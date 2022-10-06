Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday Fright Movie Night
The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department presents Friday Fright Movie Night, showing the 2021 version of “Cruella,” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022, at Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell Ave. Bring your camp chairs, blankets, pillows, and snacks and get cozy.
NMSU Fire Department to unveil new fire engine at open house
The New Mexico State University Fire Department will mark Fire Prevention Week with the arrival of a brand-new fire engine. NMSU firefighters will unveil the 2022 Alexis Class A pumper during a public open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the NMSU Fire Department on the Las Cruces campus.
Open house at Fire Station 3 planned for Saturday
The Las Cruces Fire Department is hosting an open house Saturday afternoon at the newly constructed Fire Station 3. The open house will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Fire Station 3, 390 N. Valley Dr. Bottled water, sodas and light snacks will be provided. Firefighters will...
