In America, there is no age restriction for being the victim of a school shooting, for having one’s rights stolen away, or for having to disproportionately deal with the effects of climate change. With so many issues presenting unique challenges to the youngest generations, additional representation is a necessity. In order to achieve true equity in America, the voting age should be lowered to 16. At 16-years-old the Federal Government has deemed young people fit for work...

EDUCATION ・ 12 MINUTES AGO