COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team dropped a hard-fought 3-1 decision to Mississippi State (27-29, 30-28, 25-18, 25-23) at Reed Arena on Saturday. The Aggies fell to 10-8 overall and 2-5 against the Southeastern Conference, while the Bulldogs improved to 11-5 and 4-2. Aggie graduate transfer Caroline Meuth led all players with 19 kills, with Logan Lednicky paced the Maroon & White with three blocks to go along with her 18 kills. Senior setter Elena Karakasi recorded her sixth double-double of the year, registering 51 assists and 17 digs.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO