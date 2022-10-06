Power outage impacting 1,692 PG&E customers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage is impacting 1,692 customers in southwest Bakersfield, according to the PG&E outage map.
The power outage is impacting areas near South Allen Road and Panama Lane. The estimated restoration time is 6 p.m. and PG&E is assessing the cause, according to the outage map.
The outage started at 2:11 p.m. and at one point 4,317 customers were impacted, according to the outage map.
