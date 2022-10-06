Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Does the Google Pixel Watch work with an iPhone?
The world of Wear OS smartwatches became a lot more interesting this week with Google’s announcement of its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch. While there’s no shortage of Android-compatible smartwatches, there are relatively few dominant players in this market, especially when you narrow the field down to devices that offer a native Wear OS experience.
Digital Trends
The Best Prime Early Access MacBook Deals for 2022
Tomorrow, Amazon is launching its Prime Early Access Sale, bringing another round of Prime Day deals aimed at early holiday shoppers (or anybody else looking for a bargain). Although this is a new and unique event that stands apart from Amazon’s summer event, the Prime Early Access Sale is essentially a second Prime Day, and works in much the same way: It runs for two days — starting tomorrow, October 11, and ending on October 12 — and is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you’re a MacOS user in need of a new laptop, then there are sure to be some Prime Early Access MacBook deals on tap tomorrow, and we’ve got everything you need to know below. We’ve even included some early deals you can shop now if you don’t want to wait a minute longer.
Digital Trends
Is the Pixel Tablet a competitor to the Echo Show 15?
This past week’s Google event showed off quite a few products, but none caught my attention quite like the Google Pixel Tablet. The device looks just like a Nest Home Hub, but that’s by design. It can be detached from its base and carried around the house, but upon connection to the speaker dock, it transforms into a smart home device.
Digital Trends
The best fanless laptops in 2022
We maintain a list of some of the best laptops you can buy, and they're certainly excellent machines. But most of them have something in common: they're fast performers with fans that can speed up and create a ton of noise. That's what makes a fanless laptop so attractive. Take...
Digital Trends
How to improve battery life on OneXplayer Mini
While the OneXplayer Mini is a powerful handheld PC, running today’s hottest games can be a real drain on its battery. Most users can expect to get around five hours of battery life out of the OneXplayer Mini, although that can vary wildly based on your specific usage. Regardless of what game you’re playing or which OneXplayer Mini model you picked up, there are a few things you can do to maximize its battery life.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra: Should you spend $399 or $799?
Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series earlier at its Far Out event, along with a handful of other products. The company updated its wearable lineup with the latest Apple Watch Series 8 and also launched the new Apple Watch Ultra — its biggest and most rugged smartwatch yet. The...
Digital Trends
How to add and remove apps from the Dock on Mac
Just like the Task Bar on Windows, the Dock on macOS is your go-to spot for the apps you use most. So that you can better use this handy tool, we’ll show you how to add and remove apps from the Dock on Mac. Contents. Drag to add apps...
Digital Trends
OneXplayer Mini: Tips to optimize your handheld PC
The OneXplayer Mini is a portable gaming PC that fits in the palm of your hand. That means it carries all the advantages (and disadvantages) of your standard desktop, including the need for periodic maintenance. And while the OneXplayer Mini is a powerful device right out of the box, there are a few things you can do to optimize its performance and squeeze every last frame out of your games.
Digital Trends
The 5 best laptop deals in the Walmart rollback sale — from $98
If you’ve been keeping an eye on laptop sales in order to grab one, then you might know that Amazon announced a second Prime Day, which they call Prime Early Access Sale, which is essentially the same sort of deals and exclusives for Prime subscribers as before. Well, Walmart hit back with its own counter-sales event, called the Walmart Rollback Sale, and there are quite a few fantastic laptop deals to pick up; whether you’re looking for budget laptops or gaming laptop deals, there’s a little bit of something for everyone.
Digital Trends
How to pre-order the Google Pixel Watch
After much, much, much waiting, Google has officially revealed the Pixel Watch, a new Wear OS-based smartwatch that’s intimately tied into the Android ecosystem. With Fitbit integration for fitness freaks, a sleek minimalist looks, and the best software Google can come up with, the Pixel Watch is going to be a smartwatch to, well, watch.
