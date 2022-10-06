ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralls County, MO

wlds.com

Grootens Set to Become Adams County Sheriff

Jacksonville’s former Chief of Police is set to become Adams County’s top law enforcement officer. 69 year old Tony Grootens is running unopposed as a Republican as Adams County Sheriff this November. Muddy River News reports that Grootens will take over as Adams County’s sheriff on Dec. 1. He replaces Rich Wagner, who was appointed as sheriff on Sept. 16, 2020, but announced in March he would not run in the November election. Wagner, who replaced Brian VonderHaar, has been with the sheriff’s department for more than 27 years.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Sept. 25-29, 2022

On 9/25/2022 at 6:12 AM Samantha D. Stambaugh of Versailles struck a deer on 825N @ 1550E St. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500. On 09/26/2022 at 6:57 AM Antonio S. Briguglio of Jacksonville struck a deer on 1755 E @ 825N. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

FBI agents fired upon during operation in Warsaw

NEW BLOOMFIELD — FBI agents were shot at Friday morning during an operation just outside Warsaw on U.S. Highway 65. According to an FBI spokesperson, the FBI had a "lawful presence" regarding a federal investigation in the 30000 block of Highway 65. When they announced their presence, they were fired upon from the residence.
WARSAW, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Police chase through two counties ends with Griggsville man arrested near Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A high-speed pursuit through two counties ended with a Griggsville man being lodged in the Pike County Jail. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office attempted on Sept. 24 to stop a red Chevrolet truck on State Highway 96 near Howell Hollow in Calhoun County. The truck fled from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at a high rate of speed.
GRIGGSVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Two Palmyra residents facing multiple charges after search warrant executed Tuesday morning

PALMYRA, Mo. — Two Palmyra residents are facing multiple charges after their arrest on Tuesday. Officers with the Palmyra Police Department and East Central Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 625 W. Main Cross. Nikolas Bennett, 33, and Tanya Bueno, 33, occupants of the home, were taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. They were placed on a 24-hour hold on multiple charges.
PALMYRA, MO
krcgtv.com

Callaway County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI in Moberly

MOBERLY — The Randolph County Sheriff said Friday afternoon Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested in Moberly Thursday evening on suspicion of DWI. Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson said Moberly police were called to an Arby's parking lot in town just before 8 p.m. regarding a report of property damage.
MOBERLY, MO
Pen City Current

County to buy lots for Keokuk EMS bay

LEE COUNTY - Lee County Supervisors made a quick course correction on new EMS Ambulance facilities in Keokuk Monday. At the regular board of supervisors' meeting in Fort Madison, the board voted 5-0 to purchase three lots from Paul Rairden in Keokuk that are adjacent to the current facility. Rairden...
LEE COUNTY, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 7, 2022

Michelle K Catron, 53, 513 Hampshire, Cheating at 132 N 5th. NTA 128. Kyle R Cutforth, 34, Liberty, Aggravated Domestic Battery at 822 Spring, Apt C. 177. Anthony T Saxberry, 29, 911 Jersey, Apt C, Aggravated Battery at 906 Hampshire. Lodged 177. Cody T Snell, 25, Laprarie, Failure to Yield...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Man hospitalized after seriously injured in attack

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was badly injured in an attack in Hannibal was rushed to a hospital and then transferred to a trauma center for treatment. Around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of North Main for a report on the assault. When officers arrived, they found the victim who had sustained serious injuries.
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

Man stabbed after altercation outside Quincy nightclub

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One man was stabbed early Friday morning during an altercation that escalated outside of a Quincy nightclub. Police were called to the Gen Z nightclub, located in the 900 block of Hampshire St., after a fight broke out inside the club involving between 10-15. The...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

First-degree murder trial for Quincy man placed on December jury docket

QUINCY — The trial for a Quincy man facing attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm charges has been set for the December jury docket. Donte M. Clausell, 34, is in federal custody on a separate firearms-related charge. However, he appeared in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday morning with public defender Christopher Pratt before Judge Amy Lannerd.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal woman in Pike County Jail facing drug charges after traffic stop

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Hannibal woman is in the Pike County Jail after she was arrested after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 20 on a 2004 Ford Freestyle on Jefferson Street near Madison Street in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Tonya C. Smallwood, 53, of Hannibal, Mo., was arrested on the following charges:
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Taming the Upper Mississippi, Chapter 6: The great flood of 1993

Aerial picture of west river bank of Quincy, Ill., and West Quincy, Mo., looking west during 1993 flood. EDITOR’S NOTE: Muddy River News has received permission to reprint reviews and chapters from the book, “Taming the Upper Mississippi: My Turn at Watch, 1935-1999,” written by Janice Petterchak. The book reflects on flood protection, navigation and the environment on the upper Mississippi River through the eyes of Quincy engineer William H. Klingner. You can read the entire series here.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Barry man facing drug charges after traffic stop east of Hull

HULL, Ill. — A Barry man was lodged in the Pike County Jail and faces drug charges after a traffic stop on Illinois 106 east of Hull. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Jeep at 10:36 p.m. Sept. 22 on State Highway 106 east of Hull. After an investigation, the driver, John A. Reyes, 51, was arrested on the following charges:
HULL, IL

