Louisville, KY

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Louisville woman celebrates a century of life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is celebrating 100 years. Friends and family turned out Sunday afternoon to celebrate centurion Mary Stultz. Stultz is a mother of two daughters, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. When asked the secret to making it to 100, she said she didn't know –...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wildcats Today

Nike Signs DJ Wagner to NIL Deal

DJ Wagner, Kentucky basketball's top target and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, has signed an NIL deal with Nike.  ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Wagner is one of five student-athletes the sport-apparel Goliath has inked a Name, Image and likeness endorsement deal with:  Wagner's ...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Nearly 700 employees volunteer during Indiana company's 'Day of Giving'

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Teachers Credit Union is bringing back an annual tradition. After being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, the Indiana-based company held it's third "Day of Giving" on Monday. The company's 700 employees spent the day volunteering in communities across the state of...
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Golf tourney honors longtime Louisville Water employee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golfers hit the links at Long Run Golf Course Saturday for the fourth annual Jimmy Stone Memorial Golf Scramble. The tournament was created to honor the life of long-time Louisville Water employee Jimmy Stone, who was hit by a car while fixing a fire hydrant in the summer of 2019.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty

The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WLKY.com

Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville backup Domann leads Cards to road win over Virginia, 34-17

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Despite not having starting quarterback Malik Cunningham, the Louisville Cardinals managed to find a way to deliver on being favored and win on the road at Virginia. The Cards came away with a 34-17 victory over the Cavaliers. They were led by backup quarterback Brock Domann...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

NBA and WNBA host basketball clinic in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The NBA and WNBA hosted a clinic and scrimmages for future basketball stars this weekend in Louisville. The event took place on Saturday at MidAmerica Sports Complex. Former NBA guard Tim Hardaway, along with current Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, spent time at the clinic and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Augusta Free Press

UVA boat raced by depleted Louisville, 34-17: Is this the bottom?

Kaiser Wilhelm met with his war cabinet on Nov. 17, 1914, four months after the First World War began, and concluded that the war was unwinnable. Carla Williams can surely identify with why they felt they had to fight on anyway. There was already something of a reckoning going on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Louisville’s Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular Celebrates 10th Year As Kentucky Halloween Tradition

An annual Halloween tradition that draws thousands to the city of Louisville, Kentucky is back for 2022!. The Jack O' Lantern Spectacular is a must-visit for anyone who loves spooky season. Spectators will enjoy a leisurely third-mile stroll among the woods of Iroquois Park, located in Louisville, Kentucky where they will be able to enjoy the extravaganza of more than 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins illuminating the way. According to Louisville Tourism,
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

88-year-old woman skydives in Elizabethtown in honor of her son

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An 88-year-old New Albany woman jumped thousands in honor of her son. Bernadette Fife and three family members, including two of her children and a great-grandson, skydived at Skydive Kentucky in Elizabethtown. This was Fife’s second skydive. She jumped for the first time two years ago for her son Jim Lynch’s 60th birthday.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
cstoredecisions.com

Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location

Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
LOUISVILLE, KY