Digital Trends
The Google Pixel Tablet is a bad idea that might just work
Google is bringing a strange new addition to its Pixel line of products next year: an Android tablet. Though the company has been building up to a Pixel Watch for years with back-to-back acquisitions, the Pixel Tablet seemingly came out of nowhere when it was initially teased at Google I/O in May. And during Google’s hardware event for the Pixel 7, we got an even better glimpse at it.
Digital Trends
Does the Google Pixel Watch have blood oxygen tracking?
At its “Made by Google” event on October 6, Google revealed the latest Pixel collection, which includes the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, a Pixel Tablet, and the company’s first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch. This Fitbit-infused wearable with Wear OS 3.5 has everything you’d expect from a smartwatch: health and fitness tracking, an always-on display, notifications, NFC, and more.
Digital Trends
Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578
The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
Digital Trends
This 55-inch LG OLED TV is $400 off in the Walmart Rollback Sale
With Amazon debuting Prime Day deals in its Prime Early Access Sale tomorrow, other retailers are getting in on the sale action as well — with one beating it to the punch. Walmart is offering a great series of deals in its Walmart Rollback Sale, including this terrific bargain on a 55-inch LG A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV. Though it normally costs a hefty $1,298, it’s now down to a more affordable $897, which is a savings of $401. If you’ve been thinking about picking up a TV with exceptional picture quality, now is your chance.
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may change our smartwatch future
Rugged smartwatches are going to become a mainstream thing, and you can thank Samsung and Apple for it. I put Samsung’s name ahead of Apple’s because, technically, Samsung released a somewhat rugged smartwatch before Apple during this latest period of interest in the niche — but the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a very different beast from the Apple Watch Ultra. However, together they will encourage other companies to add a tougher model to their own range of smartwatches. Get ready, because many more tough smartwatches are coming.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Series 8 just got its first major discount
The Apple Watch continues to be a leader in the wearable game year after year, and the release of the Apple Watch Series 8 is no different. The newest Apple smartwatch is packed with technology, and luckily for you, two models are on sale as part of Walmart’s Rollback Sale. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm for just $379, which is a savings of $50 off the regular price of $429, and the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm for just $349 for a savings of $50 off the original price of $399. So if you’re already shopping Prime Day deals, before Amazon starts its big blowout tomorrow, check out more about this sale below.
Digital Trends
Xbox confirms Phil Spencer shared an old prototype of streaming device
Xbox chief Phil Spencer seemed to reveal the design of Xbox’s upcoming cloud-focused game-streaming device in a tweet celebrating Fallout’s 25th anniversary, but a Microsoft spokesperson explained in a tweet to Digital Trends that this is just an old prototype. “The device on Phil’s shelf was an old...
Digital Trends
The next iPhone SE may have the biggest design change we’ve ever seen
Apple is reportedly bringing back the iPhone XR’s design for the next iPhone SE. The report comes from noted analyst Ross Young at Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSSC) via MacRumors. Young had previously believed that the fourth-gen iPhone SE would have an Android-style hole-punch cutout on the front and a display size ranging between 5.7 inches to 6.1 inches.
Digital Trends
Today’s Best Deals: Get a 70-inch TV for $450, a Chromebook for $98
October Prime Day, officially called the Amazon Early Access Sale, has stirred up online shopping activity with a second round of Prime Day deals this year, pushing rival retailers like Walmart and Dell to counter with their Walmart Rollback Sale and Dell Prime Day sale, respectively. Amazon’s event won’t start until tomorrow, October 11, but you can already start your shopping by taking a look at the wide range of offers across all the popular retailers. To show you what kind of bargain prices you’ll encounter, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals that are available right now.
Digital Trends
What games can you play on OneXplayer Mini?
The OneXplayer Mini is a powerful handheld gaming PC that can run many of today’s hottest games. Whether you want to play some Grand Theft Auto V while away from home or just want to relax with Stardew Valley, there’s an incredible list of titles that are supported by the handheld. If you’re curious to know exactly what the OneXplayer Mini can run before picking one up, here’s a look at its list of supported games.
