Woodbridge over Cranford in OT- Boys soccer recap
Mike Corbett scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead Woodbridge to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (7-5-2) led, 1-0 at halftime on Javin Negron’s goal. Vincent Cafiso tied it up for Cranford in the 61st minute, before Corbett scored just three minutes later to put Woodbridge back in the lead. But in the 80th minute, Cranford’s David Guydan scored to force overtime.
Howell over Matawan - Field hockey recap
Julia Cavallero scored twice to lead Howell in a 4-2 win over Matawan, in Howell. Kerry DeStefano added on a goal and an assist for the Rebels (7-3-1). Alivia Morales also scored in the win. Erin Mylod made eight saves for Howell. Katie Perry and Sonia Rojas scored for the...
Spotswood over Carteret - Girls soccer recap
Theodora Xipolias and Tegan Jones each scored to lead Spotswood to a 2-0 win over Carteret, in Carteret. The Charges (12-2) scored both goals in the opening half. Stephanie Yarnall made two saves to earn the shutout. Jasmeet Bahia recorded 11 saves for the Ramblers (3-11).
No. 8 Moorestown over No. 16 Haddonfield - Field hockey recap
Ava Tilger and Sydney Kowalczyk each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Moorestown, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-2 win over No. 16 Haddonfield, in Moorestown. Izy Leese added on a goal to the win for Moorestown (10-3). Karlie Warner scored twice for Haddonfield...
Willingboro over Deptford - Boys soccer recap
Samuel Annanand Chris Sabin each scored to lead Willingboro in a 2-0 win over Deptford, in Deptford. Hillstreet Jackson made 10 saves to earn the shutout for Willingboro (10-1). Collin Peters recorded 12 saves in the loss for Deptford (5-4-1).
Trenton over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap
Marilyn Castillo netted the sole goal of the game to lead Trenton to a 1-0 win over Pennsauken, in Pennsauken. The win was Trenton’s first of the year, which improved the team’s record to 1-12. Jennifer Hernandez made five saves to earn the shutout. Pennsauken fell to 1-10.
Cinnaminson rallies past Palmyra - Boys soccer recap (Photos)
Joshua Pereira scored two second half goals as Cinnaminson rallied to defeat Palmyra, 2-1, in Cinnaminson. It is the second-straight multi-goal game for Pereira, a senior. Brett Casee and Owen Digney added an assist for Cinnaminson (9-1-2) in the win and Luke Rittler made four saves. Palmyra (10-2), which jumped...
Linden over Rahway - Girls soccer recap
Allison Gomez netted a pair of goals to lead Linden to a 3-1 win over Rahway in Linden. Clara Toussaint also scored and Kellyrose McAteer had an assist to help Linden improve to 5-3-1. Amber Maher scored for Rahway (1-11).
Gloucester over Lindenwold- Girls soccer recap
Meghan Gorman scored two goals to lead Gloucester to a 4-0 win over Lindenwold in Gloucester. Emily Murrow dished out two assists for Gloucester (6-5-1), which led, 3-0 at halftime. Ava Rodgers and Maya Beringer each chipped in with a goal, while Callie O’Connor made two saves in the win.
Haddonfield over Haddon Township - Girls soccer recap
Allison Tighe scored a pair of goals and Allison Baxter recorded all three assists to lead Haddonfield to a 3-0 win over Haddon Township in Westmont. Tighe increased her season total to a team-high 14 goals. Grace Duffey also scored for Haddonfield, and all three goals were headers off corner kicks.
Boys soccer: No. 12 Summit squeezes past Hackettstown
Senior Kealon Knight’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for Summit, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Hackettstown in Summit. Senior Sean Hendrie assisted on Knight’s goal for Summit (6-6), which has won three of its past four games and hosts Union on Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the Union County Tournament.
Metuchen over South River - Boys soccer recap
Aaron Honig and Ben Santus shared duties in net to earn a shutout in Metuchen's 3-0 win over South River, in Metuchen. Honig made two saves, while Santus recorded one save. The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on the win. South River fell to 9-2-2.
Field hockey: No. 2 West Essex blanks Westfield for 9th shutout
Senior Cielle McInerney notched a hat trick to pace West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-0 win over Westfield in Westfield. Senior Gianna Macrino recorded two goals and two assists and freshman Adelaide Minnella had a goal and three assists for West Essex (10-2). Sophomore Sophia Sisco and junior Evangeline Minnella chipped in with a goal and an assist apiece while junior goalie Abby Zanelli made six saves.
Leonia over Ridgefield - Girls soccer recap
Rena Shim posted a hat trick and one assist to lead Leonia in a 7-1 win over Ridgefield, in Leonia. Hannah Jacobowitz, Samina Trimarchi, Tavishi Unnithan and Lola Fernandez also scored for Leonia (4-4). Emma Radonic scored for Ridgefield (4-6).
Woodbridge Magnet over Edison Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Mahir Dhoka’s goal in the 86th minute was the difference for Woodbridge Magnet in a 2-1 victory over Edison Magnet in Edison. Sujal Dhoka, who assisted on the game-winner, gave Woodbridge Magnet (4-9) a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute when he scored off a feed from Mahir Dhoka. Sahil Khan made eight saves in the win.
Voorhees over North Plainfield - Boys soccer recap
Keegan Mulroony and Tais Pendergast-Fischer each posted two goals and one assist to lead Voorhees in a 4-1 win over North Plainfield, in Glen Gardner. The Vikings (7-5-1) outscored North Plainfield 3-0 in the second half. Ryan Savaryn scored for the Canucks (6-9) in the opening half.
Burlington Township over Holy Cross Prep - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Fitch scored twice to lead Burlington Township in a 3-2 in over Holy Cross Prep, in Burlington. Holy Cross Prep (4-7) led 2-1 at the half, but Burlington Twp outscored the road team 2-0 in the second half. Ian Brown added on a goal and an assist to the...
Field hockey: No. 9 Shore downs Red Bank Catholic
Senior Samantha Zacharczyk finished with two goals and an assist while seniors Maddie Malfa and Maggie McCrae had two goals apiece as Shore, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped Red Bank Catholic 9-0 in West Long Branch. Sophomore Kendall Bennett and senior Anne Kopec each had a goal...
Monroe over Edison - Girls soccer recap
Jennifer Ward and Jenna Elbaz each had a goal and an assist in Monroe's 3-1 win over Edison in Edison. Karly Winfough also scored as Monroe won its fifth straight game and improved to 11-2. Isabella Charles scored for Edison (6-7-1).
St. Joe’s (Hamm.) over Salem - Field hockey recap
Macie Jacquet scored twice to lead St. Joseph (Hamm.) to a 4-1 win over Salem, in Hammonton. St. Joe's (9-0-1) led 3-0 at the half. Marissa Bower scored for Salem (6-5).
