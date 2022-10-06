ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

‘I’ll keep fighting till the end’: Knoxville family still searching for answers in son’s death

By Maranda Whittington
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Knoxville family is still searching, hoping someone will come forward with information that will help them find the person who murdered their son.

“I’ll keep fighting till the end to get answers,” said Glenn Trent.

Answers are what Trent and his wife have wanted for the last six years. Every year WATE’s sister station, WKRN , has talked to Trent and his wife as they fight for those answers.

“These interviews are difficult but I want to keep doing them as long as I can because that’s the only avenue of information to get out in the public’s eye of our desire for justice for Ryan,” he said.

His son Ryan was only 29 years old when his car crashed off Ellington Parkway near Briley Parkway as he was coming home from work.

“Later we found out during the autopsy that he was shot,” said Trent. “So I had to live it twice and go back to the family and tell them it wasn’t an accident.”

That was on September 28, 2016. Since then, Trent has done everything from posting fliers and billboards around the city to raising the reward money from $11,000 to $20,000.

“A few things come along, but nothing has led to anything to value for the case,” he said.

So, until something changes, the money will be there, and the signs will stay up as Trent works to find the person who took his son away from him.

“I never would have imagined that it would take this long, and hopefully before I pass we will know answers,” he said.

Trent says a large portion of the reward money is coming from their personal account.

If you have any information about the death of Ryan Trent you are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 615-742-7463.

