ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Man wounded during drug deal gone wrong in Severn, police say

SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot during a drug deal gone wrong late Sunday in Severn, Anne Arundel County police said. Around 10 p.m. Sunday, the victim met two people to buy marijuana in the 8200 block of Consett Court. After the victim paid, one of the suspects refused to hand over the marijuana, pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times, police said.
SEVERN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man impersonates police officer in Glen Burnie to carry out robbery, authorities say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for a man they say impersonated a police officer early Saturday in order to rob someone in Glen Burnie. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 100 block of Crain Highway North after a report of a robbery. The victim told police that he was sitting in his car when a man approached saying he was an undercover police officer. As the man asked the victim for his driver's license, the man grabbed the victim's wallet and fled toward Glen Burnie Town Center, police said.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Curtis Bay, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested in connection with July shooting in southeast Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting near Patterson Park that left one man hurt. Police arrested 29-year-old Isaiah Jewel on October 7. Online court records show that he is charged with first and second degree attempted murder, first and second degree assault, and various firearms charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland to investigate teen's death after Baltimore police pursuit

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Attorney General's Office is investigating after Baltimore police officers were involved in a multicar crash Saturday that left a 17-year-old boy dead. Two officers were on patrol in a marked police car around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when they began pursuing a Honda CR-V, the...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Banks
foxbaltimore.com

7 arrested after protesters swarm I-495 in Montgomery County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Seven people were arrested after protests shut down I-495 in Montgomery County, according to Maryland State Police. Police said shortly before 10:30 a.m., troopers responded to the inner loop of I-495 after receiving multiple calls of protesters dressed in neon vests holding signs and blocking the road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

54-year-old man shot and killed in East Baltimore, city police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 54-year-old man was shot and killed Monday in East Baltimore, city police said. Around 11:45 a.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of East Chase Street in the city's Biddle Street section after a report of gunfire. There, officers found the victim, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Residents say neighbor was shot dead the parking lot of Columbia apartment

COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex say one of their neighbors was shot and killed in the parking lot Friday night. “I heard like a loud bang, came outside, and they was giving somebody CPR across the street,” said a man who lives at the Bluffs at Hawthorn apartments on Hickory Ridge Road.
COLUMBIA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Stepson#Baltimore Police#Sentencing#Violent Crime
foxbaltimore.com

2 men wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore, Curtis Bay

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were wounded in separate shootings Monday in Baltimore, city police said. Around 1:30, officers were called to the 500 block of North Rose Street in East Baltimore's McElderry Park section after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

State investigating after detainee dies at Baltimore's Central Booking

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is investigating after a detainee at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center died early Sunday. The victim, a 34-year-old man, was found unresponsive around 6:30 a.m. He received medical attention, but died a few minutes later, said...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspicious package found, evacuation in Owings Mills, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A suspicious package was found on the 5000 block of Painters Mill Rd in Owings Mills causing an evacuation of a building, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Police say, at around 7:35 PM the package was found, and "out of an abundance of caution, the...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Another school fight video surfaces online in Baltimore County School

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new video of another fight posted on social media surfaces and more parents have come to FOX45 News pleading for help,. This time the video is from Perry Hall High School, there's no sound on the recording but it's one of many attacks on caught on camera a Mother shared with FOX45 News. She says her daughter is in the video and has been the victim of repeated beatings by bullies and threats that left them in so much fear she had to withdraw from school.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy