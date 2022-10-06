ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EPPD investigating suspicious package in east side El Paso

By Gabriela Rodríguez
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave.

The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided.

This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom.

KTSM

Three people, age 18 to 20, killed in head-on crash near Horizon City

UPDATE: Three people were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office that occurred at 12:00 am at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St. in El Paso, Texas. The vehicles involved were an F-150 truck which had one occupant who was transported to a local […]
EL PASO, TX
KSAT 12

Chaos surrounding rookie El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales fuels concerns about Walmart massacre prosecution

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The office of El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales should be readying itself for one of the most high-profile murder trials in recent Texas history — seeking a death sentence for the man accused in a racist massacre at a local Walmart that took the lives of 23 people.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

KTSM

