Read full article on original website
GATLINBURG EAT & DRINK
GATLINBURG THINGS TO DO
Related
WBIR
Fire destroys a dozen businesses in 1992
In July 1992, a fire destroyed a dozen businesses and landmarks in downtown Gatlinburg. This fire happened right across the street from Sunday's fire.
Crews working on major fire in downtown Gatlinburg
Gatlinburg firefighters are actively working on hot spots following the major fire at a downtown restaurant.
WBIR
Massive fire kills 1, destroys several businesses in downtown Gatlinburg
Parts of the building were brought to the ground with nothing more than charred debris remaining. The city said a person was found dead inside the damaged structure.
Two East Tennessee lakes restocked with catfish
Two lakes in East Tennessee have been stocked with catfish by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10Explores: Laurel Falls
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — From peaks to valleys, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has dozens of waterfalls and cascades flowing through its foggy trails. Some visitors flock to popular vistas like Grotto Falls while others seek out lesser-known treks like Spruce Flats Falls. Among all of...
Wicked Cool Halloween brings a brew of events to downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the second year in a row, downtown Knoxville is transforming from the Scruffy City to the Spooky City. The 'Wicked Cool' branding is something Downtown Knoxville Alliance worked hard to make happen. "We have some fun, cool experiences going on in downtown Knoxville right now...
Heading on a trip during fall break? Here's how you can save some money
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fall break is coming soon for many students in East Tennessee. With gas prices still high, alongside steep hotel prices and plane tickets— traveling can cost a small fortune. If you are road-tripping, pack a cooler with sandwiches, drinks and snacks. Stopping for food can...
The most beautiful place in Virginia you’ve probably never heard of
State Parks Solutions is an ongoing series of reports to help you find and plan low-cost, easy-on-the-gas-tank vacations with an emphasis on outdoors activities. DUFFIELD, Va. (WFXR) — It may be one of the most beautiful places in Virginia, and one of the least known. Natural Tunnel is a ten-story tall, 850-foot long cave formed […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hunter’s Moon 2022: When you can see October’s full moon in Middle Tennessee
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Hunter’s Moon got its name because it signaled the time to hunt in preparation for the cold winter ahead.
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places for a fun and exciting weekend getaway in Tennessee that are suitable for a longer vacation too, if you happen to have more free time on your hands. Here is what made it on the list and what are the places you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Bring out your dead batteries: TDEC collecting household hazardous waste in Jefferson Co. on Saturday
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Looking to safely and responsibly get rid of hazardous items in your home like laptop batteries or pesticides? The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will be holding a mobile drop-off in Jefferson County on Saturday. TDEC's mobile household hazardous waste drop-off will happen from 8...
Gatlinburg Fire Department responds to fire at shopping center on the Parkway
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Gatlinburg Fire Department remains on scene at the 700 block of Parkway in downtown Gatlingburg working on hotspots, according to release. Gatlinburg Fire Department (GFD) was dispatched to a structure fire at 6:39 a.m. on Sunday morning. Pigeon Forge Fire Department (PFFD) was also on the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grundy County Herald
Fall tree color on-track to be superb in Tennessee this fall
Autumn coloration in Tennessee should be brilliant. Trees are not stressed. The combination of not too much or too little moisture, few local extended droughts, and warm days and cool nights should promote vibrant color change with longer durations this year. The complicating factor this year is that some local...
More than 20 new businesses expected in downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Maryville has about 22 businesses in the books, and all those businesses are in different phases. Some businesses are in their planning stages and others are already under construction. Jeff Muir, the communications director of the Blount Partnership, said the businesses in downtown Maryville tend...
WBIR
Celebrate 'Catober' with YWAC
The Young Williams Animal Center is inviting you to celebrate "Catober" with them! It is a universal birthday celebration for shelter and rescue cats!
Maryville man seeking answers after solar company shuts down leaving job unfinished
After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed.
WBIR
Did you feel it? Small 2.5-magnitude quake shakes up Farragut and West Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in West Knox County felt some tremors Sunday afternoon after a small earthquake shook up the area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Farragut and Turkey Creek around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Hundreds of people reported feeling it to the USGS.
Heading to the Alabama-Tennessee game? From parking to parties, here's what you need to know
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 6 Tennessee will take on No. 3 Alabama in a massively anticipated and sold-out matchup between the two undefeated teams at Neyland Stadium. Gates open at Neyland for the Third Saturday in October at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 15. The undefeated Vols are hoping to...
my40.tv
'Those...on the side streets are going to pay the price': Merrimon Ave. conversion begins
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Earlier this year, the city of Asheville approved a $2.5 million project known as the Merrimon Avenue Conversion. It's a "road diet" with the intention of improving mobility and increasing safety for all. On Monday, Oct. 10, the conversion that has been four years in...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police locate missing woman, dog
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward Monday. Now, that missing woman and dog have been found. Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0