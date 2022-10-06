ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

‘Winter Wonderland’ light display setup underway in Topeka

By Alyssa Storm
 4 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Prep work has already begun for “Winter Wonderland.”

Winter Wonderland is a two-mile drive-thru light display that helps benefit thousands of families in the greater Topeka area.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation and TARC Industries have been hosting this event for decades and are ready to bring the Christmas spirit back once again.

“This event’s been held since 1995, the lights have been part of the community,” said Josh Mike, the Shawnee County Parks and Rec Recreation Superintendent. “This is a great event. Families make memories there, come back and relive the memories and we want to continue this event.”

Winter wonderland will run from Nov. 17 through Dec. 31.

There is construction currently taking place at the camp grounds. However Shawnee County Parks and Rec says it is not going to disrupt Winter Wonderland in any way.

#Winter Wonderland#Parks And Recreation#Tarc Industries
