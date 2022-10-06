Read full article on original website
Midtown Motor celebrates three decades on West Side
Midtown Motor Company this year celebrates 30 years of providing affordable vehicles to families on San Antonio’s West Side. The dealership, at 247 Enrique M. Barrera on San Antonio’s Inner West Side, has recently been upgraded with a new building, which even has a play area for children. Steve Babinsky founded Midtown Motor in 1992 initially as a one-person operation with no onsite credit options. It initially began in another location, but moved to its present site, just a few blocks away, in 1998.
KSAT 12
26-year-old changing entire landscape of resources for unsheltered youth in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - – Kameron Rhys may only be 26 years old, but he is changing the entire landscape of resources for San Antonio youth experiencing homelessness. “Back in 2018, I became homeless through somebody else’s drug use, that made it unsafe for me to stay in the place that I was at. And I really didn’t have anywhere else to go,” Rhys said.
KSAT 12
Stage 4 restrictions now in place for Edwards Aquifer permit holders, but not SAWS customers
SAN ANTONIO – Our exceptional drought is taking its toll on the Edwards Aquifer. As of Saturday, Oct. 8, the 10-day average streamflow at Comal Springs has dipped below 100 cfs, which has triggered Stage 4 restrictions from the Edwards Aquifer Authority. What Does This Mean For You?. This...
Index cards, no PA system and no solution after Saturday meeting on St. Mary’s Strip parking plan
SAN ANTONIO — More talks but no solutions to parking problems near the St. Mary’s Strip. On Saturday—a second community meeting was held to discuss a proposed parking permit program. It’s a complex issue among residents and business owners, but representatives on both sides are willing to...
KSAT 12
Catrina Ball helps San Antonio Public Library Foundation raise money for literacy, community programs
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library Foundation has a mission to strengthen the library in its service to the community. Amy Hone, the executive director of the SAPL foundation, said they raise money for programs that aren’t typically funded in the city budget. The foundation also...
KSAT 12
Law enforcement officers better trained to handle mental health calls with resources
SAN ANTONIO – Law enforcement officers are trained to go, go, go, but when it comes to answering mental health calls, they’re trained to slow down and engage. Danny Herrera is part of the San Antonio Police Department’s mental health unit. He said every officer is trained to figure out what’s in front of them as they arrive.
One of Texas' approved medical cannabis suppliers negotiating lease for San Antonio dispensary
'We've identified three or four locations in San Antonio that we like, and we're in different stages of negotiations with each of those locations,' Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation's CEO said.
KSAT 12
Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?
I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
KSAT 12
How will renovation plans affect Brackenridge Park’s rich history? KSAT Explains
Whether it is Easter camping or just an afternoon picnic, San Antonians have a long history with Brackenridge Park. The centrally located green space offers miles of nature trails, the Sunken Garden Theater, the Japanese Tea Garden, the Witte Museum, and the San Antonio Zoo. But one area, in particular,...
San Antonio commission approves look of $5M Alamo Gate project
The San Antonio Historic Design and Review Commission unanimously approved the Alamo Trust's plans for the Alamo Gate and Lunette project on Oct. 5
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s SEA LIFE aquarium officials asking for help naming new Giant Pacific Octopus
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s SEA LIFE aquarium is looking for help naming one of its newest members — a Giant Pacific Octopus. The four-pound octopus arrived in San Antonio from Vancouver, British Columbia in September and has slowly been acclimating to its environment. On Saturday, which...
Safety concerns raised following recent events at Migrant Resource Center
SAN ANTONIO — Questions remain surrounding the safety of asylum seekers at San Antonio’s Migrant Resource Center following recent events, including alleged mistreatment of female migrants carried out by a former firefighter. KENS 5 learned last week about the resignation of San Antonio firefighter Eric Aunskt after receiving...
KSAT 12
San Antonio car wash opens haunted tunnel for scary clean service during Halloween season
SAN ANTONIO – You can get a scary clean car at Super Sudz Car Wash this Halloween season. Super Sudz, located at 6780 Bandera Road, transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. “I wasn’t expecting for the car wash...
KENS 5
Texas food truck serving authentic Puerto Rican street food | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — You don't have to travel to Puerto Rico to try authentic Puerto Rican food. There's a local food truck called Eklectic Eats, located on 12157 Potranco Road, that has menu items you won't find just anywhere. We visited them on Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition, a...
40 acres burn during large brush fire in southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — A large brush fire seen spreading through southeast Bexar County Monday afternoon has been contained, according to Tom Peine, Bexar County Spokesperson. The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Donop Road around 4:30 p.m. Donop Road off Highway 181 and Corpus Christi Road has also been reopened.
Guess the rent of this two-bedroom 'bungalow' near San Antonio College
The porch swing is charming.
KSAT 12
All San Antonio public libraries will be closed on Monday
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library will close all of its locations on Monday due to staff training. SAPL states that during this time, reference services will be unavailable, but book drops will stay open. The libraries will also have outdoor Wi-Fi available in their parking lots...
San Antonio failed to scrutinize DeLorean startup before offering incentives, experts say
Despite the ongoing legal dispute, San Antonio's Economic Development Department said in a statement that the legal wrangling does 'not impact our agreement with DeLorean.'
KSAT 12
40-acre fire fully contained in far Southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A brush fire in far Southeast Bexar County grew to 40 acres and destroyed one abandoned building before it was fully contained Monday night. The fire started at around 4 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Donop Road. San Antonio Fire, Bexar County Fire, and...
