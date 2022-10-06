Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
New pickleball 'eatertainment' concept to open along Louisville riverfront
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you haven't heard of pickleball by now in the city of Louisville, it's fast-growing in popularity with demand in the Metro for more options to play. A new, unique venue is in the works that will add to the city's pickleball scene. An acre of...
WLKY.com
UPS Jobs Game of the Week features Seneca and South Oldham Friday
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — WLKY Sports has announced this week's UPS Jobs Game of the Week. The matchup will feature Seneca at South Oldham. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday. The Seneca Redhawks enter the contest with a 6-1 overall record. They are coming off a bye...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
WLKY.com
Louisville woman celebrates a century of life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is celebrating 100 years. Friends and family turned out Sunday afternoon to celebrate centurion Mary Stultz. Stultz is a mother of two daughters, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. When asked the secret to making it to 100, she said she didn't know –...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
Nike Signs DJ Wagner to NIL Deal
DJ Wagner, Kentucky basketball's top target and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, has signed an NIL deal with Nike. ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Wagner is one of five student-athletes the sport-apparel Goliath has inked a Name, Image and likeness endorsement deal with: Wagner's ...
WLKY.com
Nearly 700 employees volunteer during Indiana company's 'Day of Giving'
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Teachers Credit Union is bringing back an annual tradition. After being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, the Indiana-based company held it's third "Day of Giving" on Monday. The company's 700 employees spent the day volunteering in communities across the state of...
WLKY.com
Woman missing from southern Indiana last seen in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sheriff's department in a southern Indiana county is asking for help finding a woman who could be in Louisville. Natalie Lake, 22, is missing from Lawrence County, Indiana, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department. Her last known location was in the Louisville area. She...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Golf tourney honors longtime Louisville Water employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golfers hit the links at Long Run Golf Course Saturday for the fourth annual Jimmy Stone Memorial Golf Scramble. The tournament was created to honor the life of long-time Louisville Water employee Jimmy Stone, who was hit by a car while fixing a fire hydrant in the summer of 2019.
Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty
The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
WLKY.com
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
WLKY.com
Louisville backup Domann leads Cards to road win over Virginia, 34-17
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Despite not having starting quarterback Malik Cunningham, the Louisville Cardinals managed to find a way to deliver on being favored and win on the road at Virginia. The Cards came away with a 34-17 victory over the Cavaliers. They were led by backup quarterback Brock Domann...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
NBA and WNBA host basketball clinic in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The NBA and WNBA hosted a clinic and scrimmages for future basketball stars this weekend in Louisville. The event took place on Saturday at MidAmerica Sports Complex. Former NBA guard Tim Hardaway, along with current Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, spent time at the clinic and...
Augusta Free Press
UVA boat raced by depleted Louisville, 34-17: Is this the bottom?
Kaiser Wilhelm met with his war cabinet on Nov. 17, 1914, four months after the First World War began, and concluded that the war was unwinnable. Carla Williams can surely identify with why they felt they had to fight on anyway. There was already something of a reckoning going on...
Louisville’s Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular Celebrates 10th Year As Kentucky Halloween Tradition
An annual Halloween tradition that draws thousands to the city of Louisville, Kentucky is back for 2022!. The Jack O' Lantern Spectacular is a must-visit for anyone who loves spooky season. Spectators will enjoy a leisurely third-mile stroll among the woods of Iroquois Park, located in Louisville, Kentucky where they will be able to enjoy the extravaganza of more than 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins illuminating the way. According to Louisville Tourism,
College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
WLKY.com
88-year-old woman skydives in Elizabethtown in honor of her son
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An 88-year-old New Albany woman jumped thousands in honor of her son. Bernadette Fife and three family members, including two of her children and a great-grandson, skydived at Skydive Kentucky in Elizabethtown. This was Fife’s second skydive. She jumped for the first time two years ago for her son Jim Lynch’s 60th birthday.
cstoredecisions.com
Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location
Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
Authorities ask for help in locating missing southern Indiana woman last seen in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Indiana woman last seen in Louisville. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Natalie Lake of Bedford was last seen near South 28th Street near Elliott Park. The agency reported her missing on Oct. 6.
WLKY.com
Inmate from Louisville captured after escaping custody in Breckinridge County
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police conducted a search on Monday for an inmate who escaped custody in Breckinridge County early that morning. KSP said that 30-year-old Kody Claycomb of Louisville was at the Breckinridge Memorial Hospital around 1:20 a.m. for examination after a fall at the detention center.
Comments / 1