Norfolk, VA

13News Now

1 hospitalized after fire on Dove Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — One person is hospitalized after a house fire on Dove Street in Norfolk Monday evening. According to a spokesperson with the Norfolk Fire Dept., the fire was contained in one bedroom of the house. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in less than 10 minutes.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Body found at condemned SeaView Lofts in Newport News

NORFOLK, Va. — Newport News Police officers discovered a body inside the condemned Sea View Lofts apartment building in Newport News. After investigating, officers confirmed the man died of natural causes. Police and fire crews spent hours at the apartment tower Monday. A Newport News police department spokesperson said...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

WRIC - ABC 8News

Missing Suffolk teen found

According to the Suffolk Police Department, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 15-year-old Anthony Black got in his family's car, a black 2020 Hyundai Palisade with Virginia tags UZD-7595, and left their home on the 3400 block of Dumpling Court.
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Driver charged in deadly 2-vehicle crash in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. — One driver is dead and another is facing charges following a weekend crash in Gloucester County. Virginia State Police said the crash happened Sunday afternoon shortly before 1:30 at the intersection of Highway 17 and State Route 610 in Gloucester. According to investigators, a Chevrolet Silverado...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
13News Now

2 men shot in Hampton, 1 with life-threatening wounds

HAMPTON, Va. — Two men were hurt in a shooting on Glendale Road in Hampton early Monday morning. The shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. in the Wythe section of the city, across the road from AWE Bassette Elementary School. HPD said a 54-year-old man was outside a home...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Police: 1 dead in two vehicle crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person died in a two vehicle crash in Chesapeake Sunday night. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, the collision took place around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near Pocaty Road and Fentress Airfield Road. It involved two vehicles, and a person in one of the vehicles was...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Man grazed by bullet in Ocean View area Saturday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that’s believed to have happened Saturday night in the Ocean View area. A man suffered a graze wound to the thigh and showed up to Norfolk General around 10 p.m. for treatment, police said in a response to a WAVY inquiry.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Gas leak prompts evacuations in Downtown Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Some businesses in Downtown Elizabeth City have been evacuated out of precaution due to a gas leak Monday morning. Pasquotank County officials say the natural gas leak is at the intersection of E. Grice and S. Road Street. Businesses in the immediate area have...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Winsome Earle-Sears making three stops in Norfolk Monday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears has three stops planned in Hampton Roads on Monday, Oct. 10. According to her public schedule, all of the local events are in Norfolk. The day begins at 1 p.m. with a tour of the Port of Virginia. Then, it’s...
NORFOLK, VA
