 105 east of Navasota in Grimes County. Troopers say around 7:30 a.m. Juliana Garcia, 19, of Conroe drifted into the opposite lane of traffic on the highway and struck a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler. Garcias was listed in serious but stable condition.
