ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mySanAntonio.com

Midtown Motor celebrates three decades on West Side

Midtown Motor Company this year celebrates 30 years of providing affordable vehicles to families on San Antonio’s West Side. The dealership, at 247 Enrique M. Barrera on San Antonio’s Inner West Side, has recently been upgraded with a new building, which even has a play area for children. Steve Babinsky founded Midtown Motor in 1992 initially as a one-person operation with no onsite credit options. It initially began in another location, but moved to its present site, just a few blocks away, in 1998.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
San Antonio, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Nirenberg
KSAT 12

Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?

I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#First Transit#Rapid Transit#Community Transit#Via Metropolitan Transit#Construction Maintenance#Dispatching#Advanced Rapid System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KSAT 12

All San Antonio public libraries will be closed on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library will close all of its locations on Monday due to staff training. SAPL states that during this time, reference services will be unavailable, but book drops will stay open. The libraries will also have outdoor Wi-Fi available in their parking lots...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

40-acre fire fully contained in far Southeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A brush fire in far Southeast Bexar County grew to 40 acres and destroyed one abandoned building before it was fully contained Monday night. The fire started at around 4 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Donop Road. San Antonio Fire, Bexar County Fire, and...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy