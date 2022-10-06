ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Portsmouth, OH

Ohio man arrested on child rape charges

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUcU8_0iP9yEry00

WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A man accused of raping multiple children has been arrested in Ohio.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says a parent contacted his deputies to report that their underage son had been sexually assaulted in the state of Virginia. Deputies say through the investigation they learned there were other possible victims in the case.

Deputies, the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit and Scioto County Children’s services say they found four male victims under the age of 13 who stated they had been sexually assaulted in West Portsmouth, Ohio and/or in Virginia.

KSP: Man wanted on child sex abuse charges found

Thoroughman says through witness and victim interviews, they were able to obtain a search warrant for the home of Gary W. Cook III, 36, of West Portsmouth.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cook was arrested and charged with three counts of “Rape of a child under the age of 13,” a first-degree felony; one count of “Rape of a child under the age of 10,” a first-degree felony; and three counts of “Child Endangerment,” a second-degree felony.

The sheriff says Cook’s bond was set to $550,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing Gallia County, Ohio child found

UPDATE: (4:51 P.M. Oct. 10, 2022): The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says missing 10-year-old Jaylynn Jones has been found. GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing/runaway 10-year-old. According to the sheriff’s office, Jaylynn Alexia Jones was last seen wearing a green camouflage sweater, blue jeans […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after 8-year-old girl shot in Huntington

UPDATE (4:41 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10): A man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Monday morning in Huntington. Huntington Police say that 34-year-old Chris Ortiz-Velez, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with malicious and unlawful assault and four counts of wanton endangerment. They say that Ortiz-Velez arrived at an apartment on Marcum […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Portsmouth man charged with shooting victim in groin

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the groin area Thursday. According to the Portsmouth Police Department, officers received a call around 2:14 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 that a man had been shot in the 2400 block of Mabert Road in Portsmouth. Police say when they arrived on […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio lawmaker wants to let veterans become teachers without a license

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Former servicemembers could become school teachers without a license if one Republican lawmaker gets his way. State Sen. Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction) introduced Senate Bill 361 last Monday which would allow Ohio school districts to hire unlicensed veterans who were honorably discharged or medically separated from the force as school teachers, […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Scioto County, OH
City
West Portsmouth, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

I-64E in Boyd County reopened after crash

UPDATE: (6:19 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022): I-64 in Kentucky has reopened after a dump truck crash that spilled diesel fuel this afternoon. BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A portion of I-64 is shut down in Boyd County, Kentucky near the Carter County line. Boyd County dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened this afternoon Monday, Oct. […]
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Missing mom found in Athens County

UPDATE (11:06 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8): The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that Suzi Cogar was found safe. ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the ACSO, Suzi Cogar was last seen in the New England Road area on […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
ASHLAND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Rape#Violent Crime#Scioto County Children#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Fire Prevention Parade back after hiatus

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — After a two-year hiatus, the Huntington Fire Prevention Parade is back! The event starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. The theme is Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape. The route is between 12th Street and 4th Avenue. It then heads west and ends at 8th Street. 4th Avenue Between […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Abortion in Ohio: Judge issues preliminary injunction against six-week ban

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — An Ohio judge indefinitely halted the enforcement of the state’s six-week abortion ban Friday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins granted abortion providers a preliminary injunction in their lawsuit against Ohio’s Senate Bill 23, commonly known as the heartbeat law, which bans the procedure once fetal cardiac activity is detected […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Last chance: Ohio voter registration deadline is tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday is the last day for Ohioans to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election. Congressional seats, the governor’s office, state and local officials, and a number of amendments to the Ohio constitution will be decided at the voting booth. But if you’re not registered to vote, you can’t cast […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Crash breaks utility pole, closes road in Milton

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – A crash on James River Turnpike has closed a portion of the roadway. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 8:26 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at between the Pumpkin Park and Blenko Glass. Dispatchers say the vehicle struck the utility pole. One person was taken for medical […]
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Cabell County works to combat bus driver shortage

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County School District took to the Milton Pumpkin Festival to recruit school bus drivers Sunday. Dan Gleason, the transportation director for Cabell County Schools says the festival provides the perfect opportunity to reach more people while also providing critical bus driver safety information to everyone else. As of midday […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy