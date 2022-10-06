Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Severn woman accused of attacking police officers at Glen Burnie storage facility
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A Severn woman was arrested Sunday after authorities said she attacked police officers in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. Kierra Walston, 26, faces charges of assault, reckless endangerment, robbery, theft and trespassing. Around 3 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Ritchie Mini...
foxbaltimore.com
Man wounded during drug deal gone wrong in Severn, police say
SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot during a drug deal gone wrong late Sunday in Severn, Anne Arundel County police said. Around 10 p.m. Sunday, the victim met two people to buy marijuana in the 8200 block of Consett Court. After the victim paid, one of the suspects refused to hand over the marijuana, pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times, police said.
foxbaltimore.com
Man impersonates police officer in Glen Burnie to carry out robbery, authorities say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for a man they say impersonated a police officer early Saturday in order to rob someone in Glen Burnie. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 100 block of Crain Highway North after a report of a robbery. The victim told police that he was sitting in his car when a man approached saying he was an undercover police officer. As the man asked the victim for his driver's license, the man grabbed the victim's wallet and fled toward Glen Burnie Town Center, police said.
foxbaltimore.com
'Hellbent on escaping': Suspects caught after Bladensburg, Md. officer-involved shooting
BLADENSBURG, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating what began as a suspicious incident shortly before midnight and ended with a police-involved shooting in Prince George's County. Dispatch received a call at 11:51 p.m. Sunday about two men who were wearing ski masks and acting suspiciously in the 5100 block...
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested in connection with July shooting in southeast Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting near Patterson Park that left one man hurt. Police arrested 29-year-old Isaiah Jewel on October 7. Online court records show that he is charged with first and second degree attempted murder, first and second degree assault, and various firearms charges.
foxbaltimore.com
Another massive brawl is caught on camera inside a Baltimore County school
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Another violent fight video from a Baltimore County School is circulating on social media. The latest altercation caught on camera is a massive brawl breaking out inside Lansdowne High School. The student taking one of the videos can be heard in shock and screaming, as several...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland to investigate teen's death after Baltimore police pursuit
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Attorney General's Office is investigating after Baltimore police officers were involved in a multicar crash Saturday that left a 17-year-old boy dead. Two officers were on patrol in a marked police car around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when they began pursuing a Honda CR-V, the...
foxbaltimore.com
Gunman calls police after shooting victim in Southwest Baltimore, officials say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday in Southwest Baltimore, city police said. Police said officers were called to the 200 block of South Augusta Avenue around 3 p.m. after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 30-year-old man who had been shot...
foxbaltimore.com
7 arrested after protesters swarm I-495 in Montgomery County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Seven people were arrested after protests shut down I-495 in Montgomery County, according to Maryland State Police. Police said shortly before 10:30 a.m., troopers responded to the inner loop of I-495 after receiving multiple calls of protesters dressed in neon vests holding signs and blocking the road.
foxbaltimore.com
54-year-old man shot and killed in East Baltimore, city police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 54-year-old man was shot and killed Monday in East Baltimore, city police said. Around 11:45 a.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of East Chase Street in the city's Biddle Street section after a report of gunfire. There, officers found the victim, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
foxbaltimore.com
Pocket-picking fugitive wanted in robbery, assault| Maryland's Most Wanted
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The US Marshals Service has joined the search for a man accused of robbing and assaulting a woman inside a Baltimore convenience store. It was September 18, 2022. The woman walked into Carroll Motor Fuels on Pulaski Highway to use the ATM. Unaware, investigators say,...
foxbaltimore.com
Residents say neighbor was shot dead the parking lot of Columbia apartment
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex say one of their neighbors was shot and killed in the parking lot Friday night. “I heard like a loud bang, came outside, and they was giving somebody CPR across the street,” said a man who lives at the Bluffs at Hawthorn apartments on Hickory Ridge Road.
foxbaltimore.com
2 men wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore, Curtis Bay
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were wounded in separate shootings Monday in Baltimore, city police said. Around 1:30, officers were called to the 500 block of North Rose Street in East Baltimore's McElderry Park section after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
foxbaltimore.com
Man attempts to light self on fire as police clear homeless camp in farmers' market space
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police detained a man late Saturday after officers said he tried to light himself on fire as they tried to clear a camp of homeless people from under the Jones Falls Expressway. Police said the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at East Saratoga and North...
foxbaltimore.com
State investigating after detainee dies at Baltimore's Central Booking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is investigating after a detainee at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center died early Sunday. The victim, a 34-year-old man, was found unresponsive around 6:30 a.m. He received medical attention, but died a few minutes later, said...
foxbaltimore.com
Suspicious package found, evacuation in Owings Mills, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A suspicious package was found on the 5000 block of Painters Mill Rd in Owings Mills causing an evacuation of a building, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Police say, at around 7:35 PM the package was found, and "out of an abundance of caution, the...
foxbaltimore.com
Another school fight video surfaces online in Baltimore County School
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new video of another fight posted on social media surfaces and more parents have come to FOX45 News pleading for help,. This time the video is from Perry Hall High School, there's no sound on the recording but it's one of many attacks on caught on camera a Mother shared with FOX45 News. She says her daughter is in the video and has been the victim of repeated beatings by bullies and threats that left them in so much fear she had to withdraw from school.
foxbaltimore.com
Morgan State president calls out behavior at another homecoming marred by shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Morgan State President David Wilson sent a letter to students and staff, decrying bad behavior during the school's homecoming celebrations over the weekend. On Saturday, a 20-year-old man was shot outside the student center, marking the second time in two years a shooting occurred during the...
foxbaltimore.com
7 people from 6 states arrested after climate crisis activists blocked Beltway traffic
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Seven people from six different states were arrested after climate crisis activists blocked traffic on the Inner Loop of the Beltway Monday morning, demanding that President Biden declare a climate emergency. More than 10 people wearing neon vests were sitting in the road and...
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old boy dies in multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says a 17-year-old boy died in a multi-vehicle car crash last night in Northwest Baltimore. Police said the four-vehicle crash happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue and Grantley Road. Medics took the driver of a Honda...
