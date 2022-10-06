Read full article on original website
Fall foliage nearing peak for some in Northeast Wisconsin
Beautiful blue skies made a perfect backdrop for the fall foliage at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico on Monday. Plenty of golden yellows are coming out around the Interpretive Center, with some orange and red splashes. It's a big reason why some, like Brittany Walczyk and her children, were coming...
Green Bay police locate missing man
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are trying to locate a missing man. He is 23-year-old Khriston Seymour. He was last seen Sunday around 9 a.m. in the 1200 block of Berner Street, wearing a gray peacoat, blue sweatpants and eyeglasses with clear frames. Police say there are concerns...
Gas prices drop in Green Bay but rise nationwide
(WLUK) -- Gas prices are on the rise nationwide but dropping slightly in Green Bay. Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Neighboring areas and their current gas...
One dead in Oconto County crash
TOWN OF GILLETT (WLUK) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash in Oconto County. Oconto County Sheriff's Deputies were called Friday around 11:10 p.m. to Old 22 Road near Finnegan Lake Lane in the town of Gillett. When they arrived, deputies found one vehicle engulfed in flames in...
Northeast Wisconsin school districts propose new budgets ahead of 2022-23 year
(WLUK) -- Financial directors and school board members in northeast Wisconsin's two largest school districts outlined the challenges ahead of them in upcoming years. "If you don't work in public education, those numbers are going to be startling," Green Bay School Board President Laura McCoy said. "They're huge. This is what it costs to provide education services for roughly 20,000 students."
UWGB's new studio named for Sinclair broadcast engineer Harvey Arnold
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay showed off its new broadcasting studio Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, the parent company of WLUK FOX 11 and WCWF CW 14, provided a donation to help make this possible. It's named for Harvey Arnold, a UWGB alumnus who's now the Vice President of Engineering for Sinclair.
UWGB dedicates its new media newsroom
A space was dedicated Monday at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay's new media center in honor of Frank Wood. It is called the Frank Wood Media Newsroom. The naming donation is for a classroom and media workspace located next to the Arnold Broadcast Studio. Frank Wood and his family...
Green Bay Starbucks workers take steps to form union
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Employees of a Starbucks on Green Bay's east side are hoping to form a union. Workers United says the employees at the 2230 Main St. store petitioned the National Labor Relations Board Monday morning to be able to hold a union election. A majority of the...
