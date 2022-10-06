Read full article on original website
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period.
2 Hannibal Residents Charged with 2nd Degree Murder in Assault
Four suspects have been arrested and now two have been charged in a weekend assault that resulted in a man's death. As a result, two Hannibal residents have now officially been charged with 2nd degree murder. According to the Hannibal Police Department press release, the assault happened early Sunday morning...
muddyrivernews.com
With no opponent in November election, Grootens prepares to inherit duties as Adams County sheriff
QUINCY — Tony Grootens was ready to spend as much time as necessary during October as he campaigned to become the next sheriff of Adams County. However, with no Democrat opposing him in the November election, Grootens instead is preparing for his new job. “I thought for sure there...
wlds.com
Grootens Set to Become Adams County Sheriff
Jacksonville’s former Chief of Police is set to become Adams County’s top law enforcement officer. 69 year old Tony Grootens is running unopposed as a Republican as Adams County Sheriff this November. Muddy River News reports that Grootens will take over as Adams County’s sheriff on Dec. 1. He replaces Rich Wagner, who was appointed as sheriff on Sept. 16, 2020, but announced in March he would not run in the November election. Wagner, who replaced Brian VonderHaar, has been with the sheriff’s department for more than 27 years.
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Sept. 25-29, 2022
On 9/25/2022 at 6:12 AM Samantha D. Stambaugh of Versailles struck a deer on 825N @ 1550E St. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500. On 09/26/2022 at 6:57 AM Antonio S. Briguglio of Jacksonville struck a deer on 1755 E @ 825N. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500.
khqa.com
FBI agents fired upon during operation in Warsaw
NEW BLOOMFIELD — FBI agents were shot at Friday morning during an operation just outside Warsaw on U.S. Highway 65. According to an FBI spokesperson, the FBI had a "lawful presence" regarding a federal investigation in the 30000 block of Highway 65. When they announced their presence, they were fired upon from the residence.
muddyrivernews.com
Police chase through two counties ends with Griggsville man arrested near Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A high-speed pursuit through two counties ended with a Griggsville man being lodged in the Pike County Jail. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office attempted on Sept. 24 to stop a red Chevrolet truck on State Highway 96 near Howell Hollow in Calhoun County. The truck fled from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at a high rate of speed.
muddyrivernews.com
Two Palmyra residents facing multiple charges after search warrant executed Tuesday morning
PALMYRA, Mo. — Two Palmyra residents are facing multiple charges after their arrest on Tuesday. Officers with the Palmyra Police Department and East Central Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 625 W. Main Cross. Nikolas Bennett, 33, and Tanya Bueno, 33, occupants of the home, were taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. They were placed on a 24-hour hold on multiple charges.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man faces aggravated battery charges after early Friday fight at Club Gen Z
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested after a fight early Friday morning in downtown Quincy, and Quincy Police Department officials say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. The Quincy Police Department reported a fight involving as many as 15 people started inside Club Gen Z,...
krcgtv.com
Callaway County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI in Moberly
MOBERLY — The Randolph County Sheriff said Friday afternoon Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested in Moberly Thursday evening on suspicion of DWI. Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson said Moberly police were called to an Arby's parking lot in town just before 8 p.m. regarding a report of property damage.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man gets 10-year sentence to federal prison for distributing more than 200 grams of meth
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A Quincy man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, by U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough for distributing more than 200 grams of pure methamphetamine in Quincy. At the sentencing hearing, Marcus Moore, 35, formerly...
Pen City Current
County to buy lots for Keokuk EMS bay
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Supervisors made a quick course correction on new EMS Ambulance facilities in Keokuk Monday. At the regular board of supervisors' meeting in Fort Madison, the board voted 5-0 to purchase three lots from Paul Rairden in Keokuk that are adjacent to the current facility. Rairden...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 7, 2022
Michelle K Catron, 53, 513 Hampshire, Cheating at 132 N 5th. NTA 128. Kyle R Cutforth, 34, Liberty, Aggravated Domestic Battery at 822 Spring, Apt C. 177. Anthony T Saxberry, 29, 911 Jersey, Apt C, Aggravated Battery at 906 Hampshire. Lodged 177. Cody T Snell, 25, Laprarie, Failure to Yield...
khqa.com
Man hospitalized after seriously injured in attack
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was badly injured in an attack in Hannibal was rushed to a hospital and then transferred to a trauma center for treatment. Around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of North Main for a report on the assault. When officers arrived, they found the victim who had sustained serious injuries.
khqa.com
Man stabbed after altercation outside Quincy nightclub
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One man was stabbed early Friday morning during an altercation that escalated outside of a Quincy nightclub. Police were called to the Gen Z nightclub, located in the 900 block of Hampshire St., after a fight broke out inside the club involving between 10-15. The...
muddyrivernews.com
First-degree murder trial for Quincy man placed on December jury docket
QUINCY — The trial for a Quincy man facing attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm charges has been set for the December jury docket. Donte M. Clausell, 34, is in federal custody on a separate firearms-related charge. However, he appeared in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday morning with public defender Christopher Pratt before Judge Amy Lannerd.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Axe Company owners buy building at 625 Maine, plan to add recreational activities
Pictured from left are Ryan Christian and Heather Rees, Electric Fountain Brewing; Jessica Tomlinson and Katherine Aubuchon, Crush Salon; Jordan Lenz, Curtis Sethaler and Jarid Jones, Quincy Axe Company; Brenden Massner, Bank of Springfield; Dawson Seals, Bea Flesner and Ty Covert, Quincy Axe Company. | Photo courtesy of Experience Quincy.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal woman in Pike County Jail facing drug charges after traffic stop
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Hannibal woman is in the Pike County Jail after she was arrested after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 20 on a 2004 Ford Freestyle on Jefferson Street near Madison Street in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Tonya C. Smallwood, 53, of Hannibal, Mo., was arrested on the following charges:
muddyrivernews.com
Taming the Upper Mississippi, Chapter 6: The great flood of 1993
Aerial picture of west river bank of Quincy, Ill., and West Quincy, Mo., looking west during 1993 flood. EDITOR’S NOTE: Muddy River News has received permission to reprint reviews and chapters from the book, “Taming the Upper Mississippi: My Turn at Watch, 1935-1999,” written by Janice Petterchak. The book reflects on flood protection, navigation and the environment on the upper Mississippi River through the eyes of Quincy engineer William H. Klingner. You can read the entire series here.
muddyrivernews.com
Barry man facing drug charges after traffic stop east of Hull
HULL, Ill. — A Barry man was lodged in the Pike County Jail and faces drug charges after a traffic stop on Illinois 106 east of Hull. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Jeep at 10:36 p.m. Sept. 22 on State Highway 106 east of Hull. After an investigation, the driver, John A. Reyes, 51, was arrested on the following charges:
