Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VATerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
This Fun Halloween Festival in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensVirginia Beach, VA
Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldPortsmouth, VA
Best Restaurants in Hampton, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldHampton, VA
This Epic Mac and Cheese Festival in Virginia is a Must VisitTravel MavenNorfolk, VA
Related
1 hospitalized after fire on Dove Street in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — One person is hospitalized after a house fire on Dove Street in Norfolk Monday evening. According to a spokesperson with the Norfolk Fire Dept., the fire was contained in one bedroom of the house. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in less than 10 minutes.
Body found at condemned SeaView Lofts in Newport News
NORFOLK, Va. — Newport News Police officers discovered a body inside the condemned Sea View Lofts apartment building in Newport News. After investigating, officers confirmed the man died of natural causes. Police and fire crews spent hours at the apartment tower Monday. A Newport News police department spokesperson said...
WAVY News 10
2 men hurt in shooting on Glendale Road in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured early Monday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred around 3:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Glendale Road, near Victoria Boulevard and Hampton Roads Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they located two...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, Virginia, is a historic city with a lot to offer. However, like any other city, it has its fair share of problems, with high crime being one of the most significant issues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities find body in condemned Newport News apartment building
Authorities found a body during a welfare check at the condemned Seaview Lofts apartments in Newport News. In July residents were given 48 hours to leave their homes due to safety concerns.
Tracking the Trouble: Norfolk organization develops gun violence dashboard
"We really wanted to ask why, we wanted to ask where with this dashboard."
Missing Suffolk teen found
According to the Suffolk Police Department, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 15-year-old Anthony Black got in his family's car, a black 2020 Hyundai Palisade with Virginia tags UZD-7595, and left their home on the 3400 block of Dumpling Court.
Driver charged in deadly 2-vehicle crash in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER, Va. — One driver is dead and another is facing charges following a weekend crash in Gloucester County. Virginia State Police said the crash happened Sunday afternoon shortly before 1:30 at the intersection of Highway 17 and State Route 610 in Gloucester. According to investigators, a Chevrolet Silverado...
IN THIS ARTICLE
VB family mistakenly cited for debris, trash in yard after multi-car crash into home
A family member tells 10 On Your Side the citation came in the mail on Saturday but was dated for Thursday, not even 12 hours after the crash.
2 men shot in Hampton, 1 with life-threatening wounds
HAMPTON, Va. — Two men were hurt in a shooting on Glendale Road in Hampton early Monday morning. The shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. in the Wythe section of the city, across the road from AWE Bassette Elementary School. HPD said a 54-year-old man was outside a home...
Suffolk woman arrested for allegedly setting fire in assisted living facility room
SUFFOLK, Va. — A 70-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly setting a fire in an assisted living facility room in Suffolk Monday afternoon, city officials said. The fire happened in the 2500 block of East Washington Street. Suffolk Fire & Rescue got the call about the fire shortly after 1:30 p.m. Firefighters got to the facility a few minutes later.
Police: 1 dead in two vehicle crash in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person died in a two vehicle crash in Chesapeake Sunday night. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, the collision took place around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near Pocaty Road and Fentress Airfield Road. It involved two vehicles, and a person in one of the vehicles was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigate drive-by shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton
At the same time, officers were responding to a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.
WAVY News 10
Police: Man grazed by bullet in Ocean View area Saturday night
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that’s believed to have happened Saturday night in the Ocean View area. A man suffered a graze wound to the thigh and showed up to Norfolk General around 10 p.m. for treatment, police said in a response to a WAVY inquiry.
Road closed after one person killed in multi-car crash in Chesapeake Sunday
Fentress Airfield Road was shut down Sunday night after one person was killed and two others were injured in a multi-car crash in Chesapeake.
Elevator at condemned Newport News apartment passes inspection
Officials say an elevator at the condemned apartment complex in Newport News has passed inspection.
Teen injured in Sunday afternoon shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton
Hampton Police are looking for answers after a teen was injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton.
Family opens up about flight instructor killed in plane crash
Viktoria Ljungman was killed in an October 6 crash at Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.
WAVY News 10
Gas leak prompts evacuations in Downtown Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Some businesses in Downtown Elizabeth City have been evacuated out of precaution due to a gas leak Monday morning. Pasquotank County officials say the natural gas leak is at the intersection of E. Grice and S. Road Street. Businesses in the immediate area have...
WAVY News 10
Winsome Earle-Sears making three stops in Norfolk Monday
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears has three stops planned in Hampton Roads on Monday, Oct. 10. According to her public schedule, all of the local events are in Norfolk. The day begins at 1 p.m. with a tour of the Port of Virginia. Then, it’s...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1