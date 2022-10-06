Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Officials Reveal How Ann Arbor Climate Tax Will Change CityTaxBuzzAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
HometownLife.com
Best Week 8 Michigan high school football games around Hometown Life's coverage area
Sports reporter Brandon Folsom breaks down the five biggest matchups taking place during Week 8 of the MHSAA football season. Farmington (5-2, 2-1) at Birmingham Seaholm (7-0, 3-0 (OAA-Blue) It's always great when the final league matchup of the season goes down as a conference championship game. That's what we...
Another QB to watch for Michigan Football in 2024
Michigan football fans are focused on five-star QB Jadyn Davis in the 2024 class but another top-100 signal-caller will be in Ann Arbor this weekend. When it comes to the 2024 recruiting class, Michigan football has been laser focused lately on one target in particular — five-star QB Jadyn Davis.
How big of an underdog is 5-0 Penn State vs. 6-0 Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor?
No. 10 Penn State opened as an underdog for its Big Ten East showdown with No. 5 Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor. Oddsmakers believe Jim Harbaugh’s 6-0 Wolverines are a touchdown better than James Franklin’s 5-0 Nittany Lions. Michigan opened as a 7.5-point favorite and the line currently...
Michigan Announces Monday Update On Assistant Coach Mike Hart
A terrifying moment unfolded during the Michigan vs. Indiana football game last Saturday afternoon. Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart reportedly collapsed on the sideline during the game. He was carted off the field and taken to a hospital in an ambulance. This Monday morning, the ...
Flint-area football highlights: Durand clinches share of MMAC, Goodrich to play for Metro title
FLINT – Durand clinched a share of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship Friday with a 54-8 victory over Chesaning coupled with New Lothrop’s loss to Ovid-Elsie. The Railroaders hiked their record to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the MMAC entering next week’s showdown at New Lothrop. Gabe...
Michigan vs Penn State: Opening point spread released for Top 10 matchup
Michigan vs Penn State: Who is favored to win?Way-Too-Early Prediction. This coming Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will face their toughest opponent of the season when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions. As we speak (the new rankings have not been released yet), Michigan is No. 4 and Penn State...
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh news conference: What he said
Follow along with us as Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh holds his weekly news conference in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines, No. 4 in the nation, are coming off a 31-10 win at Indiana. U-M will host No. 10 Penn State on Saturday (noon, Fox). Be the first to hear and see what...
247Sports
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
Detroit News
Michigan picked 3rd, Michigan State 4th in Big Ten men's basketball preseason media poll
The Spartans and Wolverines finished smack dab in the middle of the Big Ten men’s basketball regular-season standings last season. This season, both teams are projected to bounce back and place near the top of the league standings, according to predictions from conference media. Michigan was picked to finish...
A fallen Michigan football coach, a silent stadium and moments that remind us who we are
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — You can’t get 50,000 people to agree on much these days, if anything at all. Then a former —and beloved — Michigan football running back collapsed on the sideline Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium and 50,000 people went silent. They agreed, without discussion...
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Cuban produces brilliant troll of Michigan during Big Noon Kickoff appearance
Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, made an appearance on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in advance of the Michigan-Indiana matchup. Cuban, who is an Indiana alumnus, took the opportunity to troll the Michigan fanbase. “You know I’m a huge IU fan, go IU, beat Michigan,” said Cuban...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Childress, Couch, Martus each seek first term in state House District 69 race
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- There will be a learning curve regardless of who wins the race to represent most of western Genesee County in the Michigan House of Representatives. Candidates Adam Blake Childress (Libertarian), Jesse Couch (Republican) and Jasper Ryan Martus (Democrat) are each seeking a first term in the new 69th District, which was redrawn following the 2020 census.
Michigan Has Four of the Top 20 Most Violent Cities in the Nation
This comes as somewhat of a shock but not surprising at all. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation. Can you believe that Lansing, Michigan, is on the list as one of the most violent cities? This totally shocks me personally. I've lived in...
28 Famous People You May See in Novi, Michigan This Week
Round two of Motor City Comic Con hits Novi, Michigan this weekend. Comic book fans, movie fans, and more will all be heading to Novi this weekend for the return of Motor City Comic Con. This will be the second MC3 in 2022 as fans were notified of this convention at the conclusion of the first in May.
Democrat Cherry faces Republican Gardner in race for Michigan Senate in District 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A member of the Michigan House of Representatives faces an Army combat veteran in the race for Michigan Senate in District 27 on Nov. 8. State Rep. John D. Cherry, D-Flint, faces Republican Aaron R. Gardner in the contest after each won primary elections in August.
After years of setbacks, couple hopes to open vineyard near Ann Arbor in 2024
WASHTNEAW COUNTY, MI -- After more than two years working with Scio Township officials, a 70-acre farm tucked in between Ann Arbor and Dexter is one step closer to becoming a winery and vineyard. Owners Brian and Lori Herron are hoping to create a spot at 6620 Dexter Ann Arbor...
PhillyBite
Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots
- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
License of Novi Carvana dealer suspended by state of Michigan
The Michigan Department of State is putting the brakes on a Carvana dealership in Novi. Its license is suspended over alleged violations of the Michigan vehicle code.
MLive
