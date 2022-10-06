ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

10Explores: Laurel Falls

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — From peaks to valleys, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has dozens of waterfalls and cascades flowing through its foggy trails. Some visitors flock to popular vistas like Grotto Falls while others seek out lesser-known treks like Spruce Flats Falls. Among all of...
WFXR

The most beautiful place in Virginia you’ve probably never heard of

State Parks Solutions is an ongoing series of reports to help you find and plan low-cost, easy-on-the-gas-tank vacations with an emphasis on outdoors activities. DUFFIELD, Va. (WFXR) — It may be one of the most beautiful places in Virginia, and one of the least known. Natural Tunnel is a ten-story tall, 850-foot long cave formed […]
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places for a fun and exciting weekend getaway in Tennessee that are suitable for a longer vacation too, if you happen to have more free time on your hands. Here is what made it on the list and what are the places you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Grundy County Herald

Fall tree color on-track to be superb in Tennessee this fall

Autumn coloration in Tennessee should be brilliant. Trees are not stressed. The combination of not too much or too little moisture, few local extended droughts, and warm days and cool nights should promote vibrant color change with longer durations this year. The complicating factor this year is that some local...
WBIR

More than 20 new businesses expected in downtown Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Maryville has about 22 businesses in the books, and all those businesses are in different phases. Some businesses are in their planning stages and others are already under construction. Jeff Muir, the communications director of the Blount Partnership, said the businesses in downtown Maryville tend...
WBIR

Celebrate 'Catober' with YWAC

The Young Williams Animal Center is inviting you to celebrate "Catober" with them! It is a universal birthday celebration for shelter and rescue cats!
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police locate missing woman, dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward Monday. Now, that missing woman and dog have been found. Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was...
Community Policy